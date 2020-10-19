Compared to last week, cash bids for corn, sorghum, soybeans and wheat were mixed according to USDA reported prices, Oct. 13.
For the week ending Oct. 8, a decrease of 251,973 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an increase of 152,145 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 164,629 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an decrease of 157,455 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending Oct. 2, reported an increase at 923,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was unchanged to up 3 cents. Corn was unchanged. Sorghum was up 2 1/4 cents. Soybeans were down 27 1/4 to 26 1/2 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City December wheat was $5.30 1/2.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $5.35 1/2 to $5.45 1/2, down 5 cents; Minneapolis, $6.54 1/4 to $6.69 1/4, unchanged; Portland, $5.45 to $5.93, unchanged to up 3 cents; St. Louis, $6.09 1/4, up 1/2 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.69 to $3.77, down 6 cents; Minneapolis, $3.49 1/4 to $3.90, up 1 3/4 to 3 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $3.58 to $4.02 3/4, down 4 3/4 to 6 cents; Omaha, $3.50 1/4 to $3.59 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $9.83 3/4 to $10.03 3/4, down 41 3/4 to 36 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $9.94 to $10.15, up 6 1/4 to 10 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $9.91 3/4 to $10.13, down 19 3/4 to 40 3/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $10.26 to $10.44, down 27 1/2 to 26 1/2 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Oct. 13, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $6.16 1/4 to $6.26 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents; 12% protein, $6.56 1/4 to $6.66 1/4, down 9 1/4 cents; 13% protein, $6.66 1/4 to $6.76 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents; 14% protein, $6.66 1/4 to $6.76 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
