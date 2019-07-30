Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat and soybeans were mixed while corn and sorghum was mostly lower, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, July 26.
Ethanol production for week ending July 19 totaled 1.039 million barrels per day, a 27,000 barrel decrease when compared to the week prior. Ethanol stocks were at 23.68 million barrels this week, an increase of .324 million barrels. The July 22 crop condition report showed corn at 57 percent good to excellent which would be 15 percent less than a year ago this time. Soybean condition was reported at 54 percent good to excellent which is 16 percent less than the same time a year ago.
For the week ending July 18, 4.8 million bushels of corn export sales for 2018-19 and an increase of 15.2 million barrels for 2019-20 were reported, while 2.9 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2018-19 and 8.2 million bushels for 2019-20 were tabulated.
Wheat export sales of 24.2 million bushels for 2019-20 were included in the latest report.
Wheat was 9 cents lower to 4 3/4 cents higher. Corn was 16 cents lower to 1 cent higher. Sorghum was 10 cents to 27 cents lower. Soybeans were 3 3/4 cents lower to 3 1/4 cents higher.
In the futures close, Kansas City September wheat was $4.32 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.28 1/2 to $4.53 1/2, down 3 cents; Minneapolis, no quotes; Portland, $5.75 to $6.20; St. Louis, $4.88 to $4.89, up 7 to 8 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $4.16 1/4 to $4.31 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $3.76 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $3.67 1/4 to $3.79 1/4, down 3 3/4 to 5 3/4 cents; Omaha, $4.11 to $4.21, down 6 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.28 3/4 to $8.48 3/4, down 7 cents; Minneapolis, $8.27 3/4, down 7 cents; southern Iowa, $8.32 3/4 to $8.41 3/4, down 2 to 9 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.58 3/4 to $8.90 3/4, down 11 to 7 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices July 30, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.18 1/2 to $5.28 1/2, down 3 cents; 12% protein, $5.63 1/2 to $5.73 1/2, down 3 cents; 13% protein, $6.13 1/2 to $5.73 1/2, down 3 cents; 14% protein, $6.13 1/2 to $6.23 1/2, down 3 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $4.30 1/4 to $4.37, down 1 3/4 to 2 1/2 cents.
