Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat and corn were mixed, soybeans were lower, and sorghum was steady, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, Nov. 15.
Ethanol report showed the seventh consecutive week of increased ethanol production. Ethanol stocks are reported 11 percent below a year ago. TFor the week ending Nov. 7, an increase of 22.9 million bushels of corn export sales for 2019-20 were reported while an increase of 46.0 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2019-20 were tabulated. Wheat export sales showed an increase of 8.8 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported.
Wheat was 11 cents lower to 5 cents higher. Corn was 11 1/2 cents lower to 7 1/2 cents higher. Sorghum was unchanged. Soybeans were 7 3/4 to 14 3/4 cents lower.
In the futures close Nov. 19, Kansas City March wheat was $4.26-$4.32, up 5 3/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids Nov. 19, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.20 3/4 to $4.35 3/4, up 7 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, no quote; Portland, $5.90 to $5.95, up 7 1/4 cents; St. Louis, $5.57, up 5 cents.
Terminal corn bids Nov. 19, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.75 to $3.83, up 2 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $3.50, up 1 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $3.52 to $3.58, down 1 3/4 to up 1/4 cent; Omaha, $3.51 to $3.54, up 6 to 4 cents.
Terminal soybean bids Nov. 19, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.61 1/2 to $8.81 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $8.84 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $8.89 1/2 to $8.97 1/2, up 1 1/4 to 1/4 cent; central Illinois processors, $9.10 1/2 to $9.23 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Nov. 19, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.30 3/4 to $5.40 3/4, up 7 1/4 cents; 12% protein, $5.71 3/4 to $5.81 3/4, up 7 1/4 cents; 13% protein, $6.30 3/4 to $6.40 3/4, up 7 1/4 cents; 14% protein, $6.30 3/4 to $6.40 3/4, up 7 1/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.