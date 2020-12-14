Compared to last week, cash bids for corn, sorghum, soybeans and wheat were lower according to USDA reported prices, Dec. 8.
For the week ending Dec. 3, a decrease of 300,426 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an decrease of 126,551 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 13,606 metric tons. There were no sorghum inspections for the week.
Ethanol production for the week ending Nov. 27, reported a slight decrease at 974,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was unchanged to down 8 1/2 cents. Corn was down 4 1/4 to 2 1/4 cents. Sorghum was down 4 1/4 cents. Soybeans were down 12 3/4 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City December wheat was $5.36 1/4.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $5.62, down 8 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $6.42 to $6.47, down 8 1/2; Portland, $6.25 to $6.75, unchanged; St. Louis, $5.95 to $6, down 7 1/2 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $4.14 3/4 to $4.23 3/4, down 4 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $3.64 3/4 to $4.09, down 3 3/4 to 4 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $4.10 to $4.36 3/4, up 3 1/2 to 4 1/2 cents; Omaha, $3.85 3/4 to $3.95 3/4, up 3/4 to down 4 1/4 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $11.25 3/4 to $11.40 3/4, down 12 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $10.90 3/4 to $11.39, down 8 1/2 to 12 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $11.32 1/2 to $11.07 1/4, down 1/2 to 4 1/2 cents; central Illinois processors, $11.53 3/4 to $11.65 3/4, down 12 3/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Dec. 8, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $6.27 to $6.37, down 8 1/2 cents; 12% protein, $6.89 to $6.99, down 2 1/2 cents; 13% protein, $6.74 to $6.84, down 8 1/2 cents; 14% protein, $6.74 to $6.84, down 8 1/2 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
