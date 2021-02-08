Compared to last week, cash bids for corn, soybeans, wheat and sorghum were down, according to USDA reported prices, Feb. 2.
For the week ending Jan. 28, a decrease of 298,342 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while a decrease of 310,609 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 174,804 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 12,356 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending Jan. 22, reported a slight decrease at 933,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was unchanged to down 10 cents. Corn was down 6 1/4 cents. Sorghum was down 6 1/4 cents. Soybeans were down 10 1/2 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City March wheat was $6.19.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $6.44, unchanged; Minneapolis, $7.24 to $7.29, down 6 1/4 cents; Portland, $6.70 to $7.45, unchanged to down 10 cents; St. Louis, $6.79 3/4 to $6.84 3/4, down 6 1/4 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $5.28 to $5.33, down 6 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $4.88 to $5.25 1/4, down 3 1/4 to 6 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $5.33 to $5.51 1/4, down 6 1/4 cents; Omaha, $4.98 to $5.11, down 6 1/4 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $13.39 3/4 to $13.54 3/4, down 5 1/2 to 10 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $12 3/4 to $13.30 3/4, down 8 1/2 to 11 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $13.32 3/4 to $13.54 3/4, down 10 1/2 to 12 3/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $13.64 3/4 to $13.69 3/4, down 10 1/2 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Feb. 2, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $7.27 to $7.37, down 6 1/4 cents; 12% protein, $7.54 to $7.64, down 6 1/4 cents; 13% protein, $7.49 to $7.59, down 16 1/4 cents; 14% protein, $7.49 to $7.59, up 16 1/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
