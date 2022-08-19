Compared to last week, cash bids for were lower for wheat, corn, soybeans, and sorghum according to USDA reported prices, Aug. 16.
For the week ending Aug. 11, a decrease of 17,214 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while a decrease of 126,774 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 262,493 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported a decrease of 327 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending Aug. 5, decreased slightly to 1,022,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was down 11 cents to unchanged. Corn down 56 1/2 to 25 3/4 cents. Sorghum was down 13 cents. Soybeans were down 31 1/4 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City September wheat was $8.71 3/4.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $9.36 3/4, down 11 cents; Minneapolis, $10.56 3/4, down 11 cents; Portland, $8.80 to $9, unchanged; St. Louis, $7.76 to $8.04, down 14 3/4 to 18 3/4 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $7.01 to $7.11, up 9 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $6.31 to $6.71, down 15 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $5.82 1/4 to $5.88 1/4, down 16 to 18 cents; Omaha, $6.51 to $6.70, down 15 3/4 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $14.66 to $15.01, down 31 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $14.66 to $14.96, down 46 1/4 to 47 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $15.21 to $15.26, down 31 1/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $14.91 to $16.01, down 31 1/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Aug. 16, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $10.31 3/4 to $10.41 3/4, down 11 cents; 12% protein, $10.31 3/4 to $10.41 3/4, down 11 cents; 13% protein, $10.31 3/4 to $10.41 3/4, down 11 cents; 14% protein, $10.31 3/4 to $10.41 3/4, down 11 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
