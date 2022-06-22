Compared to last week, cash bids for were lower for wheat, corn, sorghum and soybeans according to USDA reported prices, June 21.
For the week ending June 16, a decrease of 37,064 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while a decrease of 180,772 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 80,588 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported a decrease of 68,833 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending June 10, increased slightly to 1,060,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was unchanged to down 63 3/4 cents. Corn down 23 3/4 cents. Sorghum was down 23 3/4 cent. Soybeans were down 28 1/2 to 30 1/4 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City July wheat was $10.41 1/4.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $10.71 1/4, down 63 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $12.37 3/4 to $12.47 3/4, change unavailable; Portland, $11 to $11.50, unchanged; St. Louis, $9.49 1/4 to $9.87 1/4, down 59 to 59 1/2 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $7.95 3/4 to $8.20 3/4, down 23 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $7.49 3/4 to $7.85 3/4, down 23 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $7.07 3/4 to $7.80 3/4, down 23 3/4 cents; Omaha, $7.50 3/4 to $7.82 3/4, down 23 3/4 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $16.58 1/2 to $16.68 1/2, down 23 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $16.61 to $16.60, down 21 cents; southern Iowa, $16.86 to $16.94, down 18 to 21 cents; central Illinois processors, $17.13 1/2 to $17.27, down 28 1/2 to 30 1/4; cents.
Kansas City wheat prices June 21, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $11.94 1/4 to $12.04 1/4, down 59 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $12.01 1/4 to $12.11 1/4, down 63 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $12.11 1/4 to $12.21 1/4, down 63 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $12.11 1/4 to $12.21 1/4, down 63 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
