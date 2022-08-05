Compared to last week, cash bids for were lower for wheat, corn, soybeans, and sorghum according to USDA reported prices, Aug. 2.
For the week ending July 28, an increase of 103,145 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an increase of 162,603 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 218,925 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 14,823 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending July 22, decreased slightly to 1,021,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was unchanged to down 24 1/4 cents. Corn down 15 3/4 cents. Sorghum was down 15 3/4 cents. Soybeans were down 19 1/2 to 25 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City September wheat was $8.42 1/4.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $9.07 1/4, down 24 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $9.67 1/4, change unavailable; Portland, $8.90 to $9.25, down 10 cents to unchanged; St. Louis, $7.86 3/4 to $8.04 3/4, down 26 1/2 to 22 1/2 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $6.86 1/4 to $6.91 1/4, down 20 3/4 to 15 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $6.11 1/4 to $6.76 1/4, down 20 3/4 to 10 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $6.56 1/4 to $6.81 1/4, down 15 3/4 cents; Omaha, $6.70 1/4 to $6.89 1/4, down 15 3/4 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $14.71 1/2 to $15.06 1/2, down 19 1/2 to 29 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $15.31 1/2 to $15.33 1/2, down 18 1/2 to 46 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $15.46 1/2 to $15.74 1/4, down 19 1/2 to 25 cents; central Illinois processors, $14.66 1/2 to $17.19 1/4, down 19 1/2 to 25 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Aug. 2, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $9.62 1/4 to $9.72 1/4, down 30 1/4 cents; 12% protein, $9.62 1/4 to $9.72 1/4, down 30 1/4 cents; 13% protein, $9.57 1/4 to $9.67 1/4, down 29 1/4 cents; 14% protein, $9.52 1/4 to $9.62 1/4, down 24 1/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.