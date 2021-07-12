Compared to last week, cash bids for were lower for corn, soybeans, wheat and sorghum, according to USDA reported prices, July 6.
For the week ending July 1, an increase of 202,228 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an increase of 95,637 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 30,110 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported a decrease of 33,868 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending June 25, had a slight increase at 1,058,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was down 35 3/4 cents to unchanged. Corn was down 40 cents. Sorghum was down 40 to 41 1/4 cents. Soybeans were down 1/2 to 13 1/2 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City July wheat was $5.75 1/2.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $6.03 3/4 to $6.20 3/4, down 35 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $6.63 3/4 to $6.58 3/4, down 35 1/2 cents; Portland, $7.70 to $8.50, unchanged; St. Louis, $6.14 to $6.26, down 24 3/4 to 29 3/4 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $6.27 to $6.37, down 4 cents; Minneapolis, $6.27 to $6.37, down 40 to 45 cents; southern Iowa, $6.37 to $6.59, down 40 to 43 1/4 cents; Omaha, $6.11 to $6.20, down 35 to 37 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $13.94 1/4 to $13.99 1/4, down 89 cents; Minneapolis, $13.29 1/4 to $13.39 1/4, down 91 to 89 cents; southern Iowa, $13.56 1/4 to $13.72 3/4, down 87 to 89 cents; central Illinois processors, $14.58 1/4 to $14.68 1/4, down 1/2 to 13 1/2 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices July 6, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $6.64 3/4 to $6.47 3/4, down 35 1/2 cents; 12% protein, $7.38 3/4 to $7.48 3/4, down 35 1/2 cent; 13% protein, $7.68 3/4 to $7.78 3/4, down 20 1/2 cents; 14% protein, $7.68 3/4 to $7.78 3/4, down 20 1/2 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
