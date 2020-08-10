Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat, soybeans and sorghum were lower, while corn were mixed according to USDA reported prices, Aug. 4.
For the week ending July 30, a decrease of 124,669 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an increase of 47,000 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 44,000 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 87,041 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending July 30, reported a slight increase at 958,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was 24 cents lower. Corn was down 21 to up 3 1/4 cents. Sorghum was 9 to 10 cents lower. Soybeans were 11 cents lower.
In the futures close Aug. 4, Kansas City September wheat was $4.22 1/4, down 8 1/2 cents.
Terminal wheat bids Aug. 4, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.37 1/4, down 8 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, no quote; Portland, $5.50 to $5.59, down 16 cents; St. Louis, $5.23, down 13 cents.
Terminal corn bids Aug. 4, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.08 1/4, down 9 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $2.76 1/4, down 9 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $2.93 1/4 to $2.98 1/4; Omaha, $2.99 to $3.01, up 3 cents to unchanged.
Terminal soybean bids Aug. 4, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.43 3/4 to $8.78 3/4, down 14 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $8.61 3/4, down 17 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $8.84 3/4 to $8.87 3/4; central Illinois processors, $8.84 1/4 to $9.06 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices July 31, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.27 1/2 to $5.37 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents; 12% protein, $5.72 1/2 to $5.82 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents; 13% protein, $5.87 1/2 to $5.97 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents; 14% protein, $5.87 1/2 to $5.97 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $3.36 1/2 to $3.39 1/2, down 3/4 to 1 3/4 cents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.