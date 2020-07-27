Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat, corn and soybeans were lower; while sorghum was higher according to USDA reported prices, July 21.
For the week ending July 16, a increase of 231,385 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an decrease of 30,520 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 159,120 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 700 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending July 10, reported a slight increase at 931,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was 5 cents lower. Corn was 6 cents lower. Sorghum was 65 cents higher. Soybeans were 15 to 16 cents lower.
In the futures close July 21, Kansas City September wheat was $4.35, down 13 3/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids July 21, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.57 1/2 to $4.67 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, no quotes; Portland, $5.75 to $5.80, unchanged; St. Louis, $5.42, up 5 cents.
Terminal corn bids July 21, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.22 3/4 to $3.26 3/4, down 5 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $3.03 3/4, down 5 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $3.30 to $3.70, up 2 3/4 cents; Omaha, $3.03 to $3.08, down 5 cents.
Terminal soybean bids July 21, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.52 to $8.80, down 7 cents; Minneapolis, $8.76 1/2, down 8 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $8.96 to $9.03, up 2 1/2 to 4 1/2 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.88 1/2 to $9.04 1/2, down 6 1/2 to 9 1/2 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices July 21, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.27 1/2 to $5.37 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents; 12% protein, $5.62 1/2 to $5.72 1/2, up 17 1/2 cents; 13% protein, $5.76 1/2 to $5.86 1/2, up 21 1/2 cents; 14% protein, $5.82 1/2 to $5.92 1/2, up 20 1/2 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $3.44 to $3.49 3/4, down 4 to 5 3/4 cents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.