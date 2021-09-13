Compared to last week, cash bids for were mixed for wheat and lower for corn, sorghum and soybeans, according to USDA reported prices, Sept. 7.
For the week ending Sept. 2, a decrease of 307,699 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while a decrease of 318,780 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed an increase of 11,090 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported a decrease of 70,355 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending Aug. 27, had a slight decrease at 905,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was up 34 1/2 to down 5 1/2 cents. Corn was down 13 1/4 cents. Sorghum was down 13 1/4 cents. Soybeans were down 5 1/2 to 15 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City September wheat was $7.09 3/4.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $7.37 1/2 to $7.49 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $8.27 1/2, up 34 1/2 cents; Portland, $10.85 to $11, unchanged; St. Louis, $6.34 3/4 to $6.49 3/4, down 21 1/2 to 11 1/2 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $5.10 3/4 to $5.40 3/4, down 13 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $4.60 3/4 to $5.60 3/4, down 13 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $4.50 3/4 to $5.61 3/4, down 43 1/4 to 13 3/4 cents; Omaha, $4.80 3/4 to $5.16 3/4, down 13 1/4 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $12.52 to $12.87, down 15 cents; Minneapolis, $12.07 to $12.45, down 15 to 2 cents; southern Iowa, $12.17 to $12.50, down 26 to 16 cents; central Illinois processors, $12.27 to $12.97, down 5 1/2 to 15 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Sept. 7, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $8.17 1/2 to $8.27 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents; 12% protein, $8.37 1/2 to $8.47 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents; 13% protein, $8.76 1/2 to $8.86 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents; 14% protein, $8.76 1/2 to $8.86 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
