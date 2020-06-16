Compared to last week, cash bids for corn, sorghum, soybeans and wheat were lower, according to the Daily Grain Market Summary June 9.
For the week ending June 4, a decrease of 10.6 million metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an increase of 655,830 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed an decrease of 301,613 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 2.04 million metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending May 29, reported a slight increase at 765,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was 7 cents higher to 17 cents higher. Corn was 3 1/4 cents to 4 1/4 cents higher. Sorghum was 11 to 12 cents lower. Soybeans were 11 to 25 cents higher.
In the futures close June 9, Kansas City July wheat was $4.57 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids June 9, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.67 3/4 to $4.82 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, no quotes; Portland, $5.80 to $5.85, down 5 to 20 cents; St. Louis, $5.24, down 7 cents.
Terminal corn bids June 9, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.27 1/2 to $3.65 1/2, down 6 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $3.05 1/2, down 6 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $3.22 1/2 to $3.24 1/2, down 6 1/4 cents; Omaha, $3.13 to $3.17, down 5 to 6 cents.
Terminal soybean bids June 9, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.38 1/4 to $8.63 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $8.48 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $8.61 1/4 to $8.68 1/4, down 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.63 1/4 to $8.80 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices June 9, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.39 3/4 to $5.49 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $5.72 3/4 to $5.82 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $6.02 3/4 to $6.12 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $6.07 3/4 to $6.17 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $3.15 3/4 to $3.59, down 4 1/4 to 3/4 cents.
