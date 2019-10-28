Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat, corn, sorghum and soybeans were higher; dark northern spring wheat sharply higher, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, Oct. 18.
Ethanol production for week ending Oct. 11 totaled 0.971 million barrels per day, a slight increase when compared to the week prior. Ethanol stocks were at 22.037 million barrels this week, an increase of .837 million barrels.
For the week ending Oct. 10, an increase of 14.5 million bushels of corn export sales for 2019-20 were reported while an increase of 58.8 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2019-20 were tabulated. Wheat export sales showed an increase of 14.5 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported.
Wheat was 5 to 33 cents higher with dark northern spring 46 3/4 to 51 3/4 cents higher. Corn was 8 1/2 to 25 cents higher. Sorghum was 25 to 27 cents higher. Soybeans were 8 to 21 cents higher.
In the futures close, Kansas City December wheat was $4.31 3/4 to $4.20 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.11 1/4 to $4.31 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, no quotes; Portland, $6 to $6.05, no comparisons; St. Louis, $5.09, down 8 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.83, up 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $3.62, up 3 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $3.58 to $3.78, up 3/4 cent; Omaha, $3.76 to $3.86, up 1 cent.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.71 to $8.94, up 3/4 cent; Minneapolis, $8.92, up 2 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $8.97 to $9.01, up 1 3/4 to 2 3/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $9.11 to $9.24, up 4 3/4 to 3/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Oct. 22, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $4.86 1/4 to $4.96 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents; 12% protein, $5.61 1/4 to $5.71 1/4, up 12 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $6.21 1/4 to $6.31 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents; 14% protein, $6.26 1/4 to $6.36 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
