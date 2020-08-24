Compared to last week, cash bids for corn, sorghum, soybeans and wheat were higher according to USDA reported prices, Aug. 18.
For the week ending Aug. 13, a decrease of 251,898 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an decrease of 493 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 14,999 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an decrease of 25,078 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending Aug. 7, reported a slight decrease at 918,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was 19 1/4 higher to 25 cents lower. Corn was up 15 to 55 1/4 cents. Sorghum was 30 cents higher. Soybeans were 23 1/4 to 50 1/4 cents higher.
In the futures close Aug. 17, Kansas City September wheat was $4.37 1/4, up 12 cents.
Terminal wheat bids Aug. 18, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.45 to $4.55, down 7 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $5.05 to $5.10, down 7 1/4 cents; Portland, $5.20 to $5.60, unchanged to down 8 cents; St. Louis, $4.45 to $4.55, down 7 1/4 cents.
Terminal corn bids Aug. 18, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $2.87 to $3.37, down 3 to 7 cents; Minneapolis, 3.29 3/4 to $2.92, down 4 to 2 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $3.17 3/4 to $3.23, down 4 cents; Omaha, $2.87 to $2.99, down 4 cents.
Terminal soybean bids Aug. 18, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.44 3/4 to $9.03 3/4, down 10 1/2 to 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $8.79 3/4 to $9.01 3/4, down 1 1/2 to 4 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $8.93 3/4 to $9.24 3/4, down 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 cents; central Illinois processors, $9.01 3/4 to $9.35 3/4, down 1 1/2 to 3 1/2 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Aug. 18, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.15 to $5.25, down 7 1/4 cents; 12% protein, $5.50 to $5.60, down 7 1/4 cents; 13% protein, $5.50 to $5.65, down 12 1/4 cents; 14% protein, $5.75 to $5.85, down 7 1/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
