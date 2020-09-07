Compared to last week, cash bids for corn, sorghum, soybeans and wheat were higher according to USDA reported prices, Sept. 1.
For the week ending Aug. 27, a decrease of 489,815 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an decrease of 418,660 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 53,462 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 92,321 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending Aug. 21, reported a slight increase at 931,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was unchanged to up 17 3/4 cents higher. Corn was up 4 1/2 to 1/4 cents. Sorghum was 9 1/4 to 1/2 cent higher. Soybeans were 8 1/4 cents higher.
In the futures close Sept. 1, Kansas City September wheat was $4.38 1/2.
Terminal wheat bids Sept. 1, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.90 1/2 to $5 1/2, up 1/2 to 1 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $5.45 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents; Portland, $5.20 to $5.44, unchanged to up 5 cents; St. Louis, $5.75 3/4 to $6.01, up 1 1/2 to 11 3/4 cents.
Terminal corn bids Sept. 1, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.08 to $3.18, down 1 1/2 to 14 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $3.16 to $3.49 1/2, up 1/2 to down 1 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $3.29 1/2 to $3.42 1/2, down 11 to 1 cents; Omaha, $3.04 to $3.25, up 1/4 cents.
Terminal soybean bids Sept. 1, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $9.15 3/4 to $9.18 3/4, up 1 1/4 to 4 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $9.17 3/4 to $9.32 3/4, up 3 1/4 to down 2 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $9.36 3/4 to $9.54 3/4, down 14 3/4 to 4 3/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $9.42 3/4 to $9.74 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Sept. 1, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.36 1/2 to $5.73 1/2, up 13 cents; 12% protein, $5.99 1/2 to $6.09 1/2, up 13 cents; 13% protein, $6.18 1/2 to $6.28 1/2, up 23 cents; 14% protein, $6.25 1/2 to $6.35 1/2, up 13 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.