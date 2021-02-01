Compared to last week, cash bids for corn, soybeans, wheat and sorghum were up, according to USDA reported prices, Jan. 26.
For the week ending Jan. 21, an increase of 476,575 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while a decrease of 294,034 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed an increase of 241,274 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 19,687 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending Jan. 15, reported a slight increase at 945,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was unchanged to up 13 3/4 cents. Corn was up 20 3/4 cents. Sorghum was up 20 3/4 cents. Soybeans were up 24 3/4 to 26 3/4 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City March wheat was $6.41.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $6.66, up 13 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $7.46 to $7.51, up 13 3/4 cents; Portland, $6.58 to $7.10, unchanged; St. Louis, $6.52 1/4, up 14 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $5.17 1/4, up 20 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $4.77 1/4 to $5.11 3/4, up 17 1/2 to 20 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $5.01 1/2 to $5.22 1/4, down 10 1/4 to 11 1/4 cents; Omaha, $4.66 1/2 to $4.76 1/2, up 11 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $13.50 1/4 to $13.53 1/4, up 26 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $13.15 1/4 to $13.47 1/2, up 24 to 26 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $13.27 1/2 to $13.48 3/4, up 29 to 31 3/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $13.49 1/2 to $13.63 1/2, up 29 3/4 to 31 3/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Jan. 26, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $7.49 to $7.59, up 13 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $7.76 to $7.86, up 13 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $7.81 to $7.91, up 13 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $7.81 to $7.91, up 13 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
