Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat, corn, sorghum and soybeans were mostly higher, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review Aug. 9.
Ethanol production for week ending Aug. 2 totaled 1.040 million barrels per day, a 9,000-barrel increase when compared to the week prior. Ethanol stocks were at 23.1 million barrels this week, a decrease of 1.351 million barrels. The Aug. 5 crop condition report showed corn at 57 percent good to excellent which would be 14 percent less than a year ago this time. Soybean condition was reported at 54 percent good to excellent which is 13 percent less than the same time a year ago.
For the week ending Aug. 1, an increase of 1.7 million bushels of corn export sales for 2018-19 and an increase of 7.8 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported, while an increase of 3.7 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2018-19 and an increase of 11.7 million bushels for 2019-20 were tabulated. Wheat export sales showed an increase of 17.9 million bushels for 2019-20 were included in the latest report.
Wheat was 20 cents lower to 22 cents higher. Corn was 8 1/4 cents higher to 25 1/4 cents higher. Sorghum was 23 cents higher to 33 cents higher. Soybeans were 12 cents higher to 26 cents higher.
In the futures close, Aug. 12, Kansas City December wheat was $4.28 1/4 to $4.07 1/2, down 26 cents.
Terminal wheat bids Aug. 12, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $3.87 1/4 to $4.12 1/4, down 24 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, no quotes; Portland, $5.68 to $5.80, unchanged; St. Louis, $4.67 to $4.76, down 28 cents.
Terminal corn bids Aug. 12, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.97 1/4 to $4 1/4, down 25 cents; Minneapolis, $3.40 1/4, down 25 cents; southern Iowa, $3.37 1/4 to $3.42 1/4, down 25 cents; Omaha, $3.80 to $3.81, down 26 to 29 cents.
Terminal soybean bids Aug. 12, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.09 1/4 to $8.39 1/4, down 19 1/2 to 12 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $7.91 1/2, down 30 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $8.12 1/4 to $8.16 1/4, down 12 1/2 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.34 1/4 to $8.79 1/4, down 9 1/2 to 12 1/2 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Aug. 12, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $4.87 1/4 to $4.97 1/4, down 24 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $5.22 1/4 to $5.32 1/4, down 24 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $5.52 1/4 to $5.62 1/4, down 24 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $5.52 1/4 to $5.62 1/4, down 24 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $4.05 1/4 to $4.30, down 22 to 7 cents.
