Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat, sorghum and soybeans are higher; corn is mixed, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, March 31.
For the week ending March 19, an increase of 71.4 million bushels of corn export sales for 2019-20 were reported while an increase of 33.2 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2019-20 were formulated. Wheat export sales showed an increase of 27.2 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported. Sorghum export sales showed an increase of 4.2 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported.
Ethanol production for the week ending March 20 reported a decrease of 30,000 barrels per day to 1.005 million barrels a day. Ethanol stocks decreased 0.458 million barrels at 24.1 million barrels.
Wheat was 1 1/2 cents higher to 35 cents higher. Corn was 3 cents lower to 3 1/4 cents higher. Sorghum was 6 cents higher. Soybeans were 32 cents higher to 39 cents higher.
In the futures close, Kansas City March wheat was $4.93, up 6 1/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.93 to $5.03, up 6 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, no quote; Portland, $6.05 to $6.20, unchanged to up 10 cents; St. Louis, $5.88, down 6 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.40 3/4, down 1/2 cent; Minneapolis, $3.10 3/4, down 1/2 cent; southern Iowa, $3.24 3/4 to $3.29 3/4, down 1/2 cent; Omaha, $3.13 to $3.19, unchanged.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.66 to $8.81, up 3 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $8.46, up 1 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $8.76 to $8.84, up 3 3/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.91 to $9, up 3 3/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices March 31, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.78 to $5.88, down 3 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $6.33 to $6.43, down 3/4 cent; 13% protein, $6.66 to $6.76, up 6 1/4 cents; 14% protein, $6.76 to $6.86, up 6 1/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
