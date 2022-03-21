Compared to last week, cash bids for were mostly higher for wheat, corn and sorghum, and lower for soybeans according to USDA reported prices, March 15.
For the week ending March 10, a decrease of 437,317 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an increase of 4,045 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 120,843 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 53,997 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending March 4, had a slight increase at 1,028,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was up 58 cents to unchanged. Corn up 8 to 6 1/2 cents. Sorghum was up 9 3/4 to 4 3/4 cents. Soybeans were down 11 3/4 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City May wheat was $11.57 1/2.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $11.11 1/2, up 43 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $12.72 1/2, change unavailable; Portland, $11.75 to $11.80, unchanged; St. Louis, $10.72, up 43 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $7.33 1/4 to $7.48 1/4, up 4 3/4 to 9 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $7.03 to $7.08, up 9 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $7.33 to $7.43, up 9 3/4 cents; Omaha, $6.78 1/4 to $7.01 1/4, up 4 3/4 to 6 3/4 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $16.35 3/4 to $16.50 3/4, down 11 cents; Minneapolis, $15.98 3/4 to $16.08 3/4, down 11 3/4 to 13 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $16.18 3/4 to $16.28 3/4, down 11 3/4 to 8 3/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $16.48 3/4 to $16.68 3/4, down 11 3/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices March 15, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $12.43 1/2 to $12.53 1/2, up 57 1/2 cents; 12% protein, $12.67 1/2 to $12.77 1/2, up 57 1/2 cents; 13% protein, $12.67 1/2 to $12.77 1/2, up 57 1/2 cents; 14% protein, $12.67 1/2 to $12.77 1/2, up 57 1/2 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
