Compared to last week, cash bids for corn, sorghum and soybeans are higher; Wheat was mostly mixed, according to USDA reported prices, June 16.
For the week ending June 11, a decrease of 250,982 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an increase of 102,271 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed an decrease of 33,205 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 26,298 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending June 5, reported a slight increase at 837,000 barrels a day.
In the futures close June 16, Kansas City July wheat was $4.38 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents.
Terminal wheat bids June 16, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.48 1/4 to $4.63 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, no bids; Portland, $5.85 to $6, unchanged; St. Louis, $5.16, down 8 cents.
Terminal corn bids June 16, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.32 to $3.29, down 1/4 cent; Minneapolis, $3.07, down 1/4 cent; southern Iowa, $3.23 to $3.27, down 1/4 cent; Omaha, $3.14 to $3.19, unchanged.
Terminal soybean bids June 16, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.42 to $8.67, down 2 cents; Minneapolis, $8.52, down 2 cents; southern Iowa, $8.65 to $8.73, down 2 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.65 to $8.83, down 2 to 1 cent.
Kansas City wheat prices June 16, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.09 1/4 to $5.19 1/4, down 16 1/2 cents; 12% protein, $5.53 1/4 to $5.63 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents; 13% protein, $5.98 1/4 to $6.08 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents; 14% protein, $5.98 1/4 to $6.08 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $3.53 to $3.59 1/2, up 2 1/2 to 4 1/2 cents.
