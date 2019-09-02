Compared to last week, cash bids for corn was higher while wheat, sorghum and soybeans were mixed.
Ethanol production for week ending Aug. 16 totaled 1.023 million barrels per day, a 22,000-barrel decrease when compared to the week prior. Ethanol stocks were at 23.367 million barrels this week, a decrease of .516 million barrels. On Aug. 20, the largest ethanol company in the country announced the idling of one of their plants and reductions at all their other plants. The estimated drop in corn usage was reported at 130 million bushels.
The Aug. 19 crop condition report showed corn at 56 percent good to excellent which would be 12 percent less than a year ago this time. Soybean condition was reported at 53 percent good to excellent which is 12 percent less than the same time a year ago.
For the week ending Aug. 15, an increase of 4.7 million bushels of corn export sales for 2018-19 and an increase of 11.9 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported, while a increase of 1.0 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2018-19 and an increase of 29.1 million bushels for 2019-20 were tabulated. Wheat export sales showed an increase of 21.8 million bushels for 2019-20 were included in the latest report.
Wheat was 5 cents lower to 15 3/4 cents higher. Corn was 3/4 cent to 13 1/2 cents higher. Sorghum was 12 cents lower to 4 cents higher. Soybeans were 5 cents lower to 8 cents higher.
In the futures close, Aug. 27, Kansas City December wheat was $4 1/2 to $4.05 1/4, up 3 1/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids, Aug. 27, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $3.87 3/4 to $4.12 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, no quotes; Portland, $5.55 to $5.75, unchanged; St. Louis, $4.75 to $4.76, unchanged to up 1 cent.
Terminal corn bids, Aug. 27, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.67 to $3.72, down 1 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $3.23, down 1 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $3.11 to $3.19, down 3 1/2 to 1 1/2 cents; Omaha, $3.61 to $3.72, unchanged to up 6 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, Aug. 27, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $7.87 1/4 to $8.19 1/4, up 35 cents; Minneapolis, $8.05 1/4, down 8 cents; southern Iowa, $8.08 1/4 to $8.16 1/4, down 13 to 8 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.23 1/4 to $8.64 1/4, down 8 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Aug. 27, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $4.77 3/4 to $4.87 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $5.18 3/4 to $5.28 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $5.72 3/4 to $5.82 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $5.72 3/4 to $5.82 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $3.76 3/4 to $3.80, down 1/4 to 2 cents.
