Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat were steady to higher, dark northern spring wheat mixed; corn was mostly higher, soybeans higher and sorghum were steady to higher, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, Dec. 13.
Ethanol production for the week ending Dec. 6 increased to 1.072 million barrels, an increase of 12,000 barrels a day. Ethanol stocks are reported 21.815 million barrels an increase of 1.215 million barrels.
Wheat export sales showed an increase of 18.5 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported.
Wheat was steady to 9 cents higher, dark northern spring wheat 30 3/4 cents lower to 9 1/2 cents higher. Corn was 1 cent lower to 7 cents higher. Sorghum was steady to 3 cents higher. Soybeans were 14 cents to 19 cents higher.
In the futures close Dec. 17, Kansas City March wheat was $4.59 1/4 to $4.65 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids Dec. 17, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.52 to $4.77, up 5 cents; Minneapolis, no quote; Portland, $5.90 to $6.05, unchanged to up 5 cents; St. Louis, $6.15, up 18 cents.
Terminal corn bids Dec. 17, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.90 to $3.97, up 2 cents; Minneapolis, $3.52, up 2 cents; southern Iowa, $3.59 to $3.66, up 7 cents; Omaha, $3.73 to $3.83, up 2 cents.
Terminal soybean bids Dec. 17, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.98 3/4 to $9.18 3/4, up 6 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $8.89 3/4, up 6 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $8.94 to $9.03, up 14 1/2 to 12 1/2 cents; central Illinois processors, $9.35 3/4 to $9.48 3/4, up 8 3/4 to 6 3/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Dec. 17, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.63 to $5.73, up 5 cents; 12% protein, $6.12 to $6.22, up 5 cents; 13% protein, $6.59 to $6.69, up 5 cents; 14% protein, $6.59 to $6.69, up 5 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
