Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat was mostly higher, with dark northern spring wheat lower; corn was mixed and sorghum and soybeans were higher, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, July 12.
Ethanol production for week ending July 5 totaled 1.047 million barrels per day, a 34,000 barrel decrease when compared to the week prior. Ethanol stocks were at 23 million barrels this week, an increase of .165 million barrels.
Futures traded on both sides of steady after the WASDE report release July 11. Yield estimate on corn was unchanged from last month’s report at 166 bushels per acre, leading to a larger than expected new crop stock number. With the later than normal planting in soybeans, there was a 1 bpa decrease to bring the estimated bpa to 48.5.
Wheat was 18 3/4 cents lower to 17 1/2 cents higher. Corn was 5 1/2 cents lower to 15 1/2 cents higher. Sorghum was 12 cents to 32 cents higher. Soybeans were 9 1/4 cents to 20 1/4 cents higher.
In the futures close July 16, Kansas City September wheat was $4.46 1/2 to $4.46 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids July 16, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.36 1/4 to $4.66 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, no quotes; Portland, $5.75 to $6.15, unchanged; St. Louis, $5.07 to $5.08, unchanged.
Terminal corn bids July 16, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $4.30 1/4 to $4.53 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $4.10 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $4.11 1/4 to $4.16 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents; Omaha, $4.42 to $4.45, down 6 cents.
Terminal soybean bids July 16, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.37 3/4 to $8.57 3/4, down 14 cents; Minneapolis, $8.40 3/4, down 14 cents; southern Iowa, $8.53 3/4 to $8.61 3/4, down 15 to 16 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.83 3/4 to $9.12 3/4, down 13 to 14 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices July 16, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.26 1/4 to $5.36 1/4, down 7 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $5.73 1/4 to $5.83 1/4, down 15 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $5.96 1/4 to $6.06 1/4, down 7 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $5.96 1/4 to $6.06 1/4, down 7 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $4.49 to $4.60 3/4, down 10 3/4 to 19 1/4 cents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.