Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat, sorghum and soybeans are lower; corn is mostly lower, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, March 13.
For the week ending March 5, an increase of 57.9 million bushels of corn export sales for 2019-20 were reported while an increase of 11.1 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2019-20 were formulated. Wheat export sales showed an increase of 1.0 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported.
Ethanol production for the week ending March 6, reported a decrease of 35,000 barrels per day to 1.044 million barrels a day. Ethanol stocks decreased 0.630 million barrels at 24.3 million barrels.
Wheat was 6 1/2 cents lower to 23 cents lower. Corn was 26 cents lower to 12 cents higher. Sorghum was 28 cents to 29 cents lower. Soybeans were 28 1/2 cents lower to 37 1/2 cents lower.
In the futures close March 16, Kansas City May wheat was $4.53 3/4, down 7 3/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids March 17, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.32 1/4 to $4.42 1/4, up 8 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, no quote; Portland, $5.80, up 10 to down 5 cents; St. Louis, $5.32, up 1 cent.
Terminal corn bids March 17, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.54 to $3.56, down 10 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $3.14, down 10 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $3.24 to $3.32, down 18 3/4 to 15 3/4 cents; Omaha, $3.26 to $3.35, down 11 to 13 cents.
Terminal soybean bids March 17, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.14 1/4 to $8.24 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $7.84 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $7.94 1/4 to $8.10 1/4, up 2 1/2 to 4 1/2 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.31 1/4 to $8.34 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices March 17, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.12 1/4 to $5.22 1/4, up 8 1/2 cents; 12% protein, $5.92 1/4 to $6.02 1/4, up 42 1/2 cents; 13% protein, $6.10 1/4 to $6.20 1/4, up 8 1/2 cents; 14% protein, $6.20 1/4 to $6.30 1/4, up 8 1/2 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat, no quotes. U.S. No. 2 white corn, no quotes.
