Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat was mixed; corn was mostly higher and soybeans and sorghum were higher, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, Dec. 6.
Ethanol production for the week ending Nov. 29 increased to 1.060 million barrels, an increase of 1,000 barrels a day. Ethanol stocks are reported 20.6 million barrels a decrease of .362 million barrels.
For the week ending Nov. 28, an increase of 21.5 million bushels of corn export sales for 2019-20 were reported while an increase of 25.1 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2019-20 were tabulated. Wheat export sales showed an increase of 8.4 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported.
Wheat was 3 cents lower to 15 cents higher. Corn was 1 cent lower to 14 cents higher. Sorghum was 5 cents to 24 cents higher. Soybeans were 3 1/4 cents to 7 1/4 cents higher.
In the futures close, Kansas City March wheat was $4.24 1/4 to $4.30 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.16 1/4 to $4.41 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, no quote; Portland, $5.90 to $5.92, unchanged; St. Louis, $5.85, up 2 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.77 to $3.84, up 1 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $3.40, up 1 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $3.34 1/4 to $3.43 1/4, down 12 1/2 to 13 1/2 cents; Omaha, $3.61 to $3.67, up 1 to down 2 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.66 1/4 to $8.86 1/4, up 4 cents; Minneapolis, $8.62 1/4, up 4 cents; southern Iowa, $8.75 1/4 to $8.86 1/4, up 4 cents; central Illinois processors, $9 1/4 to $9.17 1/4, up 8 3/4 to 7 3/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Dec. 10, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.27 1/4 to $5.37 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents; 12% protein, $5.76 1/4 to $5.86 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents; 13% protein, $6.23 1/4 to $6.33 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents; 14% protein, $6.23 1/4 to $6.33 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
