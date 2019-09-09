Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat, corn, and soybeans were mixed while sorghum was lower, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, Aug. 30.
Ethanol production for week ending Aug. 23 totaled 1.038 million barrels per day, a 15,000-barrel decrease when compared to the week prior. Ethanol stocks were at 22.982 million barrels this week, a decrease of .385 million barrels.
For the week ending Aug. 22, an increase of 0.1 million bushels of corn export sales for 2018-19 and an increase of 33.8 mb for 2019-20 were reported, while a increase of 3.5 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2018-19 and an increase of 13.0 million bushels for 2019-20 were tabulated. Wheat export sales showed an increase of 24.3 million bushels for 2019-20 were included in the latest report.
Wheat was 12 cents lower to 3 cents higher. Corn was 8 1/2 cents lower to 11 cents higher. Sorghum was 6 cents lower. Soybeans were 2 1/4 cents lower to 2 3/4 cents higher.
In the futures close Sept. 3, Kansas City December wheat was $3.84 3/4 to $3.84, down 13 1/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids Sept. 3, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $3.62 1/4 to $3.87 1/4, down 11 cents; Minneapolis, no quotes; Portland, $5.70 to $5.78, down 8 to 5 cents; St. Louis, $4.54 to $4.67, up 1 to 14 cents.
Terminal corn bids Sept. 3, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.51 to $3.71, down 17 to 7 cents; Minneapolis, $3.12, down 8 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $3.13 to $3.21, down 6 to up 1 cent; Omaha, $3.58 to $3.59, down 4 to 14 cents.
Terminal soybean bids Sept. 3, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $7.96 1/2 to $8.28 1/2, down 5 1/2 to 1/2 cent; Minneapolis, $8.09 1/2, down 1/2 cent; southern Iowa, $8.17 1/2 to $8.22 1/2, down 3 1/2 to 1/2 cent; central Illinois processors, $8.30 1/2 to $8.73 1/2, down 4 1/2 to 1/2 cent.
Kansas City wheat prices Sept. 3, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $4.55 1/4 to $4.65 1/4, down 15 cents; 12% protein, $4.96 1/4 to $5.06 1/4, down 15 cents; 13% protein, $5.54 1/4 to $5.64 1/4, down 15 cents; 14% protein, $5.55 1/4 to $5.64 1/4, down 15 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $3.70 1/2 to $3.80, down 18 1/4 to 14 1/4 cents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.