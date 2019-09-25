Compared to last week, cash bids for sorghum and wheat were higher with dark northern spring wheat sharply higher, yellow corn was mixed, soybeans were mostly lower.
The Minneapolis dark northern spring wheat market has quality concerns of the remaining crop in the fields due to an abundance of recent precipitation.
Ethanol production for week ending Sept. 13 totaled 1.003 million barrels per day, a 20,000-barrel decrease when compared to the week prior. Ethanol stocks were at 23.24 million barrels this week, an increase of .739 million barrels.
For the week ending Sept. 12, an increase of 57.7 million bushels of corn export sales for 2019-20 were reported and an increase of 2.6 million bushels for 2020-21, while an increase of 63.5 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2019-20 were tabulated. Wheat export sales showed an increase of 10.5 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported.
Wheat was 4 cents to 18 cents higher with dark northern spring 73 to 83 cents higher. Corn was 4 1/2 cents lower to 16 1/4 cents higher. Sorghum was 9 to 10 cents higher. Soybeans were 7 1/2 cents lower to a 1/2 cent higher.
In the futures close, Sept. 25 Kansas City December wheat was $4.05 3/4 to $4.04 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents.
Terminal wheat bids Sept. 24, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $3.95 to $4.15, down 1 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, no bids; Portland, $5.88 to $5.92, unchanged to down 3 cents; St. Louis, unavailable.
Terminal corn bids Sept. 24, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.59 3/4 to $3.69 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $3.35 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $3.42 3/4 to $3.51 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents; Omaha, $3.71 to $3.75, unchanged to up 2 cents.
Terminal soybean bids Sept. 24, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.19 3/4 to $8.52 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $8.26 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $8.31 1/4 to $8.40 1/4, up 1 3/4 to 2 3/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.50 1/4 to $8.84 1/4, up 2 3/4 to 1 3/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Sept. 24, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $4.80 to $4.90, down 7 1/2 cents; 12% protein, $5.30 to $5.40, down 1 1/2 cents; 13% protein, $5.85 to $5.95, down 1 1/2 cents; 14% protein, $5.85 to $5.95, down 1 1/2 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $3.70 1/4 to $3.76, down 3/4 to up 1 1/2 cents.
