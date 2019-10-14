Compared to last week, cash bids for corn, sorghum and soybeans were higher; wheat was mixed with dark northern spring wheat sharply lower, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, Oct. 4.
Ethanol production for week ending Sept. 27 totaled 0.958 million barrels per day, a 15,000-barrel increase when compared to the week prior. Ethanol stocks were at 23.2 million barrels this week, an increase of .719 million barrels.
For the week ending Sept. 26, an increase of 22.1 million bushels of corn export sales for 2019-20 were reported while an increase of 76.3 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2019-20 were tabulated. Wheat export sales showed an increase of 12.1 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported.
The Quarterly Stocks report on Monday arrived at a corn inventory of 2.114 billion bushels, 331 million bushels below the September WASDE report. Also in that report, soybean inventory was reported at 913 million bushels, down 92 million from the September WASDE report.
Wheat was 3 cents lower to 2 cents higher with dark northern spring 97 1/4 cents to 99 1/4 cents lower. Corn was 6 1/4 cents to 21 1/4 cents higher. Sorghum was 29 cents to 38 cents higher. Soybeans were 23 1/4 cents to 43 1/4 cents higher.
In the futures close, Oct. 8, Kansas City December wheat was $4.08 3/4 to $4.10 1/4, up 8 cents.
Terminal wheat bids, Oct. 8, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4 1/4 to $4.20 1/4, up 8 cents; Minneapolis, no quotes; Portland, unavailable; St. Louis, $4.85, up 11 cents.
Terminal corn bids, Oct. 8, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $4.15 1/4 to $4.25 1/4, up 1 cent; Minneapolis, $3.51 3/4, up 8 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $3.61 3/4 to $3.70 3/4, up 12 3/4 to 8 3/4 cents; Omaha, $3.81 to $3.86, up 9 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, Oct. 8, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.45 1/2 to $8.75 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $8.67 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $8.75 1/2 to $8.76 1/2, up 7 1/4 to 6 1/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.88 1/2 to $9.05 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Oct. 8, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $4.80 1/4 to $4.90 1/4, down 2 cents; 12% protein, $5.45 1/4 to $5.55 1/4, up 8 cents; 13% protein, $6.10 1/4 to $6.20 1/4, up 8 cents; 14% protein, $6.15 1/4 to $6.25 1/4, up 8 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
