Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat were mostly lower; corn was mostly higher; sorghum was steady and soybeans were higher, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, Feb. 18.
For the week ending Feb. 6, an increase of 38.1 million bushels of corn export sales for 2019-20 were reported while an increase of 23.7 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2019-20 were formulated. Wheat export sales showed an increase of 23.6 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported.
Ethanol production for the week ending Feb. 7, reported an decrease of 48,000 barrels per day to 1.033 million barrels a day. Ethanol stocks increased 0.884 million barrels at 24.4 million barrels.
Wheat was steady to 30 3/4 cents higher. Corn was 1 3/4 cents lower to 3 1/4 cents higher. Sorghum was unchanged. Soybeans were 12 1/4 cents to 20 1/4 cents higher.
In the futures close Feb. 18, Kansas City March wheat was $4.85 3/4, up 20 1/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids Feb. 18, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.80 3/4 to $4.95 3/4, up 20 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, no quote; Portland, $6.20 to $6.25, unchanged to up 2 cents; St. Louis, $6.26, up 19 cents.
Terminal corn bids Feb. 18, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.96 to $3.98, up 5 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $3.53, up 5 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $3.66 to $3.76, up 5 1/4 cents; Omaha, $3.79 to $3.88, up 5 to 8 cents.
Terminal soybean bids Feb. 18, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.87 1/4 to $9.02 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $8.47 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $8.60 1/4 to $8.77 1/4, down 1 1/2 to 1/2 cent; central Illinois processors, $9 1/4 to $9.09 1/4, down 1 1/2 up 1/2 cent.
Kansas City wheat prices Feb. 18, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.65 3/4 to $5.75 3/4, up 20 1/4 cents; 12% protein, $6.15 3/4 to $6.25 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents; 13% protein, $6.70 3/4 to $6.80 3/4, up 20 1/4 cents; 14% protein, $6.70 3/4 to $6.80 3/4, up 20 1/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $4.03 to $4.08 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents.
