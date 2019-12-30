Burwell Livestock Market, Burwell, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,915 head of cattle selling during the second day of the Annual Holiday Cow Classic on Dec. 27, compared to 2,703 head on Dec. 13 and 4,610 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
A capacity crowd was on hand Friday for the second day of the Annual Holiday Cow Classic. Offering included several complete herd dispersal, strings of bred heifers and several consignments of herd reductions. Demand was good from start to finish with several buyers staying until the end of the sale. The “day one” comprised of near 800 head of slaughter cows, feeding cows with several young open cows going back to the country. The supply included 100% replacement cattle with 65% bred cows and 35% were bred heifers.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 415 head, 1002 to 1364 lbs., 1800.00 to 2150.00 (1957.47); 2 to 8 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 22 head, 1244 to 1283 lbs., 1150.00 to 1200.00 (1186.67); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 92 head, 1091 to 1231 lbs., 1750.00 to 1800.00 (1778.39); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 710 head, 1091 to 1231 lbs., 1500.00 to 1910.00 (1627.54); over 5 years old, 3rd trimester, 305 head, 1201 to 1621 lbs. 1275.00 to 1485.00 (1394.68); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 336 head, 1235 to 1510 lbs., 1100.00 to 1400.00 (1234.44); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 301 head, 1232 to 1436 lbs., 850.00 to1050.00 (962.66) broke mouth. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 31 head, 1039 to 1193 lbs., 1300.00 to 1500.00 (1364.85); over 5 years old, 3rd trimester, 19 head, 1133 to 1175 lbs., 1200.00 to 1250.00 (1237.19); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1037 lbs., 750.00 broke mouth. Medium frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 7 head, 912 lbs., 1200.00. Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 20 head, 919 lbs., 1400.00; 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1042 head, 945 to 1185 lbs., 1500.00 to 1950.00 (1702.76). Bred heifers, medium frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 year old, 3rd trimester, 915 to 1080 lbs., 1350 to 1425.00 (1390.17).
