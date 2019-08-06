The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 6,373 head of cattle for the week of July 26 to Aug. 1, compared to 5,740 head for the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
Compared to the previous week’s close, the feeder and stocker steers weighing under 400 pounds were steady to $2 higher with offerings over 400 pounds selling $2 to $5 lower. The feeder and stocker heifers were unevenly steady to firm. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $3 higher. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 37% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 40% were heifers and 24% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 81% cows, 19% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 5% stock cows, 64% were bred cows, 30% were cow-calf pairs and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 25%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 260 to 290 lbs., 175.00 to 190.00 (182.18); 46 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 140.00 to 195.00 (176.10); 60 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 143.00 to 190.00 (171.16); 1 head, 385 lbs., 150.00 fleshy; 1 head, 370 lbs., 176.00 thin fleshed; 1 head, 390 lbs., 161.00 value added; 73 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 145.00 to 181.00 (162.11); 2 head, 400 to 420 lbs., 182.00 thin fleshed; 72 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 137.00 to 174.00 (151.20); 1 head, 485 lbs., 167.00 thin fleshed 107 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 131.00 to 166.00 (146.27); 1 head, 520 lbs., 127.00 full; 1 head, 525 lbs., 173.00 thin fleshed; 102 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 125.00 to 156.00 (141.19); 2 head, 575 to 595 lbs., 172.00 to 190.00 (181.15) thin fleshed; 96 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 127.00 to 154.00 (140.58); 5 head, 623 lbs., 148.50 value added; 60 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 124.00 to 143.00 (138.27); 7 head, 674 to 675 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (129.00) unweaned; 17 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 118.00 to 141.00 (131.76); 7 head, 750 to 780 lbs., 121.00 to 134.00 (129.15); 5 head, 810 to 830 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (123.19); 2 head, 860 to 865 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.01); 1 head, 900 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 24 head, 430 to 440 lbs., 158.00 to 171.00 (161.64); 6 head, 497 lbs., 161.00; 43 head, 501 to 544 lbs., 147.00 to 157.00 (153.41); 32 head, 558 to 584 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (143.78); 19 head, 610 to 639 lbs., 138.00 to 140.50 (139.16); 11 head, 630 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 38 head, 655 to 686 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (138.13); 6 head, 818 lbs., 132.00; 26 head, 919 lbs.,130.00. Medium and large frame 2, 17 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 120.00 to 162.00 (151.06); 1 head, 345 lbs., 162.00 thin fleshed; 26 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 130.00 to 170.00 (148.74); 52 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 121.00 to 165.00 (142.65); 3 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 140.00 to 160.00 (148.77) thin fleshed; 46 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 156.00 (140.40); 2 head, 460 to 485 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.51) fleshy; 76 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 116.00 to 156.00 (141.26); 3 head, 518 lbs., 150.00 value added; 38 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 113.00 to 145.00 (133.12); 1 head, 550 lbs., 122.00 full; 40 head, 600 to 642 lbs., 120.00 to 144.00 (135.25); 1 head, 615 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 5 head, 650 to 665 lbs., 120.00 to 141.00 (130.42); 1 head, 655 lbs., 138.00 thin fleshed; 2 head, 655 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 17 head, 700 to 742 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (125.98); 2 head, 750 to 755 lbs., 105.00 to 126.00 (115.47); 1 head, 945 lbs., 95.00; 2 head, 1013 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 3, 6 head, 315 to 322 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (124.18); 3 head, 375 to 395 lbs., 126.00 to 138.00 (130.38); 11 head, 408 to 432 lbs., 110.00 to 136.00 (130.21); 1 head, 430 lbs., 149.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 470 to 490 lbs., 105.00 to 131.00 (123.54); 2 head, 505 to 525 lbs., 114.00 to 124.00 (119.10); 9 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 109.00 to 120.00 (115.77); 1 head, 650 lbs., 105.00. Dairy steers, medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 830 lbs., 57.00; 1 head, 950 lbs., 59.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 270 to 293 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (152.56); 37 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 135.00 to 168.00 (148.76); 1 head, 335 lbs., 167.50 fancy; 87 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 125.00 to 162.00 (147.53); 86 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 124.00 to 153.00 (142.36); 1 head, 440 lbs., 141.00 thin fleshed; 146 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 124.00 to 149.00 (138.65); 1 head, 450 lbs., 163.00 fancy; 1 head, 460 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 3 head, 452 lbs., 145.00 value added; 118 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 123.00 to 142.50 (134.54); 8 head, 515 to 540 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (124.26) fleshy; 8 head, 508 to 525 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (142.95) value added; 126 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 122.00 to 139.00 (131.98); 1 head, 585 lbs., 106.00 fleshy; 3 head, 560 lbs., 143.00 thin fleshed; 75 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 118.50 to 135.00 (128.06); 6 head, 620 to 645 lbs., 111.00 to 121.00 (118.30) fleshy; 9 head, 620 to 634 lbs., 116.00 to 129.00 (127.13) unweaned; 24 head, 649 lbs., 138.50 value added; 17 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (123.34); 1 head, 650 lbs., 140.00 replacement; 5 head, 680 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 12 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 109.00 to 123.50 (119.20); 1 head, 740 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 2 head, 790 lbs., 111.00 to 117.00 (114.00); 1 head, 775 lbs., 108.00 fleshy; 9 head, 805 to 832 lbs., 115.00 to 118.50 (117.74); 1 head, 890 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 410 to 435 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (136.67); 30 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 131.00 to 142.00 (137.85); 10 head, 450 lbs., 144.00 value added; 12 head, 534 to 547 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (130.60); 7 head, 590 lbs., 130.00; 12 head, 599 lbs., 136.50 value added; 9 head, 656 to 670 lbs., 125.00 to 129.50 (127.52); 6 head, 676 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 10 head, 702 lbs., 126.00; 7 head, 1034 lbs., 96.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 270 lbs., 141.00; 1 head, 290 lbs., 148.00 thin fleshed; 23 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 120.00 to 145.00 (133.22); 1 head, 320 lbs., 137.50 thin fleshed; 34 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 110.00 to 148.00 (132.81); 8 head, 361 to 380 lbs., 143.00 to 154.00 (148.53) thin fleshed; 51 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 118.00 to 145.00 (134.48); 9 head, 410 to 431 lbs., 137.00 to 144.50 (143.70) thin fleshed; 79 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 115.00 to 139.00 (131.55); 7 head, 470 to 498 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (135.65) thin fleshed; 58 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 111.00 to 132.00 (123.93); 4 head, 510 lbs., 129.00 thin fleshed; 38 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (125.38); 4 head, 563 lbs., 122.00 thin fleshed; 23 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 107.00 to 126.00 (119.30); 27 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (119.70); 10 head, 703 to 748 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (117.66); 1 head, 760 lbs., 110.00; 5 head, 800 to 807 lbs., 100.00 to 117.00 (113.02); 1 head, 855 lbs., 108.00; 2 head, 933 lbs., 100.00; 3 head, 987 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 3, 5 head, 305 to 330 lbs., 110.00 to 126.00 (118.65); 4 head, 370 to 390 lbs., 105.00 to 124.00 (114.84); 1 head, 365 lbs., 130.00 thin fleshed; 11 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 85.00 to 126.00 (113.13); 9 head, 455 to 486 lbs., 100.00 to 118.00 (112.70); 1 head, 480 lbs., 125.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 81.00 to 126.00 (106.57); 7 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 100.00 to 112.00 (106.79); 16 head, 605 to 620 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (103.42); 1 head, 655 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 150.00 to 178.00 (161.22); 31 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 148.00 to 178.00 (168.41); 51 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 135.00 to 178.00 (157.13); 1 head, 410 lbs., 177.50 thin fleshed; 119 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 123.00 to 165.00 (151.04); 3 head, 462 to 475 lbs., 121.00 to 132.00 (128.27) fleshy; 1 head, 450 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 76 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 121.00 to 154.00 (140.42); 1 head, 500 lbs., 126.00 fleshy; 1 head, 525 lbs., 145.00 thin fleshed; 73 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 122.00 to 147.00 (137.37); 1 head, 565 lbs., 137.00 full; 63 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 141.00 (131.98); 1 head, 615 lbs., 116.00 full; 3 head, 603 lbs., 144.00 thin fleshed; 28 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 116.00 to 140.00 (125.26); 14 head, 700 to 735 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (123.23); 8 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 115.00 to 126.00 (119.89); 10 head, 800 to 840 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (122.80); 1 head, 835 lbs., 142.50 fancy; 3 head, 850 to 880 lbs., 105.00 to 111.00 (108.01); 3 head, 920 to 935 lbs., 87.00 to 96.00 (92.97); 1 head, 960 lbs., 98.00; 3 head, 1335 lbs., 84.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 626 lbs., 131.00. Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 140.00 to 162.00 (152.37); 16 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 116.00 to 153.00 (141.32); 3 head, 383 lbs., 167.00 thin fleshed; 32 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 130.00 to 156.00 (146.13); 1 head, 425 lbs., 117.00 fleshy; 1 head, 410 lbs., 147.00 thin fleshed; 49 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 121.00 to 150.00 (138.79); 1 head, 485 lbs., 145.00 thin fleshed; 51 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 101.00 to 146.00 (132.55); 2 head, 518 lbs., 141.00 thin fleshed; 38 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 110.00 to 137.00 (127.66); 2 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (131.03) thin fleshed; 24 head, 600 to 638 lbs., 109.00 to 135.00 (124.07); 1 head, 605 lbs., 122.00 thin fleshed; 1 head, 625 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 13 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 100.00 to 124.00 (114.12); 11 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 90.00 to 118.00 (107.79); 10 head, 750 to 791 lbs., 100.00 to 114.00 (108.84); 1 head, 875 lbs., 110.00; 3 head, 673 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 3, 2 head, 370 to 375 lbs., 113.00 to 125.00 (118.96); 2 head, 435 to 440 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (125.49); 4 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 95.00 to 129.00 (111.95); 2 head, 505 to 515 lbs., 116.00 to 118.00 (117.01); 4 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 115.00 to 139.00 (125.09).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 1035 to 1505 lbs., 55.00 to 61.00 (58.45) average dressing; 34 head, 1060 to 1720 lbs., 60.00 to 69.00 (63.25) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 81 head, 880 to 1550 lbs., 54.00 to 63.00 (58.07) average; 5 head, 730 to 925 lbs., 44.00 to 49.00 (46.43) average light weight; 100 head, 920 to 1725 lbs., 57.00 to 77.50 (64.85) high; 1 head, 900 lbs., 55.00 high light weight; 16 head, 925 to 1385 lbs., 40.00 to 54.00 (48.75) low; 6 head, 785 to 1030 lbs., 36.00 to 45.00 (38.66) low light weight; 2 head, 715 to 730 lbs., 35.00 to 43.50 (39.29) very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 71 head, 890 to 1420 lbs., 44.00 to 60.00 (55.16) average; 7 head, 740 to 915 lbs., 42.00 to 59.00 (52.01) average light weight; 28 head, 955 to 1585 lbs., 57.00 to 67.50 (61.92) high; 10 head, 790 to 990 lbs., 50.00 to 65.00 (56.49) high light weight; 17 head, 895 to 1270 lbs., 32.50 to 53.00 (46.55) low; 13 head, 640 to 885 lbs., 15.00 to 50.00 (35.51) low light weight; 4 head, 570 to 1075 lbs., 25.50 to 37.00 (31.95) very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 44 head, 1060 to 2025 lbs., 74.00 to 90.00 (82.82) average; 30 head, 1425 to 2270 lbs., 84.50 to 102.00 (91.16) high; 20 head, 975 to 1565 lbs., 46.00 to 80.00 (67.73) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 2 head, 875 to 950 lbs., 73.00 to 84.00 (78.73). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, under 2 years old, open, 1 head, 985 lbs., 98.00; 2 to 4 years old, open, 8 head, 725 to 1130 lbs., 58.00 to 92.00 (69.37). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1030 lbs., 68.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1345 lbs., 65.00. Medium and large frame 1, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1050 to 1100 lbs., 875.00 to 900.00 (891.41); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 940 to 1170 lbs., 675.00 to 725.00 (702.73). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 855 to 1000 lbs., 62.00 to 92.00 (74.23); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 950 to 1240 lbs., 85.00 to 120.00 (96.50); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1045 to 1475 lbs., 65.00 to 67.50 (66.47); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1050 lbs., 61.50; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1070 lbs., 90.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1350 lbs., 55.00; over 5 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1015 to 1310 lbs., 62.00 to 69.00 (65.56); over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 28 head, 1191 to 1346 lbs., 55.00 to 71.00 (63.38). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 12 head, 700 to 1100 lbs., 785.00 to 1175.00 (943.04); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 745 to 1325 lbs., 700.00 to 1020.00 (864.42); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 18 head, 1000 to 1455 lbs., 850.00 to 1275.00 (1150.53); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 870 lbs., 600.00; 2 to 8 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 1 head, 835 lbs., 750.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 710 to 1010 lbs., 435.00 to 800.00 (649.33); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1090 to 1505 lbs., 950.00 to 1200.00 (1022.45); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1045 to 1360 lbs., 750.00 to 1050.00 (902.90); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 32 head, 900 to 1500 lbs., 725.00 to 1350.00 (1120.44); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1270 to 1395 lbs., 810.00 to 950.00 (883.28); over 5 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1170 to 1325 lbs., 860.00 to 950.00 (902.60); over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 15 head, 950 to 1400 lbs., 775.00 to 1050.00 (886.07).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 850 lbs., 850.00; 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1220 lbs., 1075.00. Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 1125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 4 head, 838 to 1105 lbs., 1010.00 to 1035.00 (1021.05); 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 1050.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 950 to 1350 lbs., 940.00 to 1285.00 (1084.58); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1250 lbs., 1550.00.
