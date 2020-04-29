The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 5,386 head of cattle selling the week of April 17 to 23, compared to the 3,586 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The total included 4,268 head of feeder cattle, 743 head of slaughter cattle and 375 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous reporting period’s total head of 2,984 head of feeder cattle, 450 head of slaughter cattle and 134 head of replacement cattle. Compared to close the previous week, steers weighing under 500 pounds were selling $3 to $6 lower with instances of $10 to $12 lower and steers weighing over 500 pounds were steady to $2 lower. The heifers were steady to $5 lower with instances of $5 to $10 lower. The slaughter cows were steady to $3 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 to $5 lower. The supply included 79% feeder cattle with 34% steers, 49% were heifers 18% were bulls and 0% were dairy heifers; 14% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows and 16% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 17% stock cows, 55% were bred cows, 3% were bred heifers and 25% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 15%.
