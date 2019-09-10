The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 3,372 head of cattle selling the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, compared to 5,761 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
Compared to the previous reporting period, the feeder and Stocker cattle closed the week mostly selling $4 to $8 lower. The slaughter cows closed the week $2 to $4 lower. The slaughter bulls closed the week mostly steady. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 43% steers, 36% were heifers and 21% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 11% stock cows, 78% were bred cows, 4% were bred heifers and 8% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 19%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 275 to 290 lbs., 149.00 to 183.00 (168.17); 26 head, 300 to 349 lbs., 143.00 to 177.50 (156.14); 31 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 141.00 to 177.50 (158.68); 63 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 135.00 to 165.00 (147.75); 1 head, 400 lbs., 171.00 value added; 66 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 132.00 to 156.00 (142.75); 1 head, 495 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 1 head, 465 lbs., 149.00 value added; 61 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 126.00 to 150.00 (136.25); 3 head, 505 to 525 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (124.29) fleshy; 7 head, 502 to 533 lbs., 145.00 to 159.00 (149.49) value added; 21 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 124.00 to 140.00 (131.38); 2 head, 575 to 590 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (126.97) fleshy; 20 head, 551 to 570 lbs., 146.00 to 157.00 (148.58) value added; 26 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 140.00 (130.89); 4 head, 624 lbs., 139.00 value added; 17 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (125.30); 2 head, 655 to 680 lbs., 117.00 to 130.00 (123.38) fleshy; 6 head, 700 to 735 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.81); 3 head, 842 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 386 lbs., 136.00; 11 head, 452 to 474 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (142.10); 2 head, 513 lbs., 135.00; 3 head, 595 lbs., 124.50; 5 head, 605 lbs., 135.00; 7 head, 656 lbs., 132.00 value added; 6 head, 728 lbs., 120.00; 51 head, 781 lbs., 126.00 value added; 2 head, 825 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 19 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 120.00 to 145.00 (135.06); 3 head, 320 to 345 lbs., 150.00 to 163.00 (154.12) thin fleshed; 17 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 130.00 to 153.00 (138.88); 1 head, 395 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 32 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 118.00 to 145.00 (133.35); 41 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 140.00 (128.55); 25 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 105.00 to 140.00 (126.30); 1 head, 540 lbs., 101.00 fleshy; 2 head, 518 lbs., 140.00 value added; 9 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 116.00 to 135.00 (124.49); 1 head, 590 lbs., 129.00 value added; 6 head, 605 to 625 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (120.49); 4 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 105.00 to 135.00 (121.36); 1 head, 715 lbs., 110.00; 2 head, 780 to 795 lbs., 109.00 to 111.00 (110.01). Medium and large frame 3, 3 head, 305 to 310 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (123.66); 10 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 111.00 to 127.00 (118.76); 10 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 104.00 to 129.00 (119.34); 3 head, 455 to 485 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (115.99); 3 head, 515 to 540 lbs., 105.00 to 118.00 (111.09); 1 head, 565 lbs., 105.00; 1 head, 640 lbs., 109.00; 1 head, 715 lbs., 80.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 260 to 290 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (144.04); 17 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 130.00 to 159.00 (144.22); 47 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 112.00 to 150.00 (137.24); 2 head, 360 lbs., 143.00 value added; 52 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 115.00 to 149.00 (133.05); 2 head, 445 lbs., 119.00 to 126.00 (122.50) value added; 51 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 114.00 to 136.00 (127.24); 54 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 114.00 to 134.00 (122.82); 2 head, 500 lbs., 131.00 value added; 48 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 117.00 to 136.00 (122.09); 4 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (113.71) fleshy; 1 head, 565 lbs., 110.00 full; 2 head, 565 to 570 lbs., 116.00 to 122.00 (119.01) value added; 34 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 110.00 to 131.00 (119.59); 2 head, 600 to 625 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (114.04) fleshy; 17 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 108.00 to 124.00 (115.94); 1 head, 665 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 5 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 105.00 to 113.00 (109.23); 2 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 94.00 to 109.00 (101.31); 1 head, 885 lbs., 93.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 428 lbs., 125.00; 8 head, 473 to 493 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.08); 3 head, 468 lbs., 130.00 value added; 5 head, 535 lbs., 125.00; 2 head, 560 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 285 lbs., 145.00; 5 head, 310 to 340 lbs., 115.00 to 140.00 (128.21); 4 head, 308 to 320 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (134.92) thin fleshed; 19 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 111.00 to 131.00 (123.92); 27 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 110.00 to 132.00 (123.66); 45 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 105.00 to 125.00 (117.77); 1 head, 465 lbs., 112.00 value added; 23 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 105.00 to 120.00 (113.38); 9 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (117.88); 1 head, 595 lbs., 120.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 600 to 630 lbs., 105.00 to 120.00 (115.02); 7 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 100.00 to 118.00 (108.41). Medium and large frame 3, 4 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 105.00 to 125.00 (114.10); 6 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 105.00 to 119.00 (110.97); 11 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 105.00 to 117.00 (113.00); 3 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 94.00 to 113.00 (104.12); 3 head, 505 to 510 lbs., 103.00 to 114.00 (109.02); 1 head, 605 lbs., 90.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 131.00 to 170.00 (156.31); 2 head, 300 to 305 lbs., 167.00 to 187.00 (177.08) thin fleshed; 18 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 139.00 to 169.00 (153.31); 4 head, 350 to 360 lbs., 164.00 to 173.00 (169.25) thin fleshed; 13 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 135.00 to 151.00 (142.17); 28 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 122.00 to 145.00 (133.69); 1 head, 455 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 1 head, 480 lbs., 125.00 full; 35 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 144.00 (127.41); 1 head, 520 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 1 head, 515 lbs., 137.00 value added; 31 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 131.00 (125.74); 4 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 110.00 to 118.00 (113.22) fleshy; 33 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 112.00 to 132.00 (122.67); 1 head, 645 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 9 head, 650 to 675 lbs., 112.00 to 126.00 (119.68); 1 head, 680 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 8 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 108.00 to 120.00 (112.01); 1 head, 700 lbs., 117.00 fleshy; 1 head, 770 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 470 lbs., 142.00; 4 head, 545 lbs., 126.00; 2 head, 673 lbs., 115.00, Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 285 lbs., 160.00; 1 head, 315 lbs., 145.00; 2 head, 315 to 320 lbs., 159.00 to 164.00 (161.52) thin fleshed; 7 head, 365 to 395 lbs., 120.00 to 148.00 (138.55); 3 head, 355 to 375 lbs., 150.00 to 163.00 (154.47) thin fleshed; 14 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 142.00 (132.35); 1 head, 430 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed; 13 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 138.00 (129.29); 1 head, 450 lbs., 120.00 full; 10 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 109.00 to 129.00 (119.27); 12 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 110.00 to 126.00 (117.80); 8 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 105.00 to 127.00 (119.12); 6 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 105.00 to 122.00 (113.82); 2 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 111.00 to 121.00 (115.84); 1 head, 790 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 3, 1 head, 360 lbs., 153.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 435 to 445 lbs., 101.00 to 131.00 (116.48); 9 head, 465 to 490 lbs., 105.00 to 127.00 (111.34); 1 head, 540 lbs., 127.00; 1 head, 515 lbs., 80.00 fleshy; 4 head, 570 to 590 lbs., 85.00 to 125.00 (109.17); 1 head, 625 lbs., 106.00; 1 head, 670 lbs., 100.00; 1 head, 745 lbs., 92.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1035 to 1680 lbs., 54.00 to 59.00 (56.59) average dressing; 7 head, 1160 to 1750 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (62.60) high; 3 head, 1120 to 1575 lbs., 42.00 to 52.00 (47.67) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 61 head, 900 to 1380 lbs., 46.00 to 59.00 (53.23) average; 4 head, 660 to 835 lbs., 25.00 to 43.00 (32.08) average light weight; 36 head, 900 to 1775 lbs., 55.50 to 68.00 (61.69) high; 20 head, 890 to 1145 lbs., 35.00 to 54.00 (42.64) low; 1 head, 715 lbs., 24.00 low light weight; 3 head, 880 to 1215 lbs., 33.00 to 38.00 (35.30) very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 26 head, 895 to 1260 lbs., 35.50 to 59.00 (47.73) average; 7 head, 765 to 875 lbs., 34.00 to 52.00 (44.88) average light weight; 16 head, 870 to 1190 lbs., 54.00 to 67.00 (59.93) high; 4 head, 865 to 1090 lbs., 31.50 to 53.50 (41.91) low; 6 head, 530 to 750 lbs., 30.00 to 49.00 (34.89) low light weight; 2 head, 775 to 865 lbs., 21.00 to 30.00 (25.75) very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 26 head, 1056 to 1985 lbs., 78.00 to 88.00 (82.38) average; 5 head, 1460 to 1900 lbs., 84.00 to 91.00 (88.77) high; 10 head, 1080 to 1715 lbs., 55.00 to 79.00 (67.43) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 6 head, 735 to 920 lbs., 70.00 to 100.00 (88.33), Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 730 to 1280 lbs., 56.50 to 59.00 (57.85). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 1100 to 1300 lbs., 775.00 to 975.00 (853.46); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 975 to 1050 lbs., 900.00 to 1050.00 (960.12). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 850 to 880 lbs., 80.00 to 82.00 (80.98); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 900 to 1065 lbs., 75.00 to 82.00 (79.17); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 820 to 1035 lbs., 73.00 to 84.00 (77.91); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1000 to 1435 lbs., 59.00 to 72.00 (64.54); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1208 lbs., 69.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1185 lbs., 83.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 6 head, 900 to 925 lbs., 685.00 to 900.00 (838.76); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 10 head, 900 to 1235 lbs., 985.00 to 1300.00 (1028.95); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1030 lbs., 1150.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 780 to 1100 lbs., 575.00 to 900.00 (837.87); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 975 to 1440 lbs., 700.00 to 1200.00 (855.50); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 7 head, 1000 to 1250 lbs., 600.00 to 1150.00 (904.87); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1510 lbs., 970.00; over 8 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1070 lbs., 560.00; over 8 yers old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1135 to 1220 lbs., 700.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1080 lbs., 700.00. Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 900 to 950 lbs., 800.00 to 950.00 (877.03). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 930 lbs., 840.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1000 to 1150 lbs., 1025.00 to 1150.00 (1091.86). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 900 lbs., 900.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1000 to 1182 lbs., 750.00 to 1100.00 (872.30).
