Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary for the week ending on Jan. 16, totaled 3,703 head of cattle selling compared to 11,242 head selling the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The report included 3,113 head of feeder cattle, 371 head of slaughter cattle and 219 head of replacement cattle compared to 10,514 head of feeder cattle, 590 head of slaughter cattle and 138 head of replacement cattle the previous reporting period. Compared to the close a week ago, the feeder and stocker cattle trend was not applicable due to limited comparable sales; however, a steady to lower
undertone was noted. The slaughter cows and bulls were unevenly steady on limited comparable sales. There was light receipts reported for the current week. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 42% steers, 43% were heifers and 14% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 72% cows and 28% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 6% stock cows, 44% were bred cows, 36% were bred heifers, 14% were cow-calf pairs and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
