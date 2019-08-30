The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 4,675 head of cattle selling the week of Aug. 16 to 22, compared to 4,203 head during the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
Compared to the previous reporting period, the feeder and stocker cattle closed mostly selling $4 to $8 higher with instances of $10 to $12 higher. The slaughter cows finished the week mostly steady to $2 higher. The slaughter bulls closed mostly steady. The supply included 81% feeder cattle with 28% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 43% were heifers and 29% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 11% stock cows, 52% were bred cows, 1% were bred heifers and 36% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 19%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 145.00 to 193.00 (180.35); 2 head, 305 to 315 lbs., 177.00 to 187.00 (181.92) thin fleshed; 62 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 134.00 to 185.00 (166.64); 43 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 139.00 to 166.00 (155.20); 1 head, 400 lbs., 177.00 thin fleshed; 79 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 133.00 to 168.00 (153.37); 2 head, 455 to 475 lbs., 156.00 to 188.00 (172.34) thin fleshed; 55 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 125.00 to 164.00 (145.24); 2 head, 510 to 545 lbs., 117.00 to 119.00 (118.03) fleshy; 2 head, 510 to 515 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (125.52) full; 68 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 124.00 to 158.00 (142.21); 2 head, 565 to 580 lbs., 120.00 full; 4 head, 569 lbs., 154.00 value added; 43 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 125.00 to 147.00 (137.78); 1 head, 645 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 1 head, 600 lbs., 126.00 value added; 16 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 118.00 to 144.00 (131.47); 1 head, 670 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 1 head, 685 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 5 head, 662 lbs., 148.00 value added; 9 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 110.00 to 134.00 (124.84); 36 head, 750 to 790 lbs., 116.50 to 147.00 (143.28); 1 head, 820 lbs., 110.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 386 to 390 lbs., 160.00 to 171.00 (168.04); 10 head, 416 lbs., 165.00; 6 head, 535 lbs., 144.00; 13 head, 515 lbs., 165.00 value added; 11 head, 562 lbs., 151.50; 10 head, 603 to 604 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (138.00); 13 head, 612 lbs., 151.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 762 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed. Medium and large frame 2, 17 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 126.00 to 168.00 (155.20); 16 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 126.00 to 160.00 (144.29); 1 head, 370 lbs., 161.00 thin fleshed; 35 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 119.00 to 159.00 (139.75); 30 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 130.00 to 159.00 (141.01);13 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 120.00 to 155.00 (134.91); 1 head, 520 lbs., 116.00 fleshy; 14 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 116.00 to 142.00 (131.09); 10 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 117.00 to 142.00 (132.32); 4 head, 634 lbs., 143.00 value added; 7 head, 665 to 692 lbs., 118.00 to 140.00 (130.51); 3 head, 700 to 720 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (121.89); 5 head, 762 to 765 lbs., 118.00 to 127.00 (124.60); 1 head, 805 lbs., 101.00. Medium and large frame 3, 1 head, 445 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 80.00 to 129.00 (106.06); 2 head, 478 lbs., 127.00 thin fleshed. Dairy steers, medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 965 lbs., 59.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 280 to 290 lbs., 143.00 to 148.00 (145.46); 56 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 121.00 to 156.00 (143.82); 60 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 121.00 to 157.00 (139.01); 119 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 119.00 to 150.00 (141.43); 1 head, 405 lbs., 183.00 fancy; 1 head, 410 lbs., 110.00 full; 89 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 124.00 to 152.00 (137.70); 3 head, 458 to 460 lbs., 114.00 to 120.00 (117.99) fleshy; 92 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 114.00 to 145.00 (132.95); 2 head, 535 to 545 lbs., 93.00 to 105.00 (98.94) fleshy; 1 head, 535 lbs., 111.00 full; 5 head, 505 lbs., 145.00 thin fleshed; 72 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 112.00 to 137.00 (130.44); 4 head, 560 to 575 lbs., 104.00 to 118.00 (109.54) fleshy; 30 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 113.00 to 134.00 (125.80); 2 head, 605 to 640 lbs., 103.00 to 115.00 (109.17) fleshy; 34 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 110.00 to 137.00 (130.99); 2 head, 660 to 670 lbs., 100.00 to 106.00 (103.02) fleshy; 4 head, 676 lbs., 135.00 value added; 34 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 119.00 to 136.00 (130.75); 1 head, 705 lbs., 98.00 fleshy; 7 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (122.79); 3 head, 753 lbs., 100.00 fleshy; 6 head, 810 to 824 lbs., 89.00 to 118.00 (109.76). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 359 to 380 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (145.52); 14 head, 404 to 424 lbs., 146.00 to 147.00 (146.49); 54 head, 479 to 491 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (135.36); 14 head, 504 to 547 lbs., 124.00 to 140.00 (132.20); 12 head, 504 lbs., 143.00 value added; 8 head, 561 lbs., 138.00 value added; 9 head, 601 lbs., 135.00, value added; 12 head, 693 lbs., 134.00. Medium and large frame 2, 21 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 120.00 to 148.00 (132.54); 31 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 110.00 to 144.00 (128.69); 29 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 103.00 to 145.00 (125.49); 8 head, 400 to 441 lbs., 133.00 to 147.00 (145.39) thin fleshed; 49 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 110.00 to 144.00 (124.86); 1 head, 475 lbs., 110.00 thin fleshed; 43 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 109.00 to 134.00 (122.71); 6 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 102.00 to 139.00 (127.21) thin fleshed; 35 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 105.00 to 135.00 (121.37); 18 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 90.00 to 129.00 (113.55); 17 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 91.00 to 126.00 (113.06); 1 head, 695 lbs., 100.00 fleshy; 7 head, 720 to 740 lbs., 90.00 to 107.00 (97.76); 5 head, 775 to 790 lbs., 85.00 to 105.00 (99.78); 2 head, 825 to 835 lbs., 87.00 to 100.00 (93.46); 4 head, 850 lbs., 110.00 replacement. Medium and large frame 3, 1 head, 345 lbs., 105.00; 8 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 97.00 to 117.00 (108.07); 12 head, 410 to 440 lbs., 100.00 to 119.00 (111.56); 3 head, 465 to 475 lbs., 106.00 to 110.00 (108.68); 2 head, 515 to 525 lbs., 103.00 to 105.00 (103.99); 1 head, 575 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 280 lbs., 147.00; 22 head, 302 to 345 lbs., 140.00 to 192.00 (169.18); 55 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 138.00 to 178.00 (160.26); 45 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 127.00 to 166.00 (152.17); 1 head, 435 lbs., 143.00 full; 2 head, 405 to 415 lbs., 160.00 to 162.00 (161.01) thin fleshed; 76 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 130.00 to 160.00 (149.09); 1 head, 460 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 3 head, 450 to 475 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (143.86) thin fleshed; 114 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 125.00 to 159.00 (141.54); 2 head, 533 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 58 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 152.00 (137.13); 1 head, 585 lbs., 124.00 fleshy; 37 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 142.00 (129.79); 1 head, 620 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 28 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 110.00 to 139.00 (129.00); 1 head, 665 lbs., 109.00 fleshy; 2 head, 650 to 675 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 8 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 105.00 to 129.00 (112.89); 1 head, 710 lbs., 104.00 fleshy; 3 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 109.00 to 123.00 (118.43); 1 head, 775 lbs., 100.00 fleshy; 2 head, 820 lbs., 118.00; 1 head, 960 lbs., 80.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 415 lbs., 130.00 thin fleshed; 14 head, 508 to 538 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (130.15); 2 head, 558 lbs., 131.00; 2 head, 600 lbs., 124.00; 3 head, 655 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 315 to 345 lbs., 123.00 to 169.00 (149.22); 4 head, 335 lbs., 166.00 thin fleshed; 11 head, 380 to 395 lbs., 125.00 to 150.00 (139.31); 2 head, 360 to 390 lbs., 140.00 to 157.00 (148.84) thin fleshed; 34 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 160.00 (138.87); 6 head, 407 to 430 lbs., 153.00 to 161.00 (157.95) thin fleshed; 49 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 150.00 (135.17); 1 head, 495 lbs., 124.00 fleshy; 1 head, 490 lbs., 127.00 full; 19 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 138.00 (127.25); 1 head, 505 lbs., 118.00 fleshy; 2 head, 510 to 525 lbs., 117.00 to 118.00 (117.51) full; 2 head, 525 lbs., 126.00 to 132.00 (129.00) thin fleshed; 25 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 110.00 to 138.00 (125.73); 1 head, 565 lbs., 110.00 full; 12 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 100.00 to 130.00 (112.90); 8 head, 665 to 695 lbs., 100.00 to 129.00 (116.13); 2 head, 700 to 705 lbs., 100.00 to 118.00 (109.03); 1 head, 815 lbs., 112.00; 3 head, 908 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 3, 2 head, 320 to 345 lbs., 113.00 to 116.00 (114.56); 3 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 116.00 to 123.00 (119.13); 16 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (127.18); 6 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 113.00 to 127.00 (118.83); 1 head, 455 lbs., 107.00 full; 1 head, 460 lbs., 130.00 thin fleshed; 2 head, 520 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (115.98); 2 head, 565 to 580 lbs., 105.00 to 112.00 (108.55); 1 head, 620 lbs., 107.00; 1 head, 680 lbs., 113.00. Small and medium frame 1, 1 head, 450 lbs., 100.00. Small and medium frame 2, 1 head, 375 lbs., 120.00,
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 1100 to 1715 lbs., 47.50 to 60.00 (55.96) average dressing; 16 head, 1155 to 1590 lbs., 57.50 to 68.00 (62.85) high; 2 head, 1090 to 1370 lbs., 45.50 to 57.00 (50.60) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 90 head, 885 to 1595 lbs., 47.50 to 62.00 (56.13) average; 2 head, 775 to 780 lbs., 52.50 to 54.00 (53.25) average light weight; 94 head, 920 to 1605 lbs., 56.50 to 72.00 (64.03) high; 14 head, 855 to 1310 lbs., 42.00 to 51.00 (46.75) low; 2 head, 780 to 830 lbs., 43.00 to 45.00 (44.03) low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 50 head, 860 to 1368 lbs., 34.00 to 58.00 (52.13) average; 4 head, 695 to 825 lbs., 38.00 to 48.00 (44.99) average light weight; 39 head, 845 to 1295 lbs., 42.00 to 68.50 (59.20) high; 1 head, 810 lbs., 58.00 high light weight; 19 head, 800 to 1375 lbs., 24.00 to 49.00 (40.48) low; 14 head, 660 to 880 lbs., 30.00 to 47.00 (38.29) low light weight; 5 head, 900 to 1200 lbs., 18.00 to 30.00 (24.67) very low; 1 head, 845 lbs., 20.00 very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 25 head, 1100 to 2055 lbs., 72.00 to (89.00) 81.90 average; 18 head, 986 to 2050 lbs., 87.00 to 96.50 (90.03) high; 11 head, 855 to 1600 lbs., 56.00 to 80.50 (65.70) low; 1 head, 800 lbs., 52.00 low light weight.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 5 head, 740 to 828 lbs., 86.00 to 97.00 (92.30); 2 to 4 years old, open, 16 head, 745 to 1070 lbs., 54.00 to 106.00 (76.45). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 780 to 1170 lbs., 63.00 to 75.00 (68.39); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1000 to 1190 lbs., 66.00 to 68.00 (67.09); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1055 lbs., 111.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 6 head, 1110 to 1590 lbs., 59.00 to 76.00 (68.57); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1060 to 1240 lbs., 60.50 to 76.00 (67.64); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 1105 to 1175 lbs., 61.58 to 90.00 (79.21); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 880 lbs., 81.00 fancy; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1250 to 1620 lbs., 68.00 to 73.00 (70.18); over 5 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 880 lbs., 65.50; over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 11 head, 905 to 1370 lbs., 55.00 to 69.00 (62.80). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 14 head, 770 to 1038 lbs., 750.00 to 1010.00 (864.58); 2 to 4 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1280 lbs., 900.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 905 to 1145 lbs., 760.00 to 1000.00 (872.91); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 11 head, 920 to 1660 lbs., 835.00 to 1400.00 (1185.56); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 800 lbs., 1200.00; 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 930 to 970 lbs., 785.00 to 900.00 (870.33); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1185 to 1355 lbs., 800.00 to 1035.00 (909.64); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 960 to 1200 lbs., 700.00 to 760.00 (726.67); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 16 head, 1100 to 1440 lbs., 800.00 to 1335.00 (994.02); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1205 to 1420 lbs., 750.00 to 850.00 (800.88); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1060 lbs., 700.00; over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 5 head, 980 to 1350 lbs., 610.00 to 860.00 (769.44); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 600.00. Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 820 lbs., 115.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 810 lbs., 650.00 thin fleshed; 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1185 to 1315 lbs., 800.00 to 1075.00 (944.65); 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1250 lbs., 800.00 to 1170.00 (985.00); over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1175 lbs., 750.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 25 head, 800 to 1420 lbs., 1010.00 to 1435.00 (1321.73); 5 to 8 years old, open, 19 head, 1000 to 1603 lbs., 790.00 to 1400.00 (1155.15); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 6 head, 1250 to 1565 lbs., 1100.00 to 1325.00 (1255.05); over 5 years old, open, 1 head, 1100 lbs. 900.00; over 8 years old, open, 5 head, 1025 to 1490 lbs., 800.00 to 1050.00 (979.79); over 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1250 to 1470 lbs., 1050.00 to 1100.00 (1072.98). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 1328 to 1435 lbs., 1175.00 to 1500.00 (1271.61).
