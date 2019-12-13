The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 9,098 head of cattle selling the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, compared to the 10,614 head the same reporting period two weeks ago, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The reporting period indicated recipts of 8,648 head of feeder cattle, 386 head of slaughter cattle and 64 head of replacement cattle compared to 9,908 head of feeder cattle, 575 head of slaughter cattle and 131 head of replacement cattle the previous period. Compared to the close two weeks ago, the stocker steers weighing under 600 pounds were steady to $2 higher with instances of $2 to $5 higher. The feeder steers weighing over 600 pounds were steady to $2 lower on limited comparable sales. The feeder and stocker heifers were mostly selling $2 to $5 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $2 higher. The supply included 95% feeder cattle with 45% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 42% were heifers and 13% were bulls; 4% was slaughter cattle with 82% cows and 18% were bulls; 1% was replacement cattle with 26% stock cows, 69% were bred cows and 5% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
