The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 12,143 head of cattle selling the week of Dec. to 12, compared to 9,098 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The receipts included 11,150 head of feeder cattle, 773 head of slaughter cattle and 220 head of replacement cattle, compared to 8,648 head of feeder cattle, 386 head of slaughter cattle and 64 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous reporting period, the stocker steers weighing under 500 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The feeder and stocker steers weighing over 500 pounds were selling $2 to $5 lower. The feeder and stocker heifers were steady to $3 lower. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling$2 to $4 lower. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 43% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 43% were heifers and 14% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 79% cows and 21% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 14% stock cows, 78% were bred cows, 1% were bred heifers and 5% were cow-calf pairs and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 24%.
