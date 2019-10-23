The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 6,992 head of cattle selling the period of Oct. 11 to 17, compared to 9,480 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
Compared to the close the previous week, the feeder and stocker steers were mostly selling $2 to $5 lower. The feeder and stocker heifers were steady to $4 lower. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $5 lower. The slaughter bulls were mostly steady. Two Friday auctions on Oct. 11 were not published and accounted for due to market news transitions to another server, so receipts were lighter reported than the previous week. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 35% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 42% were heifers and 23% were bulls); 11% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 34% stock cows, 53% were bred cows, 0% were bred heifers and 13% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 20%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 275 to 285 lbs., 150.00 to 173.00 (161.13); 13 head, 257 lbs., 149.00 thin flshed; 48 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 140.00 to 202.00 (158.74); 70 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 142.50 to 184.00 (155.29); 108 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 138.00 to 168.00 (148.12); 1 head, 415 lbs., 118.00 full; 4 head, 400 to 435 lbs., 152.00 to 167.00 (158.94) thin fleshed; 81 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 121.00 to 168.00 (144.76); 1 head, 490 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 1 head, 495 lbs., 144.00 thin fleshed; 1 hed, 455 lbs., 150.00 value added; 76 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 116.00 to 154.00 (140.56); 19 head, 515 to 531 lbs., 131.00 to 163.50 (161.84) thin fleshed; 73 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 112.00 to 148.00 (133.28); 2 head, 552 lbs., 126.00 fleshy; 14 head, 575 to 583 lbs., 146.00 to 150.50 (148.76) value added; 41 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 114.00 to 146.00 (132.71); 1 head, 640 lbs., 112.00 full; 9 head, 615 lbs., 154.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (134.81) unweaned; 12 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (146.56) value added; 31 head, 650 to 692 lbs., 113.00 to 147.00 (136.84); 1 head, 650 lbs., 140.00 value added; 15 head, 707 to 745 lbs., 125.00 to 146.00 (137.38); 5 head, 725 to 737 lbs., 110.00 to 112.00 (111.61) fleshy; 13 head, 718 to 740 lbs., 138.50 to 141.00 (139.26) value added; 8 head, 750 to 785 lbs., 102.00 to 137.00 (126.06); 8 head, 769 lbs., 139.00 value added; 7 head, 800 to 845 lbs., 103.00 to 125.00 (119.26); 4 head, 930 lbs., 125.00; 1 head, 980 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 320 to 33 lbs., 142.00 to 146.00 (144.57); 15 head, 370 to 384 lbs., 151.00 to 165.00 (161.37); 6 head, 456 lbs., 138.00; 18 head, 564 to 595 lb.s, 130.00 to 142.50 (136.01); 7 head, 570 lbs., 141.00 value added; 19 head, 623 to 644 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (145.74); 4 head, 650 lbs., 135.00; 28 head, 766 lbs., 140.50; 7 head, 983 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 270 lbs., 126.00; 3 head, 298 lbs., 149.00 thin fleshed; 22 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 123.00 to 173.00 (140.90); 6 head, 307 to 320 lbs., 150.00 to 152.50 (152.07) thin fleshed; 32 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 115.00 to 155.00 (136.46); 3 head, 377 lbs., 123.00 thin fleshed; 62 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 117.00 to 150.00 (133.94); 2 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (144.79) thin fleshed; 110 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 115.00 to 149.00 (134.77); 2 head, 495 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (112.00) fleshy; 4 head, 450 to 482 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (128.90) thin fleshed; 54 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 147.00 (130.12); 2 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (112.87) fleshy; 1 head, 500 lbs., 134.00 thin fleshed; 26 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 108.00 to 137.00 (123.82); 1 head, 590 lbs., 105.00 fleshy; 18 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 102.00 to 138.00 (127.42) 3 head, 605 to 640 lbs., 85.00 to 113.00 (103.50) thin fleshed; 13 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 107.00 to 141.00 (129.94); 5 head, 654 to 690 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 unweaned; 3 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (123.17); 2 head, 798 lbs., 130.00; 1 head, 845 lbs., 110.00; 3 head, 855 to 8765 lbs., 110.00 to 128.00 (119.63). Medium and large frame 3, 2 head, 265 to 290 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 320 to 345 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (125.57); 2 head, 340 lbs., 125.00 thin fleshed; 12 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 96.00 to 127.00 (117.51); 16 head, 405 to 435 lbs., 108.00 to 125.00 (116.41); 7 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 97.00 to 123.00 (111.08); 1 hyead, 465 lbs., 115.00 thin fleshed; 1 head, 525 lbs., 91.00; 2 head, 565 to 595 lbs., 100.00 to 101.00 (100.49). Dairy steers, medium and large frame 3, 2 head, 422 lbs., 60.00; 1 head, 580 lbs., 50.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 270 to 290 lbs, 131.00 to 145.00 (134.04); 65 head, 300 to 348 lbs., 130.00 to 147.50 (139.48); 96 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 117.00 to 145.00 (133.06); 2 head, 350 to 380 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 1 head, 445 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 1 head, 425 lbs., 126.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 416 lbs., 136.00 value added; 121 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 107.00 to 136.00 (124.19); 3 head, 450 to 475 lbs., 107.00 to 110.00 (108.96) fleshy; 1 head, 490 lbs., 97.00 full; 1 head, 450 lbs., 124.00 thin fleshed; 137 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 107.00 to 140.00 (123.46); 11 head, 509 to 540 lbs., 105.00 to 120.00 (116.72) fleshyl; 13 head, 505 to 520 lbs., 123.00 to 133.00 (132.25) thin fleshed; 6 head, 545 to 546 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.17) value added; 86 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 101.00 to 130.00 (119.44); 4 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 110.00 to 118.00 (115.04) fleshy; 4 head, 565 to 575 lbs., 137.00 to 149.00 (144.03) replacement; 3 head, 565 lbs., 129.00 value added; 55 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 102.00 to 129.00 (116.80); 9 head, 610 to 645 lbs., 111.00 to 128.00 (121.31) unweaned; 11 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 121.00 to 128.50 (125.23) value added; 47 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 94.00 to 125.00 (115.65); 1 head, 660 lbs., 117.00 thin fleshed; 3 head, 650 to 665 lbs., 85.00 to 118.00 (96.17) unweaned; 10 head, 655 to 694 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (123.78) value added; 21 head, 702 to 745 lbs., 92.00 to 127.00 (113.28); 2 head, 710 to 720 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (102.48) fleshy; 9 head, 700 to 709 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (132.56) value added; 12 head, 750 to 790 lbs., 85.00 to 117.00 (106.15); 7 head, 811 to 847 lbs., 113.00 to 114.00 (113.56); 1 head, 955 lbs., 97.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 396 to 397 lbs., 122.50 to 130.00 (125.72); 22 head, 427 to 440 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (132.25); 43 head, 452 to 499 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (129.04); 21 head, 508 to 548 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (119.50); 13 head, 588 to 592 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.23); 10 head, 618 to 639 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (124.10); 4 head, 686 lbs., 132.50. Medium and large frame 2, 6 6 head, 260 to 285 lbs., 106.00 to 136.00 (121.30); 42 head, 300 to 345 lbs, 105.00 to 139.00 (126.43); 1 head, 330 lbs., 137.00 thin fleshed; 54 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 109.00 to 139.00 (122.38); 3 head, 393 lbs., 127.00 thin fleshed; 60 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 106.00 to 130.00 (118.29); 5 head, 410 to 440 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.62) thin fleshed; 91 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 95.00 to 133.00 (115.76); 7 head, 474 lbs., 130.00 thin fleshed; 57 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 96.00 to 122.00 (111.17); 1 head, 510 lbs., 100.00 fleshy; 14 head, 510 to 540 lbs., 113.00 to 127.00 (122.02) thin fleshed; 27 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 96.00 to 124.00 (111.04); 20 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 93.00 to 124.00 (112.95); 1 head, 615 lbs., 87.00 fleshy; 2 head, 615 to 635 lbs., 100.00 unweaned; 10 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 87.00 to 124.00 (104.91); 11 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 94.00 to 121.00 (106.03); 1 head, 775 lbs., 110.00; 2 head, 835 to 840 lbs., 83.00 to 88.00 (85.49); 2 head, 943 90.00. Medium and large frame 3, 4 head, 315 to 340 lbs., 90.00 to 134.00 (114.02); 3 head, 320 lbs., 118.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 94.00 to 114.00 (105.99); 5 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 102.00 to 110.00 (106.56); 8 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 90.00 to 110.00 (105.03); 8 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 77.00 to 105.00 (92.71); 5 head, 555 to 580 lbs., 90.00 to 101.00 (95.59).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 275 to 295 lbs., 149.00 to 157.50 (152.85); 15 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 145.00 to 200.00 (179.87); 20 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 127.00 to 171.00 (151.80); 29 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 110.00 to 164.00 (146.38); 59 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 102.00 to 156.00 (138.57: 1 head, 470 lbs., 116.00 fleshy; 121 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 112.00 to 147.00 (134.09); 3 head, 525 to 530 lbs., 105.00 to 114.00 (110.68) fleshy; 122 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 102.00 to 144.00 (127.79); 5 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (104.02) fleshy; 1 head, 585 lbs., 95.00 full; 62 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 100.00 to 136.00 (119.36); 1 head, 635 lbs., 101.00 fleshy; 2 head, 605 to 620 lbs., 105.00 to 120.00 (112.41) unweaned; 48 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 101.00 to 135.00 (122.21); 2 head, 655 to 675 lbs., 104.00 to 110.00 (107.05) fleshy; 2 head, 680 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 24 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 99.00 to 129.00 (116.34); 3 head, 750 to 765 lbs., 95.00 to 124.00 (104.60); 5 head, 805 to 838 lbs., 96.00 to 111.00 (108.10); 3 head, 860 lbs., 96.00; 1 head, 960 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 423 lbs., 145.00; 20 head, 516 to 546 lbs., 124.00 to 136.00 (131.81). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 295 lbs., 144.00; 14 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 128.00 to 150.00 (139.80); 1 head, 320 lbs., 137.50 thin fleshed; 29 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 110.00 to 146.00 (133.06); 1 head, 380 lbs., 144.00 thin fleshed; 40 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 115.00 to 145.00 (133.31); 2 head, 425 lbs., 142.50 thin fleshed; 30 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 101.00 to 142.00 (130.01); 38 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 95.00 to 137.00 (122.12); 8 head, 548 lbs., 139.00 thin fleshed; 14 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 105.00 to 125.00 (114.08); 11 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 100.00 to 125.00 (110.71); 1 head, 625 lbs., 105.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 628 lbs., 100.00 unweaned; 20 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 109.00 to 121.00 (111.72); 2 head, 720 to 735 lbs., 78.00 to 102.00 (90.12); 2 head, 760 to 790 lbs., 92.00 to 110.00 (100.83); 1 head, 825 lbs., 65.00; 2 head, 875 lbs., 99.00; 1 head, 925 lbs., 75.00; 1 head, 960 lbs., 85.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 3, 1 head, 340 lbs., 119.00 thin fleshed; 2 head, 365 to 380 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (125.43); 2 head, 420 to 435 lbs., 88.00 to 100.00 (94.11); 1 head, 405 lbs., 110.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 450 to 480 lbs., 98.00 to 120.00 (105.41); 6 head, 503 to 528 lbs., 100.00 to 117.00 (105.80); 3 head, 590 to 595 lbs., 90.00 to 100.00 (96.69); 1 head, 550 lbs., 109.00 thin fleshed; 3 head, 620 to 638 lbs., 95.00 to 103.00 (97.62); 1 head, 665 lbs., 100.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 1040 to 1615 lbs., 42.00 to 57.00 (47.64) average dressing; 19 head, 980 to 1795 lbs., 47.50 to 66.50 (53.11) high; 3 head, 980 to 1240 lbs., 42.00 to 43.50 (42.89) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 118 head, 900 to 1485 lbs., 39.00 to 51.50 (45.49) average; 4 head, 820 to 845 lbs., 40.00 to 45.00 (41.73) average light weight; 33 head, 990 to 1535 lbs., 48.00 to 59.00 (52.48) high; 24 head, 800 to 1425 lbs., 27.00 to 45.00 (36.88) low; 3 head, 750 to 845 lbs., 35.00 to 39.00 (36.73) low light weight; 5 head, 880 to 1340 lbs., 25.00 to 35.00 (29.94) very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 54 head, 670 to 1290 lbs., 32.00 to 49.00 (43.12) average; 10 head, 775 to 880 lbs., 25.00 to 47.00 (34.85) average light weight; 20 head, 895 to 1230 lbs., 47.50 to 53.50 (50.71) high; 3 head, 780 lbs., 45.00 high light weight; 31 head, 880 to 1365 lbs., 25.00 to 44.00 (33.90) low; 7 head, 700 to 925 lbs., 25.00 to 35.00 (30.28) low light weight; 3 head, 815 to 1015 lbs., 21.00 to 27.00 (22.90) very low; 2 head, 660 to 785 lbs., 20.00 very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 36 head, 1110 to 2205 lbs., 60.00 to 75.00 (70.15) average; 22 head, 1495 to 2140 lbs.,67.50 to 80.00 (76.17) high; 17 head, 1065 to 1885 lbs., 44.00 to 67.00 (59.12) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 7 head, 715 to 960 lbs., 84.00 to 96.00 (90.59); 2 to 8 years old, open, 885 to 1005 lbs., 48.00 to 51.00 (49.40). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 4 years old, open, 44 head, 715 to 1140 lbs., 44.00 to 87.75 (74.62); 2 to 8 years old, open, 17 head, 895 lbs., 59.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 905 to 1100 lbs., 550.00 to 650.00 (603.31). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 930 to 1070 lbs., 45.00 to 62.00 (52.91); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1170 to 1670 lbs., 53.50 to 55.50 (54.32). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 990 lbs., 990.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 825 to 990 lbs., 700.00 to 725.00 (711.36); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 850 to 1035 lbs., 565.00 to 740.00 (659.04); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 10 head, 965 to 1170 lbs., 635.00 to 875.00 (732.54); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 9 head, 1040 to 1210 lbs., 700.00 to 1000.00 (737.57). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 725 to 1125 lbs., 71.00 to 76.00 (71.51); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 930 to 1155 lbs., 80.00 to 103.00 (95.17); 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 795 lbs., 72.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 900 to 1095 lbs., 50.50 to 57.00 (54.09); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1030 to 1295 lbs., 52.00 to 73.00 (58.44); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1150 lbs., 60.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1045 to 1280 lbs., 72.00 to 82.00 (76.26); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1215 lbs., 53.00; over 5 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1335 lbs., 52.00; over 5 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head,. 1035 lbs., 45.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1160 to 1250 lbs., 56.00 to 58.00 (56.66); over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1150 to 1385 lbs., 46.00 to 59.00 (52.08); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 6 head, 1050 to 1305 lbs., 52.00 to 63.00 (58.31). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 5 head, 700 to 970 lbs., 525.00 to 870.00 (672.48); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 805 to 1115 lbs., 625.00 to 1000.00 (835.90); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1000 to 1125 lbs., 800.00 to 900.00 (853.65); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1070 lbs., 975.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 5 head, 820 to 1170 lbs., 60.00 to 800.00 (517.35); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 10 head, 900 to 1680 lbs., 650.00 to 1075.00 (918.47); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1225 to 1260 lbs., 910.00 to 985.00 (948.03); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1450 to 1480 lbs., 985.00 to 1035.00 (1009.74); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1070 to 1240 lbs., 725.00. Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 850 lbs., 105.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 1150 to 1210 lbs., 1000.00 to 1125.00 (1064.09); 2 to 8 years old, open, 15 head, 1025 to 1200 lbs., 700.00 to 1125.00 (880.56). Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 1000.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 1030.00; 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 995 to 1295 lbs., 950.00 to 975.00 (960.86); over 5 years old, open, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 900.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1380 lbs., 1070.00; 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1110 to 1295 lbs., 800.00 to 1060.00 (940.00); 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1235 to 1295 lbs., 985.00 to 1070.00 (1026.49). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1435 lbs., 1000.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.