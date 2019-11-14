The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 11,415 head of cattle selling the week of Nov. 1 to 7, compared to 5,765 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The stock included 1.0367 feeder cattle, 809 head of slaughter cattle and 239 head of replacement cattle compared to 4,543 head of feeder cattle, 853 head of slaughter cattle and 369 head, of reaplcement cattle the previous reporting period. Compared to the previous week, the feeder and stocker steers were selling $4 to $8 higher. The feeder and stocker heifers were selling $2 to $8 higher. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $4 higher. The slaughter bulls were steady to $2 lower. The trend was comprised on limited comparable sales from the previous week. The offerings were moderate to heavy with good demand. The supply included: 91% feeder cattle with 42% steers, 0% were dairy steers and 40% were heifers and 18% were bulls; 7% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows and 16% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 10% stock cows, 72% were bred cows, 2% were bred heifers, 16% were cow-calf pairs and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 25%.
