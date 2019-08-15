The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 6,761 head of cattle selling the week of Aug. 2-8, compared to 6,373 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were unevenly steady with moderate to good demand. The best demand was noted for weaned and vaccinated feeder cattle. The slaughter cows were mostly steady to $1 higher and slaughter bulls were mostly steady. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 44% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 39% were heifers and 17% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; 3% was replacement cattle with 10% stock cows, 50% were bred cows and 41% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 25%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,8 head, 260 to 290 lbs., 170.00 to 212.50 (188.64); 25 head, 300 to 348 lbs., 146.00 to 193.00 (178.19); 5 head, 332 lbs., 187.00 thin fleshed; 45 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 186.00 (168.08); 79 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 140.00 to 182.00 (161.62); 104 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 133.00 to 170.00 (154.08); 2 head, 460 to 485 lbs., 160.00 to 169.00 (164.62) thin fleshed; 14 head, 455 to 469 468 156.00 to 161.00 156.35 value added; 152 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 137.00 to 165.00 (153.62); 1 head, 515 lbs., 147.00 fleshy; 90 head, 528 lbs., 157.00 value added; 103 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 125.00 to 154.00 (145.83); 2 head, 570 to 575 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 29 head, 562 to 595 lbs., 147.50 to 154.00 (151.05) value added; 107 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 126.00 to 155.00 (146.39); 3 head, 625 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 41 head, 600 to 626 lbs., 140.50 to 146.50 (142.86) value added; 82 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 129.00 to 146.00 (140.21); 4 head, 660 to 688 lbs., 134.00 to 148.00 (141.15) value added; 31 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 122.00 to 138.50 (133.91); 47 head, 700 to 711 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (138.90) value added; 5 head, 750 to 773 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (129.20); 58 head, 779 to 798 lbs., 138.50 to 141.00 (140.83) value added; 2 head, 815 to 820 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (127.99); 1 head, 845 lbs., 121.00 fleshy; 24 head, 908 lbs., 129.00 value added. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 340 lbs., 140.00; 8 head, 372 to 388 lbs., 140.00 to 175.00 (166.52); 12 head, 398 lbs., 157.00 value added; 9 head, 437 to 440 lbs., 150.00 to 154.00 (150.89);19 head, 451 to 493 lbs., 155.00 to 159.00 (157.61); 8 head, 472 lbs., 151.00 value added; 58 head, 511 to 542 lbs., 154.50 to 159.00 (155.38); 22 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (140.97); 4 head, 600 lbs., 135.00; 23 head, 686 lbs., 145.10 gaunt; 7 head, 722 lbs., 135.00; 4 head, 758 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 2, 27 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 145.00 to 167.00 (153.92); 39 head, 355 to 398 lbs., 135.00 to 172.00 (151.12); 2 head, 350 lbs., 148.00 to 167.50 (157.75) thin fleshed; 75 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 129.00 to 169.00 (143.27); 4 head, 420 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (147.00) thin fleshed; 52 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 121.00 to 153.00 (140.13); 47 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 120.00 to 152.00 (137.31); 1 head, 515 lbs., 139.00 thin fleshed; 34 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 121.00 to 147.00 (135.55); 2 head, 590 lbs., 136.00 thin fleshed; 23 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (135.28); 21 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 120.00 to 137.00 (134.03); 1 head, 680 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 9 head, 723 to 745 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (127.44); 1 head, 710 lbs., 121.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 118.00 to 131.00 (126.93); 3 head, 803 to 830 lbs., 115.00 to 126.00 (122.25); 1 head, 860 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 3, 2 head, 330 to 345 lbs., 120.00 to 138.00 (129.20); 4 head, 350 to 385 lbs., 127.00 to 140.00 (133.12); 7 head, 400 to 432 lbs., 120.00 to 140.00 (127.73); 21 head, 450 to 487 lbs., 115.00 to 135.00 (125.26); 8 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 110.00 to 134.00 (119.96); 7 head, 558 to 576 lbs., 114.00 to 119.00 (115.40); 5 head, 605 to 618 lbs., 117.00 to 118.00 (117.40). Dairy steers, medium and large frame 3, 1 head, 425 lbs., 57.00; 1 head, 480 lbs., 56.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 33 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 133.00 to 168.00 (150.36); 3 head, 338 lbs., 151.00 value added; 70 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 129.00 to 163.00 (147.05); 68 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 127.00 to 160.00 (140.69); 15 head, 420 lbs., 149.50 to 150.00 (149.53) value added; 113 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 125.00 to 148.00 (137.65); 17 head, 455 to 470 lbs., 144.50 to 150.00 (144.84) value added; 178 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 120.00 to 141.00 (134.42); 2 head, 520 to 530 lbs., 165.00 to 170.00 (167.48) replacement; 89 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 137.50 to 140.50 (140.02) value added; 82 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 119.00 to 139.00 (130.53); 4 head, 560 to 580 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (121.99) fleshy; 9 head, 555 to 591 lbs., 135.50 to 139.00 (136.62) value added; 59 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 117.00 to 136.50 (131.56); 3 head, 620 to 635 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (121.98) fleshy; 17 head, 610 to 616 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (134.07) value added; 45 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 115.00 to 133.00 (126.43); 2 head, 655 to 660 lbs., 107.00 to 118.00 (112.48) fleshy; 59 head, 670 to 686 lbs., 127.00 to 130.50 (130.38) value added; 16 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (122.09); 7 head, 713 lbs., 132.50 value added; 4 head, 765 to 780 lbs., 106.00 to 118.00 (111.03); 2 head, 810 to 820 lbs., 96.00 to 118.00 (107.07); 6 head, 815 lbs., 112.00 replacement; 4 head, 840 lbs., 115.00 value added. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 365 lbs., 130.00; 27 head, 415 to 434 lbs., 130.00 to 152.00 (134.55); 4 head, 425 lbs., 148.00 value added; 19 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 129.00 to 139.50 (135.70); 14 head, 495 lbs., 138.00 value added; 54 head, 503 to 518 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (137.72); 50 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 121.50 to 141.00 (132.81); 2 head, 653 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 270 to 285 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (139.36); 19 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 121.00 to 150.00 (133.39); 1 head, 340 lbs., 144.00 thin fleshed; 39 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 120.00 to 153.00 (137.98); 68 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 115.00 to 150.00 (134.51); 2 head, 420 to 445 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (132.94) thin fleshed; 5 head, 447 lbs., 143.00 value added; 73 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 120.00 to 139.00 (132.11); 3 head, 497 lbs., 124.00 fleshy; 49 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 115.00 to 133.00 (124.05); 44 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 134.00 (124.74); 1 head, 595 lbs., 117.00 fleshy; 32 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (123.71); 14 head, 655 to 699 lbs., 100.00 to 125.00 (116.63); 14 head, 703 to 740 lbs., 105.00 to 120.00 (113.09); 3 head, 810 to 835 lbs., 96.00 to 104.00 (100.34). Medium and large frame 3, 2 head, 315 to 325 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (122.95); 4 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 93.00 to 110.00 (102.62); 9 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (120.78); 9 head, 460 to 480 lbs., 96.00 to 122.00 (109.19); 6 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 100.00 to 119.00 (108.26); 1 head, 590 lbs., 112.00; 1 head, 635 lbs., 109.00; 1 head, 660 lbs., 100.00; 1 head, 715 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 143.00 to 187.50 (166.40); 32 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 176.00 (159.04); 40 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 139.00 to 170.00 (151.65); 38 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 134.00 to 163.00 (143.87); 2 head, 470 to 495 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 82 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 124.00 to 155.00 (141.89); 3 head, 505 to 515 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (144.97) thin fleshed; 45 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 146.00 (132.71); 4 head, 560 to 590 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (127.97) fleshy; 4 head, 552 to 555 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.25) thin fleshed; 40 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 112.00 to 143.00 (129.69); 3 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (119.31) fleshy; 2 head, 647 lbs., 136.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 611 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 25 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 119.00 to 135.00 (129.16); 12 head, 710 to 740 lbs., 113.00 to 128.00 (119.55); 7 head, 755 to 790 lbs., 108.00 to 124.00 (113.76); 3 head, 777 lbs., 107.50 fleshy; 6 head, 810 to 835 lbs., 98.00 to 126.00 (110.67); 1 head, 920 lbs., 95.00; 1 head, 1075 lbs., 88.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 477 to 490 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (139.18). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 270 to 275 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (129.01); 11 head, 315 to 345 lbs., 116.00 to 160.00 (150.92); 30 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 133.00 to 160.00 (152.41); 34 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 131.00 to 159.00 (144.70); 1 head, 420 lbs., 144.00 thin fleshed; 49 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 113.00 to 157.00 (140.21); 1 head, 455 lbs., 143.00 thin fleshed; 38 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 144.00 (134.80); 34 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 116.00 to 139.00 (127.54); 21 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 112.00 to 132.00 (125.38); 9 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 112.00 to 126.00 (116.89); 2 head, 692 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 4 head, 705 to 740 lbs., 100.00 to 116.00 (110.17); 4 head, 750 to 775 lbs., 100.00 to 119.00 (111.20); 2 head, 810 lbs., 106.00; 1 head, 925 lbs., 97.00. Medium and large frame 3, 4 head, 364 to 370 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (115.06); 3 head, 435 to 445 lbs., 100.00 to 128.00 (116.12); 3 head, 460 to 470 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (123.37); 4 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 105.00 to 121.00 (115.95); 3 head, 675 to 685 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (101.66); 1 head, 705 lbs., 114.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 9 head, 1015 to 1685 lbs., 52.00 to 59.00 (55.35) average dressing; 33 head, 990 to 1770 lbs., 59.00 to 71.00 (63.82) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 72 head, 930 to 1655 lbs., 52.00 to 61.00 (56.74) average; 3 head, 790 to 885 lbs., 45.00 to 47.00 (45.70) average light weight; 63 head, 865 to 1570 lbs., 57.50 to 72.00 (63.79) high; 6 head, 795 to 900 lbs., 50.00 to 54.00 (51.84) high light weight; 19 head, 960 to 1270 lbs., 35.00 to 53.50 (47.30) low; 5 head, 635 to 915 lbs., 33.00 to 38.00 (35.70) low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 39 head, 900 to 1385 lbs., 40.00 to 59.50 (54.70) average; 4 head, 810 to 895 lbs., 45.00 to 49.00 (46.80) average light weight; 21 head, 915 to 1250 lbs., 58.50 to 68.00 (61.08) high; 4 head, 810 to 900 lbs., 52.50 to 60.00 (56.69) high light weight; 34 head, 890 to 1235 lbs., 32.00 to 53.00 (46.93) low; 6 head, 720 to 792 lbs., 25.00 to 40.00 (36.40) low light weight; 1 head, 950 lbs., 39.00 very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 31 head, 1280 to 2080 lbs., 77.00 to 89.00 (83.87) average; 5 head, 1145 to 1895 lbs., 85.00 to 94.00 (88.97) high; 16 head, 1025 to 1910 lbs., 58.00 to 79.00 (71.96) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 870 lbs., 74.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, under 2 years old, open, 2 head, 680 to 735 lbs., 80.00 to 94.00 (86.73); 2 to 4 years old, open, 11 head, 650 to 955 lbs., 59.00 to 85.00 (73.02); 5 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 960 to 1050 lbs., 58.00 to 59.00 (58.66). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1200 lbs., 52.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 880 lbs., 675.00. over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1005 lbs., 575.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 810 lbs., 90.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 950 to 1100 lbs., 91.00 to 103.00 (97.90); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 970 to 1280 lbs., 103.00 to 109.00 (105.55); over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 22 head, 965 to 1420 lbs., 52.00 to 71.00 (59.47). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 5 head, 900 to 1350 lbs., 605.00 to 1025.00 (806.28); 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 720 lbs., 785.00 thin fleshed; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 705 to 1140 lbs., 600.00 to 1050.00 (854.79); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 6 head, 1095 to 1200 lbs., 900.00 to 1175.00 (1053.95); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 955 to 1110 lbs., 700.00 to 1000.00 (888.39); 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 835 to 1065 lbs., 685.00 to 800.00 (741.51); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1025 to 1540 lbs., 800.00 to 950.00 (884.80); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 5 head, 900 to 1175 lbs., 650.00 to 960.00 (817.63); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 945 lbs., 650.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 13 head, 900 to 1275 lbs., 750.00 to 1010.00 (912.43); over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 3 head, 900 to 1250 lbs., 600.00 to 1000.00 (869.84).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 8 head, 850 to 1090 lbs., 700.00 to 1050.00 (856.68); 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 920 lbs., 920.00; 2 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 995 to 1400 lbs., 950.00 to 985.00 (967.09); 5 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 1000 to 1200 lbs., 960.00 to 1175.00 (1076.55); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 955 lbs., 955.00; over 5 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 1060.00; over 8 years old, open, 10 head, 1000 to 1285 lbs., 750.00 to 1130.00 (907.89); Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight,2 to 4 years old, open, 3 head, 900 to 1000 lbs., 990.00 to 1200.00 (1072.28); 2 to 8 years old, open, 23 head, 975 to 1450 lbs., 950.00 to 1335.00 (1182.62); 5 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 900 to 1350 lbs., 825.00 to 1110.00 (979.38); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1200 lbs., 1350.00; over 5 years old, open, 3 head, 1130 to 1230 lbs., 900.00 to 1100.00 (1002.87); over 8 years old, open, 5 head, 1130 to 1525 lbs., 900.00 to 1090.00 (997.10). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 1380 to 1520 lbs., 1275.00 to 1550.00 (1407.49).
