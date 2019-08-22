The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 4,203 head of cattle selling the week of Aug. 9 to 15, compared to 6,761 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
In comparison to the previous week’s close, the feeder and stocker cattle closed mostly $6 to $10 lower. The slaughter cows closed steady to $4 lower. The slaughter bulls closed $2 to $3 lower as higher temperatures and increased heat index placed a damper on livestock movement, which decreased auction receipts. Additionally, the demand was moderate at best for feeder and stocker cattle due to the volatility in the CME futures. The supply included 77% feeder cattle with 30% steers, 40% were heifers and 29% were bulls; 16% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 6% stock cows, 53% were bred cows, 12% were bred heifers and 30% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 17%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 285 to 295 lbs., 157.50 to 170.00 (167.86); 23 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 138.00 to 191.00 (169.79); 2 head, 330 to 335 lbs., 190.00 to 200.00 (195.04) thin fleshed; 55 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 137.00 to 175.00 (160.41); 41 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 131.00 to 163.00 (149.42); 1 head, 400 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 44 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 130.00 to 155.00 (145.66); 65 head, 500 to 525 lbs., 125.00 to 152.00 (139.41); 1 head, 525 lbs., 132.00 fleshy; 2 head, 522 lbs., 145.00 value added; 48 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 120.00 to 151.00 (137.69); 51 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 146.00 (134.72); 14 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 126.00 to 143.00 (135.04); 23 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 122.00 to 136.00 (128.83); 4 head, 732 lbs., 137.00 value added; 2 head, 750 to 775 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.46); 4 head, 832 to 845 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (125.98); 3 head, 870 to 885 lbs., 114.00 to 119.00 (117.35). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 443 lbs., 150.00; 4 head, 529 lbs., 145.00; 14 head, 562 to 564 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.29); 2 head, 715 lbs., 141.50 value added. Medium and large frame 2, 16 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 116.00 to 178.00 (143.82); 5 head, 300 to 335 lbs., 140.00 to 166.00 (152.62) thin fleshed; 18 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 129.00 to 158.00 (142.78); 6 head, 350 lbs., 153.00 thin fleshed; 34 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 128.00 to 155.00 (140.30); 3 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (139.15) thin fleshed; 51 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 125.00 to 145.00 (133.56); 1 head, 490 lbs., 139.00 thin fleshed; 19 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 140.00 (131.42); 1 head, 500 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 3 head, 535 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed; 11 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 139.00 (125.25); 5 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 118.00 to 133.00 (124.86); 4 head, 660 to 688 lbs., 116.00 to 132.00 (127.11); 4 head, 700 to 720 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (115.76); 1 head, 765 lbs., 123.00; 1 head, 965 lbs., 92.00; 1 head, 1000 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 3, 1 head, 300 lbs., 130.00; 3 head, 420 to 425 lbs., 115.00 to 127.00 (122.36); 2 head, 460 to 480 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.02).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 280 to 295 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (141.98); 41 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 127.00 to 147.00 (138.79); 1 head, 335 lbs., 152.50 value added; 45 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 127.00 to 147.00 (139.48); 2 head, 385 lbs., 122.00 fleshy; 54 head, 400 to 442 lbs., 120.00 to 140.00 (133.00); 1 head, 425 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 104 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 115.00 to 139.00 (129.68); 2 head, 460 to 465 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.51) fleshy; 6 head, 453 lbs., 143.00 value added; 109 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 113.00 to 137.50 (127.66); 1 head, 510 lbs., 116.00 fleshy; 62 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 110.00 to 131.00 (125.30); 5 head, 561 to 575 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (121.84) fleshy; 5 head, 550 to 565 lbs., 127.50 to 130.00 (128.01) value added; 32 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 105.00 to 129.00 (121.63); 11 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 91.00 to 125.00 (115.03); 1 head, 670 lbs., 105.00 fleshy; 12 head, 700 to 746 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (117.97); 2 head, 785 to 790 lbs., 95.00 to 118.00 (106.46); 1 head, 760 lbs., 111.00 fleshy; 8 head, 772 lbs., 115.00 guaranteed open; 1 head, 830 lbs., 113.00; 1 head, 880 lbs., 85.00 fleshy; 5 head, 870 to 880 lbs., 106.50 guaranteed open; 2 head, 912 lbs., 104.00 guaranteed open. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 330 lbs., 155.00; 3 head, 490 lbs., 125.00; 4 head, 514 lbs., 120.00; 4 head, 563 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 280 to 285 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 265 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 11 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 120.00 to 139.00 (129.84); 7 head, 310 to 325 lbs., 135.00 to 151.00 (144.50) thin fleshed; 31 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 115.00 to 134.00 (125.23); 3 head, 350 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.67) thin fleshed; 32 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 110.00 to 136.00 (125.32); 1 head, 435 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 35 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 111.00 to 133.00 (122.03); 1 head, 465 lbs., 118.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 468 to 495 lbs., 143.00 value added; 36 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 126.00 (121.12); 38 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 100.00 to 126.00 (117.58); 8 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 113.00 to 119.00 (115.87); 6 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 100.00 to 117.00 (109.90); 3 head, 710 to 740 lbs., 85.00 to 100.00 (94.86); 1 head, 705 lbs., 90.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 3, 1 head, 315 lbs., 130.00; 7 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 111.00 to 129.00 (118.64); 5 head, 415 to 440 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (110.00); 7 head, 465 to 495 lbs., 99.00 to 119.00 (112.40); 3 head, 505 to 535 lbs., 110.00 to 117.00 (113.04); 4 head, 570 to 593 lbs., 100.00 to 114.00 (104.96); 1 head, 600 lbs., 102.00; 3 head, 732 lbs., 80.00; 1 head, 805 lbs., 90.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 285 lbs., 144.00; 5 head, 320 to 345 lbs., 140.00 to 166.00 (155.81); 21 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 124.00 to 174.00 (151.08); 2 head, 350 lbs., 171.00 thin fleshed; 44 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 129.00 to 169.00 (145.92); 1 head, 405 lbs., 164.00 thin fleshed; 38 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 119.00 to 154.00 (140.78); 91 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 120.00 to 143.00 (133.41); 1 head, 540 lbs., 105.00 fleshy; 1 head, 540 lbs., 141.00 thin fleshed; 47 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 138.00 (131.76); 64 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 105.00 to 142.00 (126.86); 20 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 110.00 to 131.00 (121.83); 5 head, 710 to 740 lbs., 105.00 to 124.00 (114.11); 8 head, 755 to 790 lbs., 112.00 to 125.00 (120.96); 3 head, 805 to 840 lbs., 106.00 to 115.00 (111.91); 1 head, 915 lbs., 87.00; 1 head, 950 lbs., 99.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 451 to 459 lbs., 139.00 to 144.00 (141.52); 5 head, 500 lbs., 132.50; 10 head, 566 to 587 lbs., 128.50 to 133.00 (130.71). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 285 lbs., 144.00; 22 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 130.00 to 156.00 (134.58); 21 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 120.00 to 149.00 (140.45); 24 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 115.00 to 145.00 (135.81); 34 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 119.00 to 144.00 (131.80); 38 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 139.00 (129.06); 4 head, 512 lbs., 130.00 thin fleshed; 14 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (118.32); 1 head, 595 lbs., 101.00 fleshy; 1 head, 580 lbs., 128.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 111.00 to 123.00 (116.21); 14 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 100.00 to 120.00 (113.14); 2 head, 725 to 740 lbs., 103.00 to 116.00 (109.43); 7 head, 760 to 799 lbs., 93.00 to 106.00 (98.96); 1 head, 855 lbs., 89.00 thin fleshed. Medium and large frame 3, 2 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 119.00 to 155.00 (136.17); 2 head, 435 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (132.00); 5 head, 453 to 475 lbs., 102.00 to 119.00 (108.12); 1 head, 580 lbs., 102.00; 1 head, 600 lbs., 110.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 22 head, 1065 to 1490 lbs., 53.00 to 60.50 (56.54) average dressing; 26 head, 1070 to 1660 lbs., 57.00 to 67.00 (63.26) high; 4 head, 1255 to 1610 lbs., 45.00 to 53.00 (49.10) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 98 head, 870 to 1815 lbs., 47.00 to 59.50 (55.01) average; 3 head, 785 to 920 lbs., 40.00 to 46.00 (42.74) average light weight; 61 head, 900 to 1745 lbs., 55.00 to 71.00 (61.73) high; 54 head, 930 to 1480 lbs., 36.00 to 54.00 (47.57) low; 11 head, 740 to 925 lbs., 20.00 to 40.00 (31.79) low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 88 head, 900 to 1470 lbs., 36.00 to 58.50 (50.73) average; 4 head, 855 to 925 lbs., 40.00 to 49.00 (45.05) average light weight; 26 head, 905 to 1405 lbs., 51.00 to 65.00 (58.22) high; 38 head, 900 to 1385 lbs., 32.50 to 54.00 (43.85) low; 15 head, 710 to 915 lbs., 23.00 to 45.00 (33.57) low light weight; 4 head, 930 to 1080 lbs., 23.50 to 30.50 (27.27) very low. Bulls 1, 1 head, 1700 lbs., 109.00 high. Bulls 1 to 2, 30 head, 1150 to 2040 lbs., 75.00 to 86.00 (81.81) average; 9 head, 1300 to 2100 lbs., 84.00 to 94.00 (87.08) high; 10 head, 1105 to 1940 lbs., 38.50 to 78.00 (65.03) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 1 head, 800 lbs., 89.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 4 years old, open, 11 head, 760 to 1015 lbs., 65.00 to 91.00 (78.33); 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 970 lbs., 75.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1130 lbs., 700.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 880 lbs., 58.00. Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1085 lbs., 66.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 1100 to 1200 lbs., 950.00 to 1025.00 (982.61); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 1050.00; 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1150 to 1350 lbs., 1025.00 to 1250.00 (1168.20); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1200 lbs., 800.00 over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1200 lbs., 925.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 945 lbs., 62.00; over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 13 head, 1115 to 1731 lbs., 53.00 to 72.00 (61.70); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 975 lbs., 59.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 9 head, 700 to 1115 lbs., 550.00 to 1035.00 (801.18); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 950 to 1200 lbs., 745.00 to 900.00 (840.81); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 6 head, 800 to 1200 lbs., 710.00 to 1175.00 (961.86); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 950 to 1050 lbs., 700.00 to 950.00 (818.75); 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 5 head, 940 to 1115 lbs., 600.00 to 1035.00 (844.04); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 13 head, 1108 to 1188 lbs., 1010.00 to 1410.00 (1249.50); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 925.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 945 to 1215 lbs., 720.00 to 1015.00 (907.03); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 24 head, 100 to 1460 lbs., 700.00 to 1225.00 (1018.44); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1050 to 1130 lbs., 750.00 to 950.00 (853.67); over 5 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 19 head, 1163 to 1528 lbs., 860.00 to 1150.00 (1062.53); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 800.00; over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 22 head, 900 to 1350 lbs., 575.00 to 1100.00 (873.97); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1250 lbs., 785.00. Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1120 lbs., 650.00, Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 900 lbs., 1175.00; over 2 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 940 to 1000 lbs., 1150.00 to 1200.00 (1163.04); under 2 years old, 3rd trimester, 17 head, 950 to 1000 lbs., 1125.00 to 1375.00 (1282.60); 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 950 lbs., 1125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 820 to 895 lbs., 95.00 to 115.00 (105.44).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 1175.00; 2 to 8 years old, open, 8 head, 1000 to 1300 lbs., 775.00 to 1125.00 (983.74). Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1200 lbs., 1275.00; 2 to 8 years old, open, 9 head, 875 to 1300 lbs., 875.00 to 1275.00 (1017.36). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 900 lbs., 1125.00; 2 to 4 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 1 head, 955 lbs., 865.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 1150 to 1325 lbs., 755.00 to 1125.00 (980.21); over 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1000 to 1035 lbs., 675.00 to 800.00 (736.43). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 12 head, 850 to 1250 lbs., 900.00 to 1525.00 (1211.19); 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 1088 to 1345 lbs., 1310.00 to 1425.00 (1353.93); 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1055 lbs., 705.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 16 head, 900 to 1705 lbs., 700.00 to 1375.00 (1114.51); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1690 lbs., 1185.00; over 5 years old, open, 6 head, 965 to 1655 lbs., 800.00 to 1385.00 (1124.83); over 8 years old, open, 9 head, 800 to 1360 lbs., 750.00 to 1100.00 (918.75). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 850 to 1105 lbs., 835.00 to 1105.00 (987.61); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1200 lbs., 1025.00.
