The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 5,765 head of cattle selling the reporting period of Oct. 25 to 31, compared to 9,619 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
Compared to the close the previous week, the feeder and stocker steers were steady to $4 higher. The feeder and stocker heifers were steady to $2 higher. The feeder and stocker cattle trend comprised of limited comparable sales. The slaughter cows were steady to $2 lower. The slaughter bulls were mostly steady. The supply included 79% feeder cattle with 37% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 41% were heifers and 22% were bulls; 15% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls; 6% was replacement cattle with 25% stock cows, 66% were bred cows, 8% were cow-calf pairs and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 17%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 280 to 290 lbs., 142.00 to 167.50 (154.53); 39 head. 300 to 345 lbs., 140.00 to 186.00 (164.76); 40 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 131.00 to 180.00 (160.49); 1 head, 350 lbs., 178.00 fancy; 37 head, 375 to 399 lbs., 140.00 to 181.00 (175.89) thin fleshed; 61 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 130.00 to 165.00 (149.96); 80 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 159.00 (145.56); 1 head, 465 lbs., 140.00 fancy; 76 head, 495 lbs., 169.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 489 lbs., 159.00 value added; 66 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 153.00 (138.97); 25 head, 500 to 528 lbs., 147.00 to 161.00 (153.05) value added; 54 head, 550 to 592 lbs., 100.00 to 153.00 (133.32); 21 head, 569 lbs., 154.00 thin fleshed; 37 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 140.00 (130.18); 1 head, 640 lbs., 121.00 fleshy; 20 head, 657 to 690 lbs., 125.00 to 146.00 (138.18); 2 head, 688 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 5 head, 691 lbs., 135.00 value added; 13 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 118.00 to 132.00 (125.52); 2 head, 713 lbs., 130.00 value added; 1 head, 755 lbs., 126.00; 5 head, 800 to 845 lbs., 108.00 to 123.00 (116.20); 1 head, 855 lbs., 120.00; 8 head, 900 to 930 lbs., 115.00 to 134.00 (129.90); 2 head, 955 to 980 lbs., 98.00 to 110.00 (103.92). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 435 lbs., 145.00 value added; 7 head, 466 to 488 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (128.84); 12 head, 503 lbs., 145.00 value added; 11 head, 550 to 563 lbs., 130.00 to 145.50 (142.74); 6 head, 605 lbs., 132.50; 11 head, 677 lbs., 134.50 thin fleshed; 4 head, 718 lbs., 135.00; 7 head, 765 lbs., 136.50; 3 head, 820 lbs., 132.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 285 lbs., 153.00 thin fleshed; 11 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 115.00 to 140.00 (131.60); 5 head, 310 to 337 lbs., 133.00 to 146.00 (141.06) thin fleshed; 21 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 115.00 to 150.00 (136.38); 25 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 120.00 to 149.00 (130.90); 2 head, 400 to 415 lbs., 109.00 to 132.00 (120.29) thin fleshed; 3 head, 447 lbs., 135.00 value added; 40 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 118.00 to 149.00 (132.88); 1 head, 495 lbs., 123.00 fleshy; 1 head, 480 lbs., 120.00 thin fleshed; 32 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 143.00 (131.92); 28 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 105.00 to 134.00 (124.16); 22 head, 600 to 638 lbs., 107.00 to 135.00 (124.72); 2 head, 650 to 675 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.55); 8 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 115.00 to 126.00 (120.41); 1 head, 755 lbs., 90.00; 1 head, 770 lbs., 100.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 3, 1 head, 300 lbs., 120.00; 4 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 111.00 to 120.00 (116.54); 4 head, 440 to 445 lbs., 90.00 to 111.00 (100.25); 4 head, 465 to 485 lbs., 102.00 to 110.00 (106.72); 5 head, 510 to 545 lbs., 100.00 to 114.00 (110.32); 1 head, 590 lbs., 98.00. Dairy steers, medium and large frame 3, 6 head, 745 lbs., 41.50; 4 head, 762 lbs., 40.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 290 lbs., 135.00; 41 head, 302 to 349 lbs., 120.00 to 147.50 (133.99); 2 head, 340 to 345 lbs., 110.00 to 113.00 (111.49) fleshy; 59 head, 350 to 396 lbs., 118.00 to 150.00 (133.64); 1 head, 365 lbs., 117.00 fleshy; 22 head, 383 lbs., 150.00 thin fleshed; 84 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 105.00 to 141.00 (127.34); 1 head, 435 lbs., 90.00 fleshy; 39 head, 442 lbs., 145.50 thin fleshed; 2 head, 438 lbs., 136.00 value added; 89 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 100.00 to 133.00 (121.93); 3 head, 475 to 495 lbs., 80.00 to 113.00 (100.77) fleshy; 1 head, 495 lbs., ;05.00 full; 2 head, 485 lbs., 140.00 value added; 105 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 105.00 to 127.00 (119.60); 1 head, 505 lbs., 121.00 fancy; 6 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 87.00 to 112.00 (103.36) fleshy; 1 head, 510 lbs., 100.00 full; 2 head, 525 lbs., 112.00 thin fleshed; 1 head, 525 lbs., 122.50 value added; 65 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 108.00 to 125.00 (117.36); 3 head, 560 to 580 lbs., 90.00 to 100.00 (95.06) fleshy; 37 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (118.92); 1 head, 645 lbs., 118.00 fancy; 2 head, 615 to 630 lbs., 80.00 to 97.00 (88.40) fleshy; 4 head, 602 lbs., 117.00 thin fleshed; 20 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 105.00 to 125.00 (117.52); 1 head, 690 lbs., 100.00 full; 11 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 102.50 to 120.00 (112.43); 2 head, 705 to 720 lbs., 90.00 to 100.00 (95.05) fleshy; 17 head, 765 to 795 lbs., 100.00 to 120.00 (115.16); 1 head, 845 lbs., 105.00; 1 head, 810 lbs., 93.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 304 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 331 lbs., 155.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 420 lbs., 120.00 value added; 5 head, 479 lbs., 115.00; 6 head, 538 lbs., 119.00; 5 head, 550 lbs., 120.00 value added. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 265 lbs., 132.00; 28 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 105.00 to 135.00 (118.17); 11 head, 309 to 338 lbs., 120.00 to 136.00 (131.86) thin fleshed; 45 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 105.00 to 135.00 (118.19); 1 head, 385 lbs., 128.00 thin fleshed; 56 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 105.00 to 126.00 (114.43); 3 head, 403 to 430 lbs., 132.00 to 133.00 (132.65) thin fleshed; 5 head, 410 to 433 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (119.43) value added; 34 head, 450 to 488 lbs., 102.00 to 123.00 (116.08); 1 head, 470 lbs., 102.00 fleshy; 8 head, 450 to 480 lbs., 96.00 to 122.50 (118.69) thin fleshed; 4 head, 459 lbs., 120.00 value added; 22 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 100.00 to 120.00 (109.16); 1 head, 510 lbs., 117.00 thin fleshed; 26 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 99.00 to 120.00 (107.80); 1 head, 560 lbs., 100.00 fleshy; 11 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 100.00 to 111.00 (106.25); 1 head, 635 lbs., 90.00 fleshy; 1 head, 630 lbs., 104.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 655 to 680 lbs., 100.00 to 108.00 (102.03); 1 head, 695 lbs., 100.00 fleshy; 7 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 98.00 to 112.00 (101.37); 2 head, 703 lbs., 109.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 750 to 760 lbs., 91.00 to 115.00 (105.22); 1 head, 870 lbs., 71.00; 1 head, 935 lbs., 77.00; 5 head, 985 to 998 lbs., 70.00 to 77.00 (72.82). Medium and large frame 3, 5 head, 300 to 325 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (105.11); 1 head, 300 lbs., 80.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 88.00 to 110.00 (101.14); 8 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 90.00 to 111.00 (102.77); 5 head, 450 to 480 lbs., 70.00 to 105.00 (96.11); 1 head, 465 lbs., 80.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 74.00 to 101.00 (93.97); 1 head, 555 lbs., 65.00; 1 head, 635 lbs., 90.00; 2 head, 655 to 660 lbs., 92.00 to 99.00 (95.49); 1 head, 705 lbs., 92.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 18 head, 304 to 345 lbs., 140.00 to 180.00 (157.59); 36 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 135.00 to 170.00 (149.24); 1 head, 395 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 1 head, 360 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 27 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 125.00 to 161.00 (144.32); 3 head, 440 to 445 lbs., 105.00 to 118.00 (111.02) fleshy; 41 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 124.00 to 143.00 (135.74); 3 head, 455 to 470 lbs., 100.00 to 118.00 (111.07) fleshy; 1 head, 495 lbs., 113.00 full; 51 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 111.00 to 140.00 (129.08); 3 head, 525 to 530 lbs., 112.00 to 115.00 (113.00) fleshy; 2 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (107.42) full; 25 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 105.00 to 130.00 (120.49); 6 head, 555 to 580 lbs., 92.00 to 115.00 (106.32) fleshy; 1 head, 565 lbs., 100.00 full; 18 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 101.00 to 131.00 (119.77); 4 head, 610 to 645 lbs., 81.00 to 110.00 (90.80) fleshy; 23 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 100.00 to 131.00 (116.84); 1 head, 655 lbs., 112.00 fleshy; 2 head, 675 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 6 head, 700 to 720 lbs., 100.00 to 119.00 (111.47); 1 head, 710 lbs., 80.00 fleshy; 4 head, 750 to 765 lbs., 103.00 to 125.00 (112.97); 1 head, 800 lbs., 87.00 fleshy; 1 head, 870 lbs., 86.00; ß1 head, 1010 lbs., 73.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 518 to 540 lbs., 105.00 to 120.00 (114.86); 7 head, 550 to 589 lbs., 116.00 to 122.00 (120.37). Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 305 to 340 lbs., 120.00 to 150.00 (135.21); 3 head, 300 to 325 lbs., 115.00 to 140.00 (129.23) thin fleshed; 47 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 120.00 to 145.00 (128.45); 21 head, 400 to 435 lbs., 115.00 to 140.00 (125.05); 22 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 110.00 to 135.00 (123.11); 1 head, 495 lbs., 71.00 fleshy; 1 head, 465 lbs., 90.00 full; 30 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 95.00 to 130.00 (114.05); 1 head, 525 lbs., 80.00 fleshy; 15 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 81.00 to 120.00 (110.26); 1 head, 580 lbs., 85.00 fleshy; 4 head, 555 to 570 lbs., 105.00 to 121.00 (116.95) thin fleshed; 20 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 101.00 to 125.00 (110.23); 15 head, 660 to 690 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (107.65); 3 head, 700 to 715 lbs., 101.00 to 120.00 (109.95); 2 head, 750 to 780 lbs., 104.00 to 110.00 (106.94); 1 head, 860 lbs., 91.00. Medium and large frame 3, 6 head, 325 to 345 lbs., 105.00 to 119.00 (112.47); 6 head, 365 to 390 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (116.91); 9 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 95.00 to 115.00 (104.91); 3 head, 450 to 470 lbs., 105.00 to 113.00 (109.34); 6 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 84.00 to 105.00 (95.29); 4 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 80.00 to 110.00 (96.11); 3 head, 615 to 630 lbs., 80.00 to 105.00 (94.92); 5 head, 660 to 695 lbs., 72.00 to 99.00 (85.14); 2 head, 720 to 730 lbs., 80.00 to 96.00 (87.94); 1 head, 810 lbs., 72.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 27 head, 1095 to 1680 lbs., 36.00 to 48.00 (40.97) average dressing; 17 head, 955 to 1850 lbs., 40.00 to 54.50 (45.69) high; 1 head, 1370 lbs., 32.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 121 head, 775 to 1625 lbs., 30.00 to 48.00 (39.64) average; 2 head, 845 to 890 lbs., 30.00 to 32.00 (31.03) average light weight; 56 head, 960 to 1470 lbs., 37.00 to 54.00 (43.84) high; 2 head, 780 to 835 lbs., 34.00 to 35.50 (34.78) high light weight; 48 head, 110 to 1345 lbs., 24.00 to 39.00 (29.91) low; 1 head, 810 lbs., 22.00 low light weight’ 4 head, 865 to 1090 lbs., 16.00 to 22.00 (19.56) very low; 1 head, 840 lbs., 10.00 very low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 65 head, 925 to 1565 lbs., 19.00 to 48.00 (37.05) average; 7 head, 700 to 890 lbs., 31.00 to 38.50 (35.60) average light weight; 21 head, 810 to 1330 lbs., 36.50 to 52.00 (42.84) high; 65 head, 795 to 1525 lbs., 12.00 to 40.00 (29.13) low; 9 head, 760 to 915 lbs., 10.00 to 30.00 (25.05) low light weight; 9 head, 880 to 1020 lbs., 10.00 to 25.50 (16.83) very low; 2 head, 835 to 850 lbs., 10.00 very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 47 head, 955 to 2025 lbs., 55.00 to 80.50 (67.55) average; 20 head, 1505 to 2335 lbs., 68.00 to 80.00 (73.34) high; 25 head, 835 to 1800 lbs., 35.00 to 69.00 (51.08) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 11 head, 720 to 920 lbs., 60.00 to 99.00 (79.66); 2 to 4 years old, open, 3 head, 900 to 1115 lbs., 40.00 to 81.00 (64.15); 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 875 lbs., 63.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, under 2 years old, open, 11 head, 685 to 860 lbs., 55.50 to 109.00 (97.85); under 2 years old, open, 2 head, 715 to 970 lbs., 73.00 to 85.00 (78.09) fancy; 2 to 4 years old, open, 18 head, 750 to 1300 lbs., 44.00 to 92.00 (65.87); 2 to 8 years old, open, 9 head, 925 to 1046 lbs., 43.00 to 45.00 (44.80). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 1 head, 900 lbs., 450.00. Large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 870 lbs., 67.00; 2 to 8 years old, open, 24 head, 940 to 1280 lbs., 40.00 to 99.00 (52.07). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1315 lbs., 41.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1250 lbs., 44.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 1025.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 900 to 1225 lbs., 725.00 to 1300.00 (1077.48); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 925 to 1315 lbs., 490.00 to 950.00 (728.68); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 985 to 1200 lbs., 400.00 to 600.00 (509.84). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 885 lbs., 72.50. 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 72.00; 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1080 lbs., 76.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1495 lbs., 53.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 40.00); 5 to 8 years old,. 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1005 to 1205 1bs., 47.00 to 51.00 (48.82); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1200 lbs., 47.00; over 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 960 to 1395 lbs., 39.00 to 48.00 (44.33); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 11 head, 1020 to 1400 lbs., 45.00 to 57.00 (50.77); over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 8 head, 965 to 1245 lbs., 40.50 to 54.00 (45.21); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1120 lbs., 65.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 785 to 980 lbs., 700.00 to 725.00 (711.12); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 16 head, 855 to 1200 lbs., 650.00 to 1000.0 (818.10); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 7 head, 850 to 1150 lbs., 500.00 to 825.00 (622.96); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 9 head, 920 to 1375 lbs., 760.00 to 1125.00 (923.24); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1060 to 1295 lbs., 850.00 to 950.00 (904.99); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1260 to 1265 lbs., 720.00 to 800.00 (759.92); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 37 head, 850 to 1460 lbs., 470.00 to 985.00 (822.83); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 21 head, 900 to 1290 lbs., 475.00 to 710.00 (603.48); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 22 head, 1050 to 1665 lbs., 750.00 to 1050.00 (836.25); over 8 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 1070 to 1115 lbs., 380.00 to 655.00 (496.71); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1060 to 1400 lbs., 440.00 to 850.00 (628.99); over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1100 lbs., 450.00 to 650.00 (550.00); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 6 head, 1065 to 1420 lbs., 650.00 to 925.00 (838.49). Large frame 2, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1110 to 1145 lbs., 36.00 to 41.00 (38.46); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 19 head, 840 to 1320 lbs., 35.00 to 85.00 (48.21); 2 to 8 years old., 3rd trimester, 4 head, 965 to 1320 lbs., 46.00 to 107.00 (84.62). Small and medium frame 2, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 675 to 880 lbs., 43.00 to 55.00 (48.21); over 8 years old,. 2nd trimester, 2 head, 705 to 870 lbs., 20.00 to 30.00 (25.52).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 3 head, 850 to 1000 lbs., 725.00 to 975.00 (841.20); 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 780 to 800 lbs., 650.00 to 700.00 (674.68) thin fleshed. Medium and large frame 1 with over 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 1000.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 7 head, 900 to 1175 lbs., 775.00 to 915.00 (856.38); 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 750 lbs., 675.00 thin fleshed; 5 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1150 lbs., 765.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1100 to 1220 lbs., 700.00 to 1075.00 (864.06); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 900 lbs., 875.00. Bulls, medium and large frame 1 to 2, under 2 years old, 1 head, 1030 lbs., 80.00; 2 to 4 years old, 3 head, 930 to 1325 lbs., 80.00 to 90.00 (86.19); Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1 head, 1 1105 lbs., 900.00.
