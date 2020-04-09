The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 6,493 head of cattle selling the week of March 27 to April 2, compared to 3,249 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The total included 5,287 head of feeder cattle, 875 head of slaughter cattle and 331 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous reporting period’s total of 2,019 head of feeder cattle, 942 head of slaughter cattle and 288 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the close the previous week there were not enough comparable sale to establish a market trend; however, a lower to sharply lower undertone was noted on mostly all classes and weights. The supply included 81% feeder cattle with 39% steers, 46% were heifers and 15% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 79% cows and 21% were bulls; 5% was replacement cattle with 15% stock cows, 50% were bred cows, 2% were bred heifers and 33% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 17%.
