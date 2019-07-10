The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 1,374 head of cattle selling on June 28 to July 4, compared to 5,862 head for the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
Compared to the previous week, the cattle trend was not applicable due to limited comparable sales on the shortened holiday week. However, a higher undertone was noted for feeder and stocker cattle. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 42% steers, 36% were heifers and 22% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with 77% cows and 23% were bulls; 4% was replacement cattle with 64% bred cows and 36% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 18%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 280 to 285 lbs., 164.00 to 174.00 (168.96); 4 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 154.00 to 171.00 (165.39); 3 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 151.00 to 160.00 (155.66); 4 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 144.00 to 160.00 (150.45); 24 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (147.08); 20 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 136.00 to 150.00 (144.28); 33 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 134.00 to 148.00 (142.50); 12 head, 600 to 625 lbs., 131.00 to 147.00 (137.59); 14 head, 650 to 674 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (134.23); 1 head, 740 lbs., 121.00; 2 head, 775 to 780 lbs., 114.00 to 124.00 (118.98). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 477 lbs., 146.00; 3 head, 510 lbs., 135.00; 15 head, 561 lbs., 149.00 value added. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 270 to 290 lbs., 155.00 to 159.00 (156.93); 1 head, 320 lbs., 148.00; 1 head, 340 lbs., 155.00 thin fleshed; 20 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 130.00 to 152.00 (147.96); 18 head, 414 to 435 lbs., 127.00 to 149.00 (142.26); 1 head, 445 lbs., 152.00 thin fleshed; 12 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (137.69); 1 head, 470 lbs., 145.00 thin fleshed; 18 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (132.01); 10 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (133.55); 12 head, 565 lbs., 142.00 value added; 8 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 126.00 to 134.00 (129.50); 3 head, 693 lbs., 124.00; 1 head, 985 lbs., 103.00. Medium and large frame 3, 1 head, 300 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 285 lbs., 153.00; 2 head, 340 lbs., 143.00; 3 head, 360 to 380 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (142.38); 10 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (135.96); 32 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (131.73); 1 head, 450 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 2 head, 450 to 465 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (138.98) thin fleshed; 36 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (126.44); 1 head, 530 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 21 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 118.00 to 128.00 (124.49); 1 head, 555 lbs., 119.00 fleshy 22 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (123.37); 1 head, 615 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 6 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 114.00 to 124.00 (119.50); 1 head, 660 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 4 head, 730 to 735 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (119.25); 2 head, 750 to 780 lbs., 114.00 to 116.50 (115.23); 1 head, 820 lbs., 101.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 424 lbs., 125.50. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 275 to 290 lbs., 134.00 to 151.00 (142.27); 6 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 125.00 to 147.00 (136.24); 8 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (128.41); 12 head, 406 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (123.14); 1 head, 435 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed; 12 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 115.00 to 126.00 (122.31); 11 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (120.29); 1 head, 500 lbs., 125.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 555 to 575 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (123.01); 5 head, 615 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (116.97); 2 head, 740 to 745 lbs., 113.00 to 119.00 (116.01). Medium and large frame 3, 1 head, 290 lbs., 110.00; 1 head, 480 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 275 to 295 lbs., 158.00 to 171.00 (164.73); 4 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 150.00 to 164.00 (155.62); 7 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 146.00 to 152.00 (148.42); 16 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 140.00 to 156.00 (149.46); 11 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (143.89); 2 head, 463 lbs., 142.00 fleshy; 11 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (139.77); 1 head, 540 lbs., 128.00 fleshy; 11 head, 560 to 585 lbs., 120.00 to 138.00 (132.55); 1 head, 565 lbs., 134.00 fleshy; 15 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 122.00 to 133.00 (129.39); 2 head, 600 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 6 head, 650 to 670 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (124.82). Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 270 to 295 lbs., 152.50 to 164.00 (156.99); 2 head, 300 to 320 lbs., 131.00 to 154.00 (142.87); 4 head, 355 to 385 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (143.72); 8 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 127.00 to 148.00 (137.13); 1 head, 430 lbs., 146.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 141.00 (131.54); 9 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 123.00 to 139.00 (131.91); 5 head, 550 to 570 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (130.81); 2 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 111.00 to 124.00 (117.68); 4 head, 655 to 685 lbs., 100.00 to 121.00 (105.08); 1 head, 730 lbs., 112.00; 1 head, 760 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 3, 1 head, 510 lbs., 103.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 3 head, 1055 to 1725 lbs., 53.00 to 56.00 (55.29) average dressing; 2 head, 1260 to 1530 lbs., 57.00 to 61.00 (58.81) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 15 head, 985 to 1470 lbs., 50.00 to 58.00 (54.98) average; 12 head, 1035 to 1515 lbs., 55.00 to 62.00 (58.68) high; 1 head, 1160 lbs., 45.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 20 head, 910 to 1250 lbs., 43.00 to 51.00 (47.39) average; 1 head, 815 lbs., 43.00 average light weight; 7 head, 985 to 1295 lbs., 52.00 to 57.00 (55.05) high; 4 head, 985 to 1320 lbs., 40.00 to 42.00 (40.90) low; 2 head, 840 to 880 lbs., 30.00 to 40.00 (34.88) low light weight; 1 head, 1020 lbs., 29.00 very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 7 head, 1100 to 1695 lbs., 72.50 to 82.00 (77.16) average; 10 head, 1200 to 1755 lbs., 82.50 to 96.00 (89.59) high; 3 head, 1110 to 1300 lbs., 57.00 to 67.00 (61.44) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1455 lbs., 57.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 720.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 805 to 1130 lbs., 740.00 to 875.00 (780.89); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1050 lbs., 750.00; 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1100 to 1210 lbs., 1025.00; 5 to 8 yers old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1145 lbs., 690.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 1010 to 1450 lbs., 580.00 to 875.00 (730.71); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester,12 head, 900 to 1325 lbs., 650.00 to 975.00 (781.51); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1060 to 1235 lbs., 720.00 to 790.00 (757.67).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 3 head, 850 to 1100 lbs., 910.00 to 1275.00 (1173.28); 5 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1050 lbs., 1050.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open 1 head, 1100 lbs., 1275.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old open, 5 head, 900 to 1100 lbs., 950.00 to 1275.00 (1219.81); 5 to 8 years old, open 2 head, 1000 to 1250 lbs., 825.00 to 1225.00 (1047.22); under 5 years old, open, 2 head, 1150 lbs., 925.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1250 lbs., 1250.00.
