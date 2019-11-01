The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 9,619 head of cattle selling the week of Oct. 18 to 24, compared to 7,738 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock Arkansas.
Compared to the previous reporting period, the stocker steers weighing under 600 pounds were steady and the feeder steers weighing over 600 pounds were mostly selling $5 lower on limited comparable sales. The stocker heifers weighing under 600 pounds were selling $1 to $5 lower and the heifers weighing over 600 pounds were mostly steady on limited comparable sales. The slaughter cows and bulls were mostly selling $4 to $6 lower. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 36% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 43% were heifers, 21% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows, 15% were bulls; 5% was replacement cattle with 19% stock cows, 62% were bred cows, 1% were bred heifers, 17% were cow-calf pairs and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 22%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 265 lbs., 156.00; 18 head, 292 lbs., 166.00 thin fleshed; 58 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 139.00 to 180.00 (158.84); 53 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 166.00 (152.00); 1 head, 385 lbs., 95.00 fleshy; 111 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 130.00 to 160.00 (147.25); 1 head, 440 lbs., 162.00 value added; 100 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 131.00 to 166.00 (145.58); 1 head, 485 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 1 head, 485 lbs., 159.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 465 to 495 lbs., 42.00 to 156.00 (149.92) value added; 124 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 124.00 to 149.00 (138.41); 19 head, 508 to 535 lbs., 146.00 to 164.00 (159.42) value added; 89 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 118.00 to 153.00 (134.07); 6 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 144.00 to 147.00 (145.56) value added; 44 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 135.00 (126.34); 8 head, 620 to 638 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.37) unweaned; 18 head, 617 to 640 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (135.78) value added; 49 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 116.00 to 144.00 (132.15); 1 head, 655 lbs., 104.00 fleshy; 1 head, 665 lbs., 125.00 full; 1 head, 670 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 2 head, 690 to 695 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.50) value added; 36 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 117.00 to 143.00 (133.25); 9 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 114.00 to 140.00 (131.26); 13 head, 800 to 845 lbs., 102.00 to 133.00 (125.69); 1 head, 800 lbs., 89.00 fleshy; 1 head, 885 lbs., 130.00; 1 head, 875 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 3 head, 910 to 930 lbs., 90.00 to 115.00 (104.91); 3 head, 950 lbs., 111.00; 1 head, 1050 lbs. 9,0.00; 1 head, 1165 lbs., 91.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 318 to 330 lbs., 142.50 to 150.00 (148.32); 8 head, 361 lbs., 160.00; 7 head, 386 lbs., 151.00 value added; 27 head, 431 to 440 lbs., 150.00 to 154.00 (153.13); 37 head, 451 to 488 lbs., 128.00 to 149.00 (141.06); 29 head, 504 to 546 lbs., 124.00 to 146.00 (136.97); 20 head, 501 to 546 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (134.74) value added; 25 head, 550 to 556 lbs., 123.50 to 135.00 (127.25); 80 head, 582 to 598 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.11) value added; 18 head, 613 to 624 lbs., 123.75 to 135.00 (127.05); 24 head, 655 to 673 lbs., 124.50 to 135.00 (132.06); 46 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 129.00 to 145.00 (134.30) value added; 14 head, 756 to 757 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (133.43); 18 head, 802 to 815 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (129.30). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 295 lbs., 150.00; 42 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 125.00 to 165.00 (140.90); 42 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 120.00 to 144.00 (133.37); 4 head, 350 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed; 46 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 115.00 to 150.00 (132.46); 1 head, 420 lbs., 117.00 thin fleshed; 3 head, 413 lbsd., 140.00 value added; 73 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 110.00 to 149.00 (129.60); 12 head, 450 to 470 lbs., 129.00 to 140.00 (139.06) thin fleshed; 51 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 110.00 to 139.00 (121.12); 4 head, 533 to 535 lbs., 110.00 to 118.00 (112.01) thin fleshed; 1 head, 545 lbs., 132.25 value added; 65 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 110.00 to 135.00 (126.09); 2 head, 555 to 565 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.48) thin fleshed; 47 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 107.00 to 138.00 (124.32); 1 head, 600 lbs., 107.00 thin fleshed; 32 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 104.00 to 130.00 (120.31); 3 head, 667 lbs., 130.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 705 to 725 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (126.68); 8 head, 755 to 790 lbs., 109.00 to 124.00 (115.71); 7 head, 802 to 838 lbs., 90.00 to 125.00 (111.36); 1 head, 850 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 3, 5 head, 315 to 345 lbs., 85.00 to 125.00 (108.72); 11 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 98.00 to 130.00 (114.30); 17 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 86.00 to 123.00 (109.91); 10 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 91.00 to 121.00 (109.52); 8 head, 520 to 545 lbs., 94.00 to 118.00 (107.20); 3 head, 550 to 575 lbs., 104.00 to 117.00 (110.34). Dairy steers, medium and large frame 3, 2 head, 310 lbs., 65.00; 2 head, 422 lbs., 30.00; 2 head, 625 lbs., 51.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 265 to 290 lbs., 128.00 to 144.00 (135.30); 18 head, 285 lbs., 138.50 thin fleshed; 77 head, 300 to 348 lbs., 120.00 to 143.00 (134.17); 1 head, 330 lbs., 129.00 fleshy; 158 head, 350 to 398 lbs.,118.00 to 143.00 (132.23); 2 head, 375 to 380 lbs., 100.00 to 119.00 (109.44) fleshy; 100 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 113.00 to 140.00 (125.59); 4 head, 405 to 430 lbs., 84.00 to 106.00 (98.35) fleshy; 11 head, 401 lbs., 135.00 value added; 162 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 113.00 to 132.00 (123.26); 3 head, 465 to 480 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (103.32) fleshy; 33 head, 466 lbs., 135.00 value added; 122 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 109.00 to 133.00 (119.36); 1 head, 545 lbs., 130.00 fancy; 6 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 100.00 to 106.00 (101.88) fleshy; 113 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 105.00 to 133.00 (118.17); 4 head, 585 to 588 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (108.75) fleshy; 1 head, 575 lbs., 140.00 replacement; 31 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (125.21) value added; 72 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 104.00 to 129.00 (116.55); 19 head, 622 lbs., 129.00 fancy; 2 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 97.00 to 110.00 (103.29) fleshy; 11 head, 610 to 632 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (112.32) unweaned; 82 head, 605 lbs., 140.85 value added; 33 head, 650 to 691 lbs., 100.00 to 124.00 (117.63); 9 head, 654 lbs., 122.50 value added; 27 head, 700 to 741 lbs., 105.00 to 124.00 (115.32); 2 head, 700 lbs., 90.00 fleshy; 13 head, 742 lbs., 112.50 value added; 9 head, 750 to 780 lbs., 108.00 to 120.00 (111.58); 3 head, 810 to 825 lbs., 100.00; 1 head, 830 lbs., 111.00 fancy; 4 head, 870 lbs., 86.00 to 105.00 (90.75). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 300 lbs., 130.00; 19 head, 368 to 375 lbs., 120.00 to 138.00 (128.72); 5 head, 353 lbs., 137.00 value added; 11 head, 437 to 444 lbs., 118.00 to 128.00 (124.33); 6 head, 438 lbs., 124.00 value added; 13 head, 480 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.39); 11 head, 486 lbs., 137.00 value added; 5 head, 536 lbs., 120.00; 4 head, 522 lbs., 119.00 value added; 13 head, 556 to 567 lbs., 114.00 to 119.00 (117.83); 22 head, 553 to 580 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.54) value added; 3 head, 636 lbs., 110.00; 13 head, 624 lbs., 123.50 value added; 14 head, 655 lbs., 114.00 value added; 5 head, 713 lbs., 123.00; 2 head, 770 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 275 to 280 lbs., 121.00 to 133.00 (125.36); 1 head, 280 lbs., 130.00 thin fleshed; 44 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 105.00 to 131.00 (117.64); 4 head, 310 to 330 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (129.67) thin fleshed; 48 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 100.00 to 129.00 (115.68); 2 head, 350 to 375 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.07) thin fleshed; 105 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 100.00 to 130.00 (113.03); 8 head, 424 to 440 lbs., 109.00 to 125.00 (116.70) thin fleshed; 139 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 95.00 to 126.00 (111.63); 2 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 103.00 to 110.00 (106.37) thin fleshed; 112 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 90.00 to 116.00 (108.55); 1 head, 500 lbs., 85.00 fleshy; 53 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 95.00 to 118.00 (106.40); 3 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 90.00 to 95.00 (93.40) fleshy; 30 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 99.00 to 120.00 (105.68); 2 head, 605 to 630 lbs., 85.00 to 100.00 (92.65) fleshy; 1 head, 610 lbs., 95.00 full; 4 head, 645 lbs., 100.00 unweaned; 25 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 91.00 to 110.00 (102.99); 2 head, 690 lbs., 105.00 fleshy; 12 head, 710 to 744 lbs., 90.00 to 107.00 (100.74); 1 head, 775 lbs., 100.00; 3 head, 828 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 6 head, 831 lbs., 80.00. Medium and large frame 3, 13 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 79.00 to 115.00 (98.06); 17 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 96.00 to 110.00 (104.74); 1 head, 395 lbs., 108.00 thin fleshed; 14 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 90.00 to 113.00 (100.87); 10 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 80.00 to 108.00 (94.33); 7 head, 510 to 545 lbs., 90.00 to 102.00 (97.72); 5 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 91.00 to 100.00 (95.73); 2 head, 620 to 640 lbs., 85.00 to 90.00 (87.54).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 26 head, 305 to 340 lbs., 130.00 to 180.00 (167.72); 1 head, 320 lbs., 166.00 thin fleshed; 57 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 125.00 to 164.00 (151.08); 1 head, 355 lbs., 105.00 fleshy; 58 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 168.00 (144.47); 1 head, 420 lbs., 147.00 thin fleshed; 88 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 118.00 to 161.00 (135.88); 1 head, 465 lbs., 105.00 fleshy; 1 head, 450 lbs., 144.00 thin fleshed; 92 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 115.00 to 145.00 (129.82); 1 head, 540 lbs., 104.00 fleshy; 1 head, 515 lbs., 132.00 thin fleshed; 85 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 110.00 to 135.00 (121.15); 1 head, 580 lbs., 100.00 fleshy; 57 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 100.00 to 140.00 (116.40); 1 head, 625 lbs., 100.00 fleshy; 22 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 100.00 to 129.00 (109.82); 1 head, 680 lbs., 100.00 fleshy; 16 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 92.00 to 119.00 (102.93); 1 head, 700 lbs., 90.00 fleshy; 9 head, 750 to 790 lbs., 99.00 to 109.00 (103.40); 1 head, 780 lbs., 80.00 fleshy; 5 head, 805 to 835 lbs., 100.00 to 109.00 (101.98); 2 head, 860 to 890 lbs., 80.00 to 104.00 (91.79); 2 head, 915 to 945 lbs., 90.00 to 99.00 (94.57). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 479 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 536 lbs., 121.00, Medium and large frame 2, 24 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 115.00 to 156.00 (136.76); 33 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 120.00 to 140.00 (124.41); 1 head, 370 lbs., 130.00 thin fleshed; 51 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 110.00 to 140.00 (125.75); 1 head, 405 lbs., 120.00 thin fleshed; 48 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 98.00 to 136.00 (119.34); 1 head, 455 lbs., 125.00 thin fleshed; 78 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 90.00 to 132.00 (117.91); 35 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 90.00 to 125.00 (111.13); 1 head, 560 lbs., 100.00 fleshy; 1 head, 590 lbs., 107.00 thin fleshed; 29 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 80.00 to 117.00 (106.19); 6 head, 603 lbs., 90.00 unweaned; 27 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 90.00 to 118.00 (108.51); 2 head, 665 to 695 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (117.67) thin fleshed; 9 head, 705 to 720 lbs., 97.00 to 118.00 (101.97); 6 head, 750 to 785 lbs., 80.00 to 97.00 (88.81). Medium and large frame 3, 1 head, 305 lbs., 114.00; 8 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 97.00 to 114.00 (106.71); 1 head, 395 lbs., 92.00 thin fleshed; 15 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 94.00 to 122.00 (109.49); 14 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 90.00 to 111.00 (101.60); 7 head, 508 to 535 lbs., 80.00 to 117.00 (94.92); 6 head, 555 to 578 lbs., 90.00 to 107.00 (93.60); 3 head, 620 to 635 lbs., 80.00 to 95.00 (89.68); 1 head, 650 lbs., 89.00; 4 head, 650 to 680 lbs., 90.00 to 97.50 (92.07) thin fleshed; 2 head, 710 to 715 lbs., 85.00 to 86.00 (85.50); 1 head, 795 lbs., 87.50; 3 head, 810 to 815 lbs., 69.00 to 81.00 (72.98); 1 head, 850 lbs., 65.00. Medium and large frame 4, 1 head, 425 lbs., 110.00; 1 head, 480 lbs., 96.00; 2 head, 515 to 545 lbs., 87.00 to 89.00 (87.97).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 1115 to 1660 lbs., 38.00 to 47.00 (41.69) average dressing; 21 head, 1140 to 1805 lbs., 42.00 to 55.00 (46.87) high; 4 head, 1250 to 1545 lbs., 32.00 to 38.00 (35.62) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 142 head, 890 to 1395 lbs., 32.00 to 50.50 (40.89) average; 33 head, 1005 to 1535 lbs., 40.00 to 60.00 (47.67) high; 49 head, 855 to 1275 lbs., 22.00 to 40.00 (30.33) low; 1 head, 745 lbs., 20.00 low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 70 head, 835 to 1375 lbs., 25.00 to 44.00 (36.06) average; 2 head, 730 to 865 lbs., 33.00 to 36.00 (34.37) average light weight; 12 head, 955 to 1325 lbs., 40.00 to 48.00 (42.90) high; 33 head, 885 to 1250 lbs., 20.00 to 39.00 (31.24) low; 12 head, 600 to 885 lbs., 19.00 to 30.00 (23.67) low light weight; 3 head, 965 to 1075 lbs., 25.00 to 30.00 (28.28) very low; 2 head, 790 to 815 lbs., 10.00 to 14.00 (12.03) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 43 head, 1100 to 2135 lbs., 55.00 to 74.00 (65.24) average; 10 head, 1210 to 2180 lbs., 68.00 to 80.00 (73.76) high; 22 head, 1020 to 2080 lbs., 35.00 to 65.00 (51.36) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 6 head, 695 to 880 lbs., 69.00 to 98.00 (84.96). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, under 2 years old, open, 13 head, 690 to 930 lbs., 72.00 to 93.00 (81.75); 2 to 4 years old, open, 33 head, 690 to 1240 lbs., 43.00 to 94.00 (71.20); 2 to 4 years old, open, 6 head, 820 lbs., 92.50 thin fleshed; 5 to 8 years old, open, 12 head, 905 to 1350 lbs., 39.00 to 57.00 (48.32). Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1290 lbs., 600.00. Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 685 lbs., 500.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 870 to 1210 lbs., 54.00 to 78.00 (64.04); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 17 head, 880 to 1100 lbs., 68.75 to 89.00 (74.58); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1000 to 1130 lbs., 86.00 to 105.00 (92.89); 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 1010 to 1120 lbs., 44.00 to 64.00 (51.68); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1230 to 1265 lbs., 51.00 to 63.00 (57.08); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 8 head, 1000 to 1100 lbs., 45.00 to 70.00 (55.10); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 32 head, 955 to 1155 lbs., 54.00 to 86.00 (66.46); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1030 to 1405 lbs., 43.00 to 55.00 (50.76); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1300 to 1385 lbs., 68.00 to 78.00 (71.90); over 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1085 lbs., 42.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 975 to 1345 lbs., 40.00 to 59.00 (46.23); over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 12 head, 1062 to 1405 lbs., 42.50 to 48.00 (44.58); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 7 head, 1075 to 1540 lbs., 42.00 to 57.00 (50.74). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 6 head, 950 to 965 lbs., 475.00 to 825.00 (746.66); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 20 head, 690 to 1275 lbs., 600.00 to 1000.00 (839.46); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 7 head, 800 to 1200 lbs., 550.00 to 1060.00 (775.59); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 8 head, 620 to 1190 lbs., 620.00 to 1025.00 (878.23); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1065 lbs., 950.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 10 head, 1120 to 1710 lbs., 700.00 to 935.00 (822.06); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 6 heads, 1035 to 1215 lbs., 630.00 to 810.00 (775.77); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 930 to 1350 lbs., 650.00 to 930.00 (765.45); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 16 head, 900 to 1405 lbs., 525.00 to 975.00 (805.96); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1300 to 1525 lbs., 700.00 to 820.00 (758.05); over 5 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1265 lbs., 665.00; over 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1025 lbs., 600.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 1010 to 1260 lbs., 450.00 to 730.00 (583.22); over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 28 head, 985 to 1360 lbs., 450.00 to 790.00 (603.33); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 900 to 1405 lbs., 550.00 to 705.00 (646.49). Bred heifers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 3 head, 635 to 985 lbs., 545.00 to 680.00 (631.05).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 9 head, 950 to 1300 lbs., 800.00 to 1260.00 (1124.68); 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1240 to 1445 lbs., 800.00 to 900.00 (853.82); 5 to 8 years old, open, 9 head, 900 to 1250 lbs., 650.00 to 1275.00 (1161.75); over 8 years old, open, 24 head, 1140 to 1300 lbs., 700.00 to 800.00 (766.25). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 805 to 1210 lbs., 645.00 to 830.00 (756.09); 2 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 945 to 1300 lbs., 725.00 to 1100.00 (867.24); 5 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 950 to 1395 lbs., 725.01 to 1010.00 (909.01); over 8 years old, open, 6 head, 1000 to 1285 lbs., 600.00 to 895.00 (731.25); over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1185 lbs., 850.00 fancy; over 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1200 lbs., 850.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1050 lbs., 1060.00. Bulls, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 8 years old, 4 head, 4 1005 to 1950 lbs., 78.00 to 91.00 (85.98).
