Arkansas weekly cattle livestock auction summary reported receipts of 5,782 head of cattle selling on April 24 to 30, compared to 5,386 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The total included 4,837 head of feeder cattle, 701 head of slaughter cattle and 244 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 4,268 head of feeder cattle, 743 head of slaughter cattle and 375 head of replacement cattle.
Compared to the close the previous week, the steers and heifers weighing under 600 pounds were mostly selling $4 to $8 lower with the offerings weighing over 600 pounds were not well tested. The slaughter cows were steady to $2 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 to $4 higher. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 37% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 41% were heifers and 21% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 80% cows and 20% were bulls; 4% was replacement cattle with 30% stock cows, 51% were bred cows, 3% were bred heifers, 14% were cow-calf pairs and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 16%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.