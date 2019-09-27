The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated 5,725 head of cattle selling during the reporting period of Sept. 13 to 19, compared to 4,524 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
In comparison to the previous reporting period, the feeder and stocker cattle were mostly selling $2 to $8 higher on increased auction receipts. The buyers’ demand increase started mid-week as feeder and stocker cattle prices were trending higher. The slaughter cows were mostly steady. The slaughter bulls were steady to $2 lower. The supply included 81% feeder cattle with 31% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 42% were heifers and 26% were bulls; was 14% slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 19% stock cows, 64% were bred cows, 0% were bred heifers, 16% were cow-calf pairs and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 16%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 290 lbs., 165.00; 37 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 129.00 to 189.00 (165.29); 1 head, 340 lbs., 149.00 thin fleshed; 69 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 130.00 to 176.00 (156.26); 103 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 125.00 to 169.00 (150.40); 100 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 125.00 to 168.00 (147.42); 1 head, 455 lbs., 139.00 fleshy; 2 head, 483 lbs., 151.00 thin fleshed; 1 head, 490 lbs., 148.00 value added; 81 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 123.00 to 153.00 (136.66); 5 head, 524 lbs., 155.00 value added; 74 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 124.00 to 155.00 (138.86); 1 head, 550 lbs., 124.00 fleshy; 10 head, 564 lbs., 160.00 value added; 51 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 118.00 to 147.00 (133.25); 2 head, 605 to 640 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (119.11) fleshy; 7 head, 600 to 615 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (132.96) value added; 13 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 117.00 to 146.00 (132.89); 9 head, 708 to 725 lbs., 113.00 to 140.00 (132.34); 3 head, 758 to 795 lbs., 119.00 to 130.50 (126.54); 1 head, 830 lbs., 96.00; 1 head, 890 lbs., 90.00; 1 head, 1050 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 290 lbs., 146.00; 3 head, 383 lbs., 152.00; 7 head, 415 to 437 lbs., 125.00 to 141.00 (136.26); 5 head, 552 lbs., 134.50; 4 head, 663 lbs., 134.00; 8 head, 774 lbs., 128.00; 6 head, 806 lbs., 133.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 290 lbs., 134.00; 21 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 111.00 to 145.00 (133.98); 1 head, 300 lbs., 158.00 thin fleshed; 45 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 120.00 to 150.00 (137.15); 1 head, 365 lbs., 150.00 thin fleshed; 42 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 110.00 to 154.00 (131.53); 40 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 110.00 to 140.00 (128.70); 6 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 120.00 to 140.00 (133.74) thin fleshed; 36 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 105.00 to 142.00 (129.96); 10 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (130.62); 1 head, 550 lbs., 130.00 thin fleshed; 12 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 120.00 to 145.00 (130.40); 8 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 117.00 to 132.50 (127.29); 5 head, 700 to 722 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (122.44); 5 head, 936 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 3, 1 head, 325 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 385 to 395 lbs., 105.00 to 120.00 (112.40); 1 head, 430 lbs., 120.00; 3 head, 480 to 495 lbs., 110.00; 3 head, 520 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (118.67). Dairy steers, medium and large frame 3, 2 head, 320 lbs., 95.50; 7 head, 366 to 380 lbs., 62.00 to 92.50 (88.00); 1 head, 555 lbs., 36.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 637 lbs., 53.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 36 head, 254 to 298 lbs., 130.00 to 148.00 (142.81); 74 head, 300 to 348 lbs., 120.00 to 155.00 (140.36); 2 head, 330 lbs., 134.00 value added; 87 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 111.00 to 155.00 (137.08); 1 head, 355 lbs., 126.00 thin fleshed; 112 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 119.00 to 144.00 (132.48); 1 head, 415 lbs., 113.00 fleshy; 7 head, 421 lbs., 133.00 value added; 97 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 111.00 to 141.00 (127.54); 2 head, 480 to 490 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (113.03) fleshy; 121 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 109.00 to 138.00 (122.79); 1 head ,525 lbs., 130.00 fancy; 1 head, 510 lbs., 94.00 fleshy; 1 head, 515 lbs., 95.00 full; 12 head, 537 lbs., 137.50 value added; 86 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 110.00 to 138.00 (123.09); 3 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 94.00 to 115.00 (106.55) fleshy; 4 head, 560 to 590 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (153.67) replacement; 36 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 133.00 (120.69); 4 head, 615 to 640 lbs., 89.00 to 109.00 (101.98) fleshy; 30 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 109.00 to 134.00 (121.94); 2 head, 680 lbs., 100.00 to 101.00 (100.50) full; 8 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 97.00 to 114.00 (109.39); 5 head, 755 to 790 lbs., 100.00 to 116.00 (108.59); 4 head, 808 lbs., 105.00; 1 head, 865 lbs., 86.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 298 lbs., 144.00; 3 head, 368 lbs., 134.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 429 lbs., 130.00; 27 head, 471 to 497 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (123.30); 29 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (124.82); 15 head, 517 lbs., 131.00 value added; 3 head, 560 lbs., 110.00; 10 head, 932 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 2, 18 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 115.00 to 136.00 (124.93); 44 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 107.00 to 140.00 (120.74); 40 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 109.00 to 134.00 (122.18); 1 head, 440 lbs., 107.00 fleshy; 47 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 100.00 to 130.00 (119.43); 1 head, 495 lbs., 124.00 thin fleshed; 47 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 102.00 to 126.00 (114.79); 13 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 104.00 to 125.00 (114.78); 1 head, 570 lbs., 100.00 thin fleshed; 18 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 92.00 to 120.00 (108.96); 11 head, 635 lbs., 100.00 fleshy; 3 head, 630 lbs., 114.00 thin fleshed; 9 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 99.00 to 119.00 (110.26); 1 head, 705 lbs., 115.00; 3 head, 765 to 780 lbs., 100.00 to 113.00 (108.61). Medium and large frame 3, 5 head, 305 to 335 lbs., 100.00 to 111.00 (106.02); 9 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 100.00 to 120.00 (110.29); 11 head, 415 to 445 lbs., 100.00 to 118.00 (108.03); 8 head, 460 to 490 lbs., 93.00 to 119.00 (104.37); 9 head, 505 to 533 lbs., 90.00 to 110.00 (99.35); 2 head, 555 to 570 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (102.47); 1 head, 690 lbs., 106.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 280 lbs., 146.00; 28 head, 303 to 347 lbs., 128.00 to 185.00 (154.94); 32 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 120.00 to 179.00 (158.92); 52 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 124.00 to 166.00 (143.82); 60 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 119.00 to 156.00 (134.40); 1 head, 490 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 1 head, 485 lbs., 132.00 thin fleshed; 105 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 111.00 to 147.00 (129.75); 4 head, 530 lbs., 100.00 fleshy; 59 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 113.00 to 143.00 (127.27); 1 head, 590 lbs., 107.00 fleshy; 49 head, 600 to 636 lbs., 107.00 to 134.00 (123.65); 1 head, 610 lbs., 94.00 fleshy; 1 head, 630 lbs., 111.00 full; 3 head, 627 lbs., 128.00 thin fleshed; 34 head, 650 to 691 lbs., 112.00 to 134.00 (123.17); 1 head, 685 lbs., 97.00 fleshy; 14 head, 700 to 742 lbs., 96.00 to 120.00 (113.11); 8 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 99.00 to 115.00 (109.33); 3 head, 805 to 825 lbs., 89.00 to 116.00 (98.73); 2 head, 850 to 855 lbs., 90.00 to 100.00 (95.01); 1 head, 910 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 483 lbs., 131.00; 4 head, 690 lbs., 106.00; 4 head, 711 lbs., 110.00.vMedium and large frame 2, 10 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 120.00 to 159.00 (142.28); 2 head, 340 lbs., 130.00 to 146.00 (138.00) thin fleshed; 30 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 111.50 to 150.00 (130.98); 2 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (141.19) thin fleshed; 39 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 109.00 to 149.00 (128.30); 1 head, 410 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed; 44 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 114.00 to 140.00 (129.87); 1 head, 450 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed; 28 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 104.00 to 131.00 (118.47); 1 head, 540 lbs., 131.00 thin fleshed; 1 head, 535 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 11 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 100.00 to 127.00 (115.35); 1 head, 565 lbs., 121.00 thin fleshed; 23 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 100.00 to 126.00 (113.71); 9 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 103.00 to 115.00 (108.32); 4 head, 793 lbs., 105.00; 1 head, 815 lbs., 89.00; 3 head, 868 to 870 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 3, 3 head, 310 to 335 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (121.02); 3 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 110.00 to 132.00 (122.16); 9 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 100.00 to 121.00 (112.44); 5 head, 455 to 485 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (110.50); 7 head, 500 to 501 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (106.43); 4 head, 675 to 678 lbs., 105.00 to 109.00 (108.00); 2 head, 758 lbs., 101.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 27 head, 925 to 1775 lbs., 43.00 to 59.50 (51.39) average dressing; 23 head, 1010 to 1800 lbs., 50.50 to 66.00 (56.48) high; 1 head, 1485 lbs., 45.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 141 head, 870 to 1445 lbs., 44.00 to 58.00 (50.69) average; 3 head, 640 to 775 lbs., 40.00 to 60.00 (52.52) average light weight; 33 head, 930 to 1560 lbs., 51.00 to 65.00 (56.44) high; 35 head, 870 to 1305 lbs., 31.00 to 50.00 (41.43) low; 2 head, 815 to 850 lbs., 34.00 to 42.00 (37.92) low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 134 head, 895 to 1330 lbs., 30.00 to 54.00 (47.53) average; 12 head, 755 to 895 lbs., 29.00 to 50.00 (41.23) average light weight; 21 head, 955 to 1265 lbs., 48.00 to 64.00 (53.52) high; 27 head, 850 to 1225 lbs., 35.00 to 48.00 (40.960 low; 7 head, 710 to 850 lbs., 30.00 to 40.00 (37.01) low light weight; 3 head, 870 to 950 lbs., 24.00 to 35.00 (31.50) very low; Bulls 1 to 2, 46 head, 1235 to 2185 lbs., 62.00 to 80.00 (74.69) average; 14 head, 1475 to 1835 lbs., 75.00 to 93.00 (82.75) high; 26 head, 820 to 1775 lbs., 40.00 to 72.00 (60.24) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 11 head, 705 to 975 lbs., 58.00 to 95.00 (69.93). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, under 2 years old, open, 12 head, 690 to 750 lbs., 75.00 to 82.00 (75.63); 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 800 to 925 lbs., 58.00 to 64.00 (60.78); 2 to 8 years old, open, 17 head, 740 to 1375 lbs., 46.00 to 86.00 (62.76). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 5 head, 720 to 890 lbs., 700.00 to 850.00 (788.96); 5 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 835 to 1035 lbs., 650.00 to 700.00 (673.89). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 925 lbs., 51.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 940 lbs., 80.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1270 lbs., 52.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 925 to 1045 lbs., 46.00 to 54.00 (49.48). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 6 head, 800 to 1040 lbs., 550.00 to 775.00 (656.71); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1250 lbs., 625.00; 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 900 lbs., 645.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1170 lbs., 600.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1005 lbs., 76.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 950 to 1210 lbs., 70.00 to 80.00 (74.40); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1050 lbs., 110.00; 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1005 to 1090 lbs., 56.00 to 60.00 (57.92); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 7 head, 945 to 1450 lbs., 56.00 to 68.00 (60.97); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 985 to 1275 lbs., 55.00 to 60.00 (57.01); over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 19 head, 960 to 1380 lbs., 50.00 to 64.00 (56.02). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 9 head, 720 to 1210 lbs., 650.00 to 1025.00 (804.44); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 16 head, 800 to 1125 lbs., 675.00 to 1100.00 (843.27); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 7 head, 900 to 1150 lbs., 750.00 to 1050.00 (873.21); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 930 to 1000 lbs., 780.00 to 875.00 (829.22); 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 735 to 1310 lbs., 600.00 to 900.00 (764.36); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 12 head, 1045 to 1370 lbs., 700.00 to 975.00 (829.94); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 12 head, 835 to 1300 lbs., 500.00 to 1025.00 (755.31); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 995 to 1270 lbs., 900.00 to 1050.00 (985.70); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 37 head, 900 to 1250 lbs., 650.00 to 1050.00 (851.24); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 995 to 1120 lbs., 700.00 to 1025.00 (872.10); over 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 978 lbs., 650.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 990 lbs., 650.00; over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 11 head, 1115 to 1400 lbs., 735.00 to 910.00 (811.07). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 795 lbs., 375.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 1000 to 1225 lbs., 875.00 to 900.00 (888.76); 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 875.00. Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 3 head, 1000 to 1125 1075 825.00 to 900.00 876.74 Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 11 head, 750 to 1195 lbs., 675.00 to 1275.00 (907.47). 5 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 900 to 1200 lbs., 750.00 to 1100.00 (950.00); over 5 years old, open, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 710.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 8 head, 800 to 1000 lbs., 900.00 to 1175.00 (1078.06); 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1025 to 1400 lbs., 950.00 to 1075.00 (1022.16); 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1165 lbs., 950.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 900 to 1000 lbs., 950.00 to 1150.00 (1055.26); over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1050 lbs., 850.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 7 head, 1280 to 1485 lbs., 1300.00 to 1485.00 (1423.37). Bulls medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 4 years old, 2 head, 1335 to 1480 lbs., 80.00 to 106.00 (92.33).
