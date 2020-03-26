The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 1,283 head of cattle selling the week of March 13 to 19 compared to 6,166 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The total included 678 head of feeder cattle, 353 head of slaughter cattle and 252 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous reporting period total of 5,147 head of feeder cattle, 587 head of slaughter cattle and 432 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the close the previous week, there was not enough comparable sale of any one class to establish a market trend; however, the feeder and stocker cattle had a lower undertone with slaughter cattle exhibiting a higher undertone. Auction receipts were limited mainly due to a wet and muddy environmental conditions that continue to place a damper on livestock movement. Additionally, the continued market volatility has most producers and stakeholders at a wait and see period. The supply included 53% feeder cattle with 28% steers, 52% were heifers and 21% were bulls; 28% was slaughter cattle with 82% cows and 18% were bulls; 20% was replacement cattle with 12% stock cows, 61% were bred cows, 3% were bred heifers, 23% were cow-calf pairs and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 9%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.