The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 8,845 head of cattle selling the week of Sept. 20 to 26, compared to 5,725 head selling the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock Arkansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder and stocker cattle were mostly settled and steady to $3 higher, except heavy 5 weight steers that traded $2 to $4 lower. The slaughter cows and bulls closed mostly steady. The demand was moderate to good on increased auction receipts. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 39% steers, 41% were heifers and 21% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 16% stock cows, 56% were bred cows, 1% were bred heifers, 26% were cow-calf pairs and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 23%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 270 to 285 lbs., 141.00 to 156.00 (150.49); 7 head, 261 to 280 lbs., 170.00 to 187.00 (180.33) value added; 38 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 140.00 to 190.00 (164.71); 1 head, 310 lbs., 182.50 value added; 58 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 137.00 to 190.00 (161.87); 1 head, 380 lbs., 103.00 fleshy; 110 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 141.00 to 169.00 (152.47); 1 head, 440 lbs., 164.00 thin fleshed; 37 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 163.00 to 172.50 (166.86) value added; 104 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 135.00 to 163.00 (148.91); 1 head, 465 lbs., 157.00 thin fleshed; 68 head, 462 to 476 lbs., 159.00 to 167.00 (164.44) value added; 98 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 129.00 to 160.00 (140.68); 45 head, 500 to 534 lbs., 145.00 to 162.00 (156.00) value added; 123 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 125.00 to 153.00 (135.25); 1 head, 595 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 1 head, 565 lbs., 159.00 thin fleshed; 55 head, 563 to 590 lbs., 137.00 to 157.10 (155.52) value added; 82 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 125.00 to 153.00 (137.06); 1 head, 635 lbs., 126.00 fleshy; 5 head, 612 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 43 head, 605 to 644 lbs., 138.00 to 144.00 (142.35) value added; 74 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 116.00 to 153.00 (138.56); 1 head, 675 lbs., 139.00 thin fleshed; 68 head, 696 lbs., 48.00 value added; 17 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 109.00 to 138.50 (127.76); 1 head, 715 lbs., 118.00 fleshy; 8 head, 715 to 748 lbs., 121.50 to 132.00 (127.40) value added; 38 head, 765 to 776 lbs., 131.00 to 144.50 (144.15); 1 head, 765 lbs., 100.00 fleshy; 5 head, 803 to 845 lbs., 105.00 to 141.00 (129.90); 2 head, 802 lbs., 125.00 value added; 8 head, 859 to 875 lbs., 110.00 to 134.00 (130.95); 1 head, 900 lbs., 120.00 value added; 4 head, 975 to 990 lbs., 93.00 to 100.00 (95.23); 1 head, 1020 lbs., 94.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 438 lbs., 155.00 value added; 5 head, 460 lbs., 145.00; 2 head, 450 lbs., 156.00 value added; 13 head, 520 to 538 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (140.99); 17 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (147.06) value added; 41 head, 565 to 582 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (133.05); 2 head, 558 lbs., 145.00 value added; 6 head, 603 lbs., 130.00; 33 head, 638 to 647 lbs., 132.50 to 138.00 (137.50) value added; 7 head, 657 to 658 lbs., 134.50 to 138.00 (136.50); 5 head, 731 lbs., 132.00 value added; 3 head, 863 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 285 lbs., 142.50; 22 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 120.00 to 162.50 (143.57); 1 head, 300 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 40 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 128.00 to 160.00 (141.98); 7 head, 350 to 355 lbs., 141.00 to 160.00 (150.76) thin fleshed; 59 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 112.00 to 150.00 (135.78); 1 head, 440 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 3 head, 412 lbs., 150.00 thin fleshed; 51 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 119.00 to 146.00 (131.69); 2 head, 485 lbs., 144.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 499 lbs., 151.00 value added; 45 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 143.00 (126.88); 44 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 110.00 to 136.00 (125.06); 1 head, 555 lbs., 116.00 fleshy; 19 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 132.00 (123.42); 32 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 115.00 to 136.00 (125.76); 5 head, 712 to 745 lbs., 100.00 to 127.00 (117.97); 2 head, 730 lbs., 120.00 value added; 10 head, 752 to 795 lbs., 100.00 to 125.00 (120.20); 2 head, 825 to 830 lbs., 120.00 to 123.50 (121.76); 2 head, 890 to 895 lbs., 90.00 to 120.00 (105.04). Medium and large frame 3, 5 head, 335 to 345 lbs., 120.00 to 136.00 (127.20); 1 head, 330 lbs., 115.00 thin fleshed; 10 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 100.00 to 132.50 (119.44); 10 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 117.00 to 128.00 (121.87); 8 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 110.00 to 128.00 (120.08); 6 head, 510 to 540 lbs., 100.00 to 119.00 (109.67); 5 head, 565 to 595 lbs., 101.00 to 110.00 (107.63);1 head, 615 lbs., 90.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 49 head, 300 to 347 lbs., 120.00 to 159.00 (144.57); 4 head, 320 148.00 to 152.00 lbs., value added; 99 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 110.00 to 153.00 (137.87); 1 head, 395 lbs., 117.00 fleshy; 6 head, 350 to 361 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (151.31) thin fleshed; 135 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 115.00 to 146.00 (134.41); 1 head, 435 lbs., 116.00 fleshy; 6 head, 406 lbs., 145.50 value added; 143 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 111.00 to 140.00 (129.26); 2 head, 470 to 480 lbs., 100.00 to 125.00 (112.37) fleshy; 39 head, 455 to 491 lbs., 138.75 to 141.00 (139.13) value added; 165 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 114.00 to 138.00 (126.01); 4 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 101.00 to 120.00 (111.82) fleshy; 5 head, 515 lbs., 139.00 value added; 80 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 111.00 to 135.00 (123.16); 5 head, 555 to 565 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (109.23) fleshy; 68 head, 573 to 594 lbs., 133.00 to 134.50 (134.17) value added; 95 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 105.00 to 139.00 (123.59); 2 head, 600 to 620 lbs., 119.00 fleshy; 23 head, 610 to 646 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (125.71) value added; 35 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 107.00 to 136.00 (117.13); 1 head, 655 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 27 head, 651 to 653 lbs., 147.00 value added; 18 head, 700 to 730 lbs., 106.50 to 135.00 (117.88); 7 head, 760 to 788 lbs., 99.00 to 115.00 (108.45); 25 head, 802 to 848 lbs., 98.00 to 112.00 (109.35); 8 head, 850 to 880 lbs., 94.00 to 112.00 (103.24). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 383 to 397 lbs., 125.50 to 132.00 (129.71); 4 head, 436 lbs., 141.00; 24 head, 426 to 440 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (139.61) value added; 10 head, 452 to 472 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.31); 30 head, 465 to 498 lbs., 124.00 to 136.75 (132.23) value added; 19 head, 513 to 522 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (123.31); 2 head, 503 lbs., 136.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 541 lbs., 130.00 value added; 7 head, 555 to 561 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.58); 20 head, 558 to 591 lbs., 131.00 to 131.50 (131.43) value added; 4 head, 681 lbs., 119.50. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 288 lbs., 130.00; 1 head, 285 lbs., 145.00 thin fleshed; 33 head, 300 to 348 lbs., 105.00 to 141.00 (127.79); 5 head, 343 lbs., 150.00 thin fleshed; 40 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 110.00 to 137.00 (123.48); 4 head, 370 to 372 lbs., 141.00 to 152.00 (143.74) thin fleshed; 68 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 109.00 to 134.00 (121.04); 1 head, 445 lbs., 95.00 full; 11 head, 403 to 438 lbs., 137.00 to 146.00 (143.39) thin fleshed; 98 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 109.00 to 129.50 (122.09); 1 head, 465 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 7 head, 469 lbs., 135.00 thin fleshed; 79 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 101.00 to 127.00 (115.17); 4 head, 515 to 543 lbs., 100.00 (full); 42 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 99.00 to 124.00 (114.21); 1 head, 580 lbs., 100.00 fleshy; 3 head, 570 lbs., 26.00 thin fleshed; 22 head, 605 to 640 lbs., 90.00 to 127.00 (116.34); 26 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 97.00 to 121.00 (110.49); 7 head, 710 to 745 lbs., 100.00 to 109.00 (101.71); 5 head, 765 to 790 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (107.76); 2 head, 805 to 820 lbs., 98.00 to 108.00 (102.95). Medium and large frame 3, 13 head, 354 to 395 lbs., 100.00 to 120.00 (106.13); 18 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 80.00 to 116.00 (98.66); 7 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 90.00 to 115.00 (104.58); 15 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 90.00 to 110.00 (95.11); 2 head, 560 to 590 lbs., 100.00; 2 head, 615 to 620 lbs., 100.00 to 102.00 (101.00). Medium and large frame 4, 1 head, 435 lbs., 92.00. Medium frame 2, 1 head, 465 lbs., 118.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 23 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 127.00 to 196.00 (167.51); 1 head, 315 lbs., 177.00 thin fleshed; 29 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 121.00 to 190.00 (161.23); 1 head, 380 lbs., 163.00 thin fleshed; 39 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 119.00 to 164.00 (146.12); 71 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 114.00 to 156.00 (139.72); 1 head, 455 lbs., 101.00 fleshy; 2 head, 460 to 475 lbs., 146.00 to 155.00 (150.43) thin fleshed; 138 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 107.00 to 152.00 (133.76); 61 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 113.00 to 138.00 (124.85); 3 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.65) fleshy; 69 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 106.00 to 137.00 (124.91); 1 head, 635 lbs., 99.00 fleshy; 2 head, 608 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 34 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 105.00 to 128.00 (116.05); 21 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 100.00 to 121.00 (112.84); 9 head, 753 to 785 lbs., 97.00 to 119.00 (108.66); 7 head, 800 to 830 lbs., 95.00 to 119.00 (105.22); 1 head, 855 lbs., 90.00; 4 head, 926 lbs., 115.00; 1 head, 1005 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 391 lbs., 140.00; 9 head, 511 to 537 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (129.18); 16 head, 563 to 583 lbs., 119.00 to 121.00 (120.51). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 285 lbs., 141.00; 7 head, 310 to 340 lbs., 110.00 to 139.00 (127.87); 31 head, 353 to 395 lbs., 119.00 to 152.00 (134.31); 1 head, 350 lbs., 145.00 thin fleshed; 45 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 114.00 to 150.00 (131.72); 1 head, 410 lbs., 130.00 full; 2 head, 430 lbs., 145.00 thin fleshed; 58 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 117.00 to 140.00 (127.03); 63 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 12.00 to 136.00 (120.65); 25 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 108.00 to 132.00 (119.96); 1 head, 560 lbs., 105.00 fleshy; 2 head, 550 lbs., 134.00 thin fleshed; 23 head, 605 to 646 lbs., 80.00 to 130.00 (114.12); 1 head, 605 lbs., 94.00 unweaned; 17 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 90.00 to 127.00 (113.64); 7 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 95.00 to 119.00 (108.54); 2 head, 770 to 780 lbs., 90.00 to 109.00 (99.56); 2 head, 875 to 885 lbs., 97.00 to 99.00 (98.01). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 3 head, 375 lbs., 138.50. Medium and large frame 3, 2 head, 320 to 345 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (118.56); 8 head, 379 to 380 lbs., 110.00 to 112.00 (111.75); 7 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 108.00 to 119.00 (112.49); 8 head, 450 to 475 lbs., 99.00 to 111.00 (105.90); 4 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 80.00 to 110.00 (98.90); 2 head, 555 to 560 lbs., 101.00 to 107.00 (103.99); 5 head, 610 to 640 lbs., 80.00 to 110.00 (103.18). Medium and large frame 4, 1 head, 480 lbs., 109.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 27 head, 1075 to 1740 lbs., 44.50 to 58.50 (51.69) average dressing; 13 head, 995 to 1675 lbs., 50.00 to 71.50 (59.48) high; 1 head, 1345 lbs., 43.50 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 125 head, 885 to 1490 lbs., 44.00 to 59.50 (51.40) average; 43 head, 990 to 1475 lbs., 50.00 to 65.00 (57.47) high; 34 head, 855 to 1205 lbs., 32.00 to 50.00 (39.46) low; 5 head, 630 to 845 lbs., 25.00 to 40.00 (31.90) low light weight, Lean, 85 to 90%, 62 head, 865 to 1325 lbs., 30.00 to 58.50 (47.63) average; 2 head, 835 lbs., 45.00 to 48.00 (46.50) average light weight; 9 head, 880 to 1220 lbs., 47.00 to 65.00 (53.71) high; 4 head, 750 to 865 lbs., 50.00 to 65.00 (54.76) high light weight 36 head, 740 to 1215 lbs., 20.00 to 50.00 (40.21) low; 5 head, 655 to 785 lbs., 23.00 to 43.00 (30.14) low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 39 head, 950 to 2325 lbs., 53.00 to 82.00 (74.73) average; 11 head, 1415 to 2045 lbs., 74.50 to 86.00 (81.44) high; 17 head, 1145 to 1880 lbs., 55.00 to 73.50 (64.57) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 21 head, 635 to 910 lbs., 80.00 to 95.00 (85.01); 2 to 4 years old, open, 24 head, 705 to 1000 lbs., 52.00 to 96.00 (73.93); 2 to 8 years old open, 1 head, 1040 lbs., 92.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 655 to 845 lbs., 47.00 to 50.00 (48.31). Medium and large frame 2, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1165 lbs., 80.00. Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 815 to 1060 lbs., 68.00 to 78.00 (73.65); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 700 to 1110 lbs., 66.00 to 91.00 (80.47); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 895 lbs., 99.00; 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 870 to 1055 lbs., 63.00 to 68.00 (65.74); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1070 to 1640 lbs., 52.00 to 62.00 (58.64); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1055 to 1060 lbs., 52.00 to 53.00 (52.50); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 960 to 1485 lbs., 51.00 to 74.00 (66.35); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1240 to 1445 lbs., 55.00 to 57.50 (56.35); over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 16 head, 965 to 1485 lbs., 49.00 to 69.00 (58.01); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 8 head, 970 to 1350 lbs., 54.50 to 62.50 (59.27). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 20 head, 790 to 1475 lbs., 400.00 to 1025.00 (815.74); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 775 to 1075 lbs., 725.00 to 1025.00 (833.63); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 12 head, 842 to 1200 lbs., 600.00 to 1185.00 (858.91); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 805 to 1280 lbs., 700.00 to 1030.00 (927.72); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 14 head, 875 to 1455 lbs., 775.00 to 1075.00 (901.78); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 910 to 1135 lbs., 500.00 to 1025.00 (750.46); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 22 head, 1 to 1395 lbs., 650.00 to 1125.00 (854.04); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 12 head, 900 to 1350 lbs., 510.00 to 890.00 (725.77); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 8 head, 970 to 1375 lbs., 835.00 to 1100.00 (967.17); over 5 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1325 lbs., 750.00; over 5 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 12 head, 980 to 1645 lbs., 750.00 to 1075.00 (901.50); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1010 to 1305 lbs., 650.00 to 850.00 (744.78); over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 3 head, 925 to 1065 lbs., 600.00 to 825.00 (756.87). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, under 2 yers old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 900 to 910 lbs., 825.00 to 850.00 (837.57); 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 765 lbs., 750.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 5 head, 800 to 1085 lbs., 800.00 to 1150.00 (1010.79); 2 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 945 to 1125 lbs., 850.00 to 985.00 (904.93); 5 to 8 years old, open, 13 head, 985 to 1440 lbs., 655.00 to 1045.00 (875.91); over 5 years old, open, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 775.00; over 8 years old, open, 6 head, 850 to 1350 lbs., 600.00 to 1000.00 (844.60). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 6 head, 750 to 1300 lbs., 675.00 to 1175.00 (933.85); 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 1000.00; 2 to 8 years old, open, 12 head, 1013 to 1325 lbs., 910.00 to 1435.00 (1037.65); 5 to 8 years old, open, 20 head, 850 to 1350 lbs., 675.00 to 1375.00 (1042.93); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 1250.00; over 8 years old, open, 10 head, 890 to 1530 lbs., 675.00 to 1000.00 (903.69). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 950 lbs., 1275.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 1250.00. Bulls, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 4 years old, 1 head, 935 lbs., 92.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.